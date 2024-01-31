Two New Hot Pot Restaurants Open in Las Vegas

Two new hot pot restaurants are heading for the Las Vegas Valley. One, located on Spring Mountain Road, is open now and serving thin ribbons of wagyu beef ready for dipping in boiling-hot brother. Another is in the works for the Las Vegas Strip, opening this summer with a specialty bone marrow broth in a fine dining setting.

Mikiya Wagyu House

The group behind hot pot restaurants, the X Pot at the Venetian Resort and Chubby Cattle in Chinatown has opened a new restaurant for all-you-can-eat hot pot. Mikiya Wagyu House, an all-you-can-eat wagyu shabu, is now open at 3930 Spring Mountain Road, in the space formerly occupied by Xtra Sweet. It offers three options for all-you-can-eat proteins, set at $45, $55, and $78, which includes cuts like wagyu, Australian wagyu, and Japanese Wagyu. Each tier also has selections available like sweet sashimi shrimp, Jidori chicken, and seasonal vegetables. A late-night men, offered from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, offers fried snacks and hot pot combinations starting at $19.99. The restaurant has locations in cities like Houston, New York City, and LA, and offers $28 memberships that offer some benefits like discounts with each visit.

Copper Sun

A new hot pot restaurant is heading to the Las Vegas Strip, opening this summer at Resorts World Las Vegas. Copper Sun, the first fine dining concept from the Happy Lamb Hot Pot chain of restaurants, will serve a signature bone marrow broth and a selection of lamb and meats exclusive to the Las Vegas location. Additionally, the restaurant will debut a cocktail menu inspired by the Asian ingredients found in its herbal soup. Copper Sun will be a fine dining take on hot pot, with striking black-and-white furnishings and decorative details.