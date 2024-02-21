Pitbull’s Big Vegas Restaurant Opening Is...Inside a Wal-Mart

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Las Vegas has played host to some of Miami’s biggest hotspots in recent years. Late-night South Beach restaurant Villa Azur opened in late 2022. And just two months ago, the Fontainebleau opened its doors with Miami natives like Komodo and Papi Steak. The latest import from Florida’s party capital comes from none other than Mr. 305. Pitbull is debuting his first Las Vegas restaurant, and it’s tucked inside a Henderson Wal-Mart.

The restaurant Pitbull’s bringing to town is called Miami Grill. Established in 1983 in Key West, the fast-casual eatery serves burgers, wings, gyros, and cheesesteaks. Pitbull became an equity partner in 2012. The Grammy Award-winner, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, says he used to be a regular at the restaurant, even penning music at the tables. Miami Grill locations come in all different forms: some have bars and some have drive-thrus. The Nevada location is the first to go inside a Wal-Mart (2310 East Serene Avenue) — in the space where one would expect to find a McDonald’s or a Subway.

As of now, three to five more Miami Grills are planned for Las Vegas and Henderson. “We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Las Vegas culinary scene,” says Jonathan H. Vogel, Miami Grill’s chief operating officer.

A spokesperson says that the timing of the Nevada expansion lined up with Wal-Mart’s $9 billion investment in making “upscale changes” to stores and bringing in “favorite” brands. “We are thrilled for this exciting expansion opportunity into Walmart,” says Eric Sacks, vice president of franchise development for Miami Grill.

Miami Grill will serve meals found on menus at its other locations. That includes gyros with beef and lamb meat slow-roasted on a vertical rotisserie, wings served either crispy, grilled, naked, or boneless, and Angus steak burgers with bacon.

The Henderson location will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and a grand opening on Saturday, February 24 from 12 to 4 p.m.