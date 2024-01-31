Tailgates, Watch Parties, and Events for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is hosting its first Super Bowl in 2024, and unless you have deep pockets, loyal fan connections, or you’re Taylor Swift, you may not be in Allegiant Stadium at kickoff when the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers to decide who will raise the Lombardi Trophy and become this year’s NFL champ. So where will you be watching the game — airing on February 11, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. PST — this year?

Super Bowl LVIII week in Las Vegas will offer parties galore. The NFL Experience and Taste of the NFL are favorites among football fans. There are also a number of concerts and celebrity-hosted events leading up to the big game, including Shaq’s Fun House at XS, Gronk Beach at Encore Beach Club, and former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch’s event at Eight Lounge. So here are a few options to consider if you can’t secure a golden ticket to the game and don’t want to watch from your own couch. And while there will be hundreds of watch parties all over town and countless sports bars to visit, here are 13 that have some of the most compelling specials on offer.

8 Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 247-2258

No doubt this is one of the biggest watch parties in the city — and definitely the one with the largest screen. Football fans coming to Circa’s Stadium Swim can watch the championship game on a 143-foot video screen and while swimming in the outdoor pool where the water is heated to over 90 degrees. Tacos, hot dogs, and stadium platters (which feed six) make up the menu. General admission is $150. Private cabana rentals, for up to 10 guests, require a minimum spend of $10,000.

200 S. 3rd Street Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 388-2101

Anyone who has ever gone to a Vegas Golden Knight watch party at the Downtown Event Center knows the place can be electric. Expect the same for this outdoor watch party, which has free admission. Tables (from four to 14 people) can be reserved with a beverage minimum spend. Food is also available for purchase.

2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 761-8070

This Sahara sports bar kicks off its party at 2 p.m. For $256.75 per person, fans receive a $200 food and beverage credit to apply to their bill as they watch the game on the more than 50 big-screen televisions. The crab-happy menu includes the crustacean in a variety of forms, like crab and street corn nachos, crabcake burgers, and crab-topped pizzas — but also dozens of sandwiches, and pete-zzas, including a blonde lobster pie.

3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 550-2333

The Resorts World steakhouse has announced a prix fixe Big Game Menu ($250 per person) that kicks off at 2 p.m. This includes select beer, wine, and cocktails, and a menu of snacks, sharable favorites — pigs in a blanket, carne asada steak nachos, and spinach artichoke dip, among them — as well as pulled pork, Wagyu beef, and Nashville chicken sliders. An a la carte raw bar is available for an additional cost.

3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-3365

The Wynn’s sportsbook bar will become party central with fans dropping $475 a person for unlimited food and beverages during the game. The menu has apps that include chicken lollipops, smokehouse chili, and loaded sweet potato fries with several burgers, chicken queso birria tacos, and a smoked turkey club also available.

3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 607-2355

From one hour before game time until the final whistle, Buddy V’s will serve up bottomless beverages and bites for $150 a person. Come hungry, meet Buddy, and enjoy the truffle cheese fries, ravioli fritti, Grandma’s meatballs, hot wings, sausage and peppers, porchetta sliders, and Italian hero subs.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 414-2337

Big game watchers at Black Tap will have to wait around until the fourth quarter to dig into one of the restaurant’s famous CrazyShakes. That’s because the sports bar has a set four-course menu (packages range from $200 to $349) where it will serve certain courses with each quarter of the game. The first quarter brings unlimited fried mozzerella, fries, chips with guacamole and queso, and teriyaki broccoli. A variety of wings arrive in the second, while fans can choose a burger or chicken sandwich after Usher’s halftime performance and end the game with a loaded milkshake.

3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 389-7400

Virgil’s Big Game package runs $225 per person and includes a heck of a lot of food. Take your pick of barbecued shrimp or chicken wings, trainwreck fries, or go all-in with a barbecue platter consisting of sliced beef brisket, Memphis-style pork spareribs, Carolina pulled pork, and a shrimp skewer. Sides include mac and cheese, hickory-pit baked beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade cornbread, and banana pudding. The open bar features select beers, premium liquor, and house wines.

3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

As the name suggests this is a tailgate party — running from 10:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. — so don’t expect to watch the game here. But it’s a tailgate meant for 10,000 fans. The family-friendly event, located behind behind the High Roller Observation Wheel, is open to all ages and admission is free, although a guaranteed ticket ($49.99) allows you to skip the line and a Taste of Flavortown entry ($99.99) does the same but with 10 food tasting vouchers included. The food festival will feature more than 25 local restaurant pop-ups and musical performances from country singer Dustin Lynch as well as Diplo.

3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 785-5462

The Planet Hollywood burger joint is keeping it simple with a $200 all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine, and well cocktail package that comes with a $75 food credit. The menu, of course, is loaded with burger options (the Hell’s Kitchen burger is a favorite), but there are also footlong dawgs, jalapeno chicken poppers, truffle parmesan fries, and shakes.

3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 632-8888

Given it’s just a quick walk-across-the-bridge away, Flanker might be the closest watch party to the actual game itself. The Mandalay Bay sports bar has always been a gameday destination, and on Super Bowl Sunday, the title game will play on a 30-foot-long LED screen. Prices start at $350 per person for an all-inclusive package with a premium open bar and an all-you-can-eat menu of salads, pizzas, chicken wings, and tenders, smoked brisket nachos, pulled pork sliders, and more.

3790 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 692-2337

At Beerhaus, $150 scores you a seat and all-you-care-to-eat at this sports-and-beer-loving bar. Beerhaus has one of the largest selections of draft beers on tap in the city, including many local craft favorites. Perfect to help wash down all those BBQ ribs, brisket sandwiches, and sausages you’ll be putting down.

3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 891-7939

There are televisions everywhere (more than 60) at this MGM Grand sports bar, meaning there won’t be a bad seat in the house. Packages run from $365 for bar top seating to between $395 and $430 for a table. Prices include an all-you-can-drink premium bar and endless food where everything on the dinner menu is fair game. The bar will also raffle off prizes at the end of each quarter.