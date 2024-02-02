Move Over Axe-Throwing. Vegas’s Newest Night Out Pairs Drinking With Oversized Games.

The Play Playground at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is home to larger-than-life versions of familiar childhood games. There’s a version of Bop-It with tires to kick and wheels to spin, a wall-sized imitation of the battery-operated Perfection, a game of Simon that can accommodate eight people at a time, and a balancing beam obstructed by swinging poker chips that aim to knock you off the narrow perch. It also has a bar.

The Play Playground is the latest drinking-and-entertainment hybrid to hit the Strip. And while this one is open to kids as young as 15 during the day, it’s limited to 21 and up after 5 p.m. The 15,000-square-foot bar has 20 oversized games. Players can scan badges to keep track of points and see how they measure up on the leaderboard or trade them in for prizes. Other games include a two-player face-off of anagrams, using foam letters to rearrange words, a box labyrinth big enough for 12 people, an Operation-style game with a color-matching bone puzzle, and a dart-throwing game with a giant cactus.

Tickets start at $37 for all-day access and drinks like cocktails, canned beverages, and frozen slushies and be added on. Play Playground also serves bites like mini pigs in a blanket and sliders. It joins other bars that have opened in Las Vegas in recent years that offer games to the 21-and-above crowd like the Flight Club dart-throwing bar and the ax-throwing Dueling Axes. Later this year, the $50 million adults-only mini golf course Swingers will open at Mandalay Bay and the golf entertainment behemoth, Atomic Golf, is nearing its opening by the Strat.