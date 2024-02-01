Share All sharing options for: Thousands of Las Vegas Hospitality Workers Prepare to Strike Before the Super Bowl

In November of 2023, tens of thousands of workers belonging to the Culinary and Bartenders Union prepared to walk off the job if Las Vegas Strip casinos failed to strike a deal for new five-year contracts. The three powerhouse employers, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts, reached agreements with the unions hours before 35,000 workers were to go on strike. But Culinary Workers Union Local 226, one of the largest and most powerful unions in the U.S., is still fighting for 2,600 hospitality workers who still do not have new contracts, and as negotiations continue, the union has set a strike deadline for Monday, February 5, 2024 at 5 a.m. for unsettled employers.

A representative from the Culinary Union says that if a new contract is not reached by the new deadline, then a strike will be called at 13 casino resorts, including the Rio, Sahara Las Vegas, and Virgin Las Vegas, and downtown casinos including Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel, Circa Resort & Casino, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, El Cortez Hotel & Casino, Four Queens Hotel & Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and the D Casino.

The union is negotiating with casinos for wage increases, safety policies, and expanded benefits. The Culinary Union will begin continuous picketing of all unsettled Las Vegas properties on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Saturday, February 3 at 10 p.m. A union representative says that contracts for the remaining unsettled properties expired June 1, 2023 and so no-strike provisions are no longer in effect — which allows workers to go on strike anytime.

2 DAYS UNTIL THE STRIKE DEADLINE:

️ Friday, Feb 2nd

⏰ 5am

Strip Independent & DTLV



Wages, benefits, workload reductions, technology protections, safety, bringing more workers back to work, and the right to strike are all STRIKE issues and we will win the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/hQEjRxy27M — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 1, 2024

Last year, the union’s negotiating wins included a 10 percent wage increase in the first year and a total of 32 percent in raises over the life of the new contract for every worker, on-the-job safety protections, and job security in the event of another pandemic or economic crisis. The culinary union represents 60,000 guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, and laundry and kitchen workers statewide. The strike deadline last year butted right up against the Formula One Grand Prix event. This year, workers hope to resolve negotiations and avoid a strike that would potentially run concurrently with Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.