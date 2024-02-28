A $50 Million Steakhouse, Speakeasy, and Pastry Shop May Open in Vegas Next Year

Plans for a new three-story building that could house a restaurant, cafe, wine cellar, speakeasy, and event space were approved last week, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The project, called Skyline, proposes a top-floor steakhouse in the new building, which would be located at the Grand Flamingo Centre near Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas. Construction may start as early as this year, with an opening projected for late 2025 or early 2026. Building out the three-story Skyline project could cost upwards of $50 million.

It would be yet another boon for the southwest area of the Valley — which is getting a lot of action at the moment. The Durango Casino just opened in December, Uncommons is continuing to roll out new restaurants and businesses, and even the expansive Bend shopping area and Sunset and Durango Roads is working toward opening this year.

Speaking of Uncommons

The southwest mega project, the Uncommons, is continuing to roll out new businesses. This year, it has already opened the Wineaux wine bar and Italy’s All’Antico Vinaio. And now, the General Admission sports bar is open. And Todo Bien, a self-described tiki tequilareia, is now slinging tropical tequila drinks.

The Italian Steakhouse at the Tuscany Gets a Makeover

The Italian steakhouse at Tuscany Suites & Casino has been renovated and rebranded as Bistecca. The updated menu now features prime-grade steak options, and new furniture and artwork. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

Federal Donuts & Chicken Opens in Las Vegas

The Philadelphia eatery, Federal Donuts & Chicken, will open a Las Vegas location on Tuesday, March 8. The new entrant into the food court at Red Rock Resort and Casino will serve treats like the strawberry-lavender hot-fresh and s’more fancy doughnuts and classic fried chicken sandwiches. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.