A pool with lounges and cabanas.

Peep the Durango Casino’s Swanky New Pool and Outdoor Cocktail Bar

It looks like pool season is just a few weeks away

by Janna Karel
Bel-Aire Backyard.
| Clint Jenkins
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

Pool season officially kicks off on Monday, March 11 — or at least it does at the new Durango Casino and Resort. On that day, the property will debut for the first time its Bel-Aire Backyard. Adjacent to the Bel-Aire Lounge, swinging glass doors lead to a sparkling blue pool with a fountain, big comfy lounges, and two poolside bars.

The 7,200-square-foot pool is enclosed by 13 cabanas and 46 daybeds and nearly 60 chaise lounges — set just above the water. The deck also has an oversized hot tub. The Backyard Grill caters to the pool area with many menu items found inside the lounge — plus dishes like miso sea bass lettuce cups, watermelon and cucumber salad, crab and avocado salad, and sushi dishes like the sushi yacht with a feast of assorted rolls and nigiri. Poolside brunch with a party vibe will take over on Sundays. And the bar has breezy cocktails like a tropical mojito with passionfruit puree and the Under the Palms with rum and hibiscus simple syrup.

An overhead shot of food like avocado toast, sushi, and salad.
Bel-Aire Backyard.
Jose M Salinas- Salinas media gr

With more than 65,000 square feet, the backyard will play host to live DJ sets from noon to sunset Thursdays through Sundays and Friday sunset parties. Bel-Aire Backyard will be open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset.

A fountain in the center of a pool.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Clint Jenkins
A pool with a fountain in the evening.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Clint Jenkins
A shaded outdoor dining area with white seating.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Clint Jenkins
An overview shot of a pool and lawn.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Clint Jenkins
Avocado toast, wings, and a sliced flatbread.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Jose M Salinas
A spread of food with a burger, flatbread, sushi, and drinks.
Bel-Aire Lounge.
Clique Hospitality

Durango

Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas, N 89147

Bel-Aire Lounge

, , (888) 899-7770 Visit Website
