Uncommons Is About to Open a Wine Lounge, a Steakhouse, and a Tropical Bar

Last year the shopping and dining outdoor development, Uncommons, debuted well-known eateries like Salt & Straw and popular venues like the Sundry food hall. The multi-use campus has a busy 2024 planned, too. A few weeks ago, the Italian sandwich eatery with a cult-like following, All’Antico Vinaio opened a Las Vegas location at Uncommons. And just before the Super Bowl, the General Admission sports bar started hosting game day viewing. And Uncommons has more planned for this year, starting with a new wine bar that debuts this weekend.

Wineaux

Opens Saturday, February 24

From the team behind Balla and Libertine Social comes a new wine bar and retail location for buying both reds and whites. James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain is again teaming up with restaurateurs Richard and Sarah Camarota to open Wineaux. Overseen by Master Sommelier Nick Hetzel, Wineaux’s collection caters to well-versed wine buyers looking to source rare and special wines for their collections and more casual customers seeking personal favorites. The collection will range from rare icons like Egon Müller to new finds like Champagne producer Jean Josselin.

Shareables, snacks, and small plates can be ordered for either the interior lounge seating or taken to-go for the Uncommons outdoor seating area or at home. Highlights include chilled oysters with cucumber-kosho mignonette, beef tartare with salsa macha and horseradish, a Dungeness crab roll on brioche, foie parfaits, and an almond butter and jelly waffle. Smoked salmon, charcuterie boards, caviar, and cheese will be available at the counter.

The 2,500-square-foot bar features a 12-seat tasting table at the center, bar, and lounge seating, and a retail area — all designed in a bohemian style with wood and stone accents. Wineaux will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Monday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Todo Bien

Opens Sunday, February 25

The tropical-themed Todo Bien is a self-described “tiki tequileria.” With both indoor and outdoor space, the new bar will serve tropical drinks made with tequila, mezcal, sotol, and other spirits.

Rare Society

Opens this winter

The wood-fired California-style steakhouse, Rare Society, introduces a contemporary steak restaurant to Uncommons. Spanning 5,000 square feet and accommodating up to 160 guests, the steakhouse aims to capture the Old Vegas glory of the Rat Pack and Frank Sinatra — but set in a chic new restaurant. On the menu is steak and seafood towers.

Opens later this year

The popular San Francisco-based Kaiyo is opening a new location in Las Vegas. Kaiyo is primarily a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant, with a menu of dishes made using Peruvian ingredients molded by Japanese cooking techniques. At Kaiyo, Peruvian and Japanese influences blend to create dishes like ceviche of salmon and white miso leche de tigre and Peruvian corn.

Opens later this year

The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. Siempre’s menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.