A Disco Pizza Patio, a Glass Bar, and Bruno Mars’s Jazz Lounge All Just Opened on the Strip

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, new restaurants and bars all along the Las Vegas Strip hustled to open. Some, like Wolfgang Puck’s Caramá opened on Friday night of the big game weekend to get in on the arrival of big-name tourists. Among the new entrants to the Strip are a casual bar and pizza restaurant with an expansive disco-themed patio, a glossy glass bar, and Bruno Mars’s long-awaited jazz lounge.

Happy Camper Debuts at Fashion Show Mall

With a patio that looks out over Las Vegas Boulevard, Happy Camper Pizza opened on February 1 and is slinging sourdough pizzas, mozzarella sticks, and drinks both indoors and outdoors at Fashion Show Mall. The space is decked in disco balls and neon lights. There’s a vintage camper van on-site. And both a retractable roof and fire pits make the cabanas and lounge seating comfortable year-round.

The menu spotlights pizza with crispy, chewy crust and in a dozen varieties. The menu also has big portions of chicken wings, nachos, fish tacos, and more. And lemonade and margaritas can be ordered for one or by the pitcher.

Happy Camper (3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. It launches boozy brunch soon.

Glass Bar Clinks Into Planet Hollywood

The Planet Hollywood hotel-casino has opened its new bar, enveloped in glass prisms. The Glass Bar is punctuated by an arching semi-circle of chrome brass and crystal prisms that soar over the main bar like a striking sculptural chandelier. The 4,000-square-foot space also has cozy lounge seating and bold magenta and gold lighting that reflect off the mirrored columns of its glass centerpiece.

Located in the former Heart Bar space, Glass Bar (3667 Las Vegas Boulevard South) serves cocktails like the Fruit & Pebble with rum and fruity pebble syrup and Casino Carnival with passionfruit puree and a cotton candy garnish. The bar also offers bar-top gaming, TVs for sports-viewing, and bottle service.

Bruno Mars Takes the Stage at Pinky Ring

Technically, Bruno Mars opened his jazz lounge, Pinky Ring, on Sunday night, with a private party and performance with his band, the Hooligans. But it opened to the public on Monday, February 12. The bar and music venue has a cool throwback feel with vintage-style furnishings, velvet seating, and walls adorned with lightbulbs, mirrors, and curtains. “I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that,” Mars said in a statement.

The Hooligans will perform nightly as the resident band for the Pinky Ring’s first two weeks and the bar is open Sunday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. On Friday and Saturday, live music starts at 9 p.m.