Share All sharing options for: Peep the Durango Casino’s Swanky New Pool and Outdoor Cocktail Bar

Pool season officially kicks off on Monday, March 11 — or at least it does at the new Durango Casino and Resort. On that day, the property will debut for the first time its Bel-Aire Backyard. Adjacent to the Bel-Aire Lounge, swinging glass doors lead to a sparkling blue pool with a fountain, big comfy lounges, and two poolside bars.

The 7,200-square-foot pool is enclosed by 13 cabanas and 46 daybeds and nearly 60 chaise lounges — set just above the water. The deck also has an oversized hot tub. The Backyard Grill caters to the pool area with many menu items found inside the lounge — plus dishes like miso sea bass lettuce cups, watermelon and cucumber salad, crab and avocado salad, and sushi dishes like the sushi yacht with a feast of assorted rolls and nigiri. Poolside brunch with a party vibe will take over on Sundays. And the bar has breezy cocktails like a tropical mojito with passionfruit puree and the Under the Palms with rum and hibiscus simple syrup.

With more than 65,000 square feet, the backyard will play host to live DJ sets from noon to sunset Thursdays through Sundays and Friday sunset parties. Bel-Aire Backyard will be open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset.