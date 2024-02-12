Here’s What All the A-List Celebrities Were Up to in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Weekend

It was a notably over-the-top, celeb-studded weekend — even by Vegas standards. The nights surrounding Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium were teeming with high-ticket events, even more glamorous private events, and parties with celebrities both in attendance and on stage.

Taylor Swift and the Chiefs Partied on the Strip

After winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy in overtime, the Chiefs took to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World for a party headlined by Post Malone, the Chainsmokers, and Ludacris. Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Patrick Mahomes were some of the famous faces in attendance. Brittany Mahomes even got Malone out of his Dallas Cowboys jacket and into a Chiefs jacket — for one song, at least.

Later, the party moved to the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. There, Swift and Kelce danced to Swift’s “Love Story” together.

Bruno Mars Performed at His New Lounge

Bruno Mars’ Pinky Ring officially opens tonight, but Mars hosted a private party on Sunday and performed with his band, the Hooligans. Starting tonight, the Pinky Ring will be open Sunday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Reservations can be made online.

Blake Shelton Took the Stage at Ole Red

Blake Shelton made his first appearance inside his four-story honky tonk, Ole Red. The on-Strip country bar opened just a few weeks ago, and Shelton and Gwen Stefani christened it with a performance in which the two dueted on “Ole Red,” the song that inspired the club’s name.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation Hosted a Super Bowl Event at the Fontainebleau

On Friday night, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, Janelle Monae, Tobey Maguire, and Will.i.am packed into the Poodle Room at the Fontainebleau — the exclusive lifestyle and social club that is also home to the Ito omakase bar. Roc Nation Sports’s first-ever Super Bowl event debuted with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s cognac, D’USSÉ.

Celebrity Chefs and NFL Players Appeared Downtown

For $1,200, you too could have procured a ticket to the Taste of the NFL event on Saturday at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center in downtown Las Vegas. Celebrities of the culinary world like Andrew Zimmern and Carla Hall were in attendance, dishing small bites along with chefs from small Las Vegas businesses and big-name casino restaurants. NFL players including Michael Bankston, Willie Buchanon, Jarrod Bunch, and David Caldwell were in attendance for photos and meet-and-greets.

Emmitt Smith Opened the Doors to Emmitt’s Vegas

Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith hosted an exclusive gathering for the 88 Club at his soon-to-open restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas, in the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip. He brought together notable current and former Dallas Cowboys who wore the number 88. Invitees included Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, CeeDee Lamb, and honorary member Post Malone.