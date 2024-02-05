Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Weekend

It’s a sports and pop culture season finale this weekend when the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time. Super Bowl LVIII will take over the city’s Allegiant Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. And while the football game is purportedly the headline event, the real news story seems to be all things related to Taylor Swift and her tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce — like whether Taylor will cry if his team loses, which the New York Times actually asked, or if Kelce will propose, or how Swift can get back from Tokyo in time for kickoff.

So how should Tayvis pass the time before and after the game? Here are the bars and restaurants that are just right for the pop culture power couple — or anyone who wants a Vegas weekend fit for a Lombardi trophy and Grammy Award winner.

For Tortured Poets

Swifties who are already leaning into the indie sleaze literary student aesthetic of Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, can ease into the big weekend with dinner and drinks at the NoMad Library Restaurant. It will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday through Tuesday — but on any other day, visitors can saunter into the library-esque room with its ceiling-high bookshelves, red velvety banquettes, and moody chandeliers, and order oysters, crab carbonara, filet mignon, and lobster tail. Power couples like Swift and Kelce can enjoy all the dark academia vibes from the privacy of NoMad’s private Salon dining room — it can seat 30 and even has its own bar.

For Anyone Missing the Eras Tour in Tokyo

While Swift will perform in Tokyo for her first show since winning a Grammy for Midnights, she’ll likely fly her much-talked-about private jet directly into Las Vegas so she can arrive a good 25 hours before kick-off on Sunday. Assuming she doesn’t have time to indulge in Japan-quality sushi before she returns stateside, she can get her fix in Las Vegas. One of the most extraordinary sushi experiences in Chinatown starts at Yui Edomae. The restaurant from Gen Mizoguchi offers refined Edomae-style sushi preparations that highlight fresh fish flown in from Japan and are served in a simple setting. Or she can visit award-winning chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s namesake restaurant at the Venetian Resort. The Omakase Room is tucked behind an inconspicuous passageway, affording her privacy, so she can delight in a personalized $500 omakase experience without dodging photos from eager fans.

For Anyone Staying at Lake Las Vegas

Both the 49ers and Chiefs have plans to stay at hotels at Lake Las Vegas, a mostly high-end and residential area surrounding a reservoir in Henderson, Nevada, just east of Las Vegas. With seating that looks out over the lake, Kelce and Swift can dine at Luna Rossa, an Italian restaurant serving thin-crust pizzas, daily homemade pasta, and mesquite-grilled fresh fish.

For Anyone Missing Kansas City

If any of the Kansas City Chiefs get a hankering for Kansas City-style barbecue, they can take the relatively short drive from Lake Las Vegas out to Boulder City, Nevada, and visit one of the best barbecue joints in the state. Fox Smokehouse BBQ is a competition barbecue team from Boulder City and a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The team here serves smoked ribeye, tri-tip sandwiches on Texas toast, brisket cooked low and slow, and full racks of St. Louis ribs, slathered in sauce.

For Those Who Just Want to Fan Out

Plenty of Las Vegas bars and restaurants are whipping up themed drinks and dishes for Super Bowl weekend. The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower is embracing Swift’s Midnights era with a Lavender Haze cocktail made with Empress 1908 gin, italicus, lavender, lemon, and blueberry foam ($18).

The Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall will serve a Tayvis Tailgate Tea, a twist on a spiked iced tea, with Cîroc Red Berry, lemon juice, simple syrup, and iced tea ($16). It’s available Thursday through Sunday.

Lemon Tree Cafe & Market in the southwest is baking TayTay cake pops ($4.95) in Swiftie pink and Kansas Chiefs red with assorted berries, sponge cake, and a white chocolate coating.

Chéri Rooftop atop the Paris Hotel’s Eiffel Tower will host a game day viewing party with high tops available for reservation, starting at $400. In addition to hot dogs and tacos, the bar will pour a Red Lip Classic cocktail ($20) with Malibu, Baileys Strawberry Cream, and Disaronno, all week long.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay has several special menu items inspired by Swift and Kelce that will be available during Flanker’s tailgate party brunch, viewing party and post-game party. There’s the Swelce Sando, Flanker’s take on Kelce’s favorite sandwich, with 12-hour smoked brisket, melty provolone, onion rings, barbecue sauce, and pickles on a potato bun. The Shake It Off milkshake is made with Taylor’s favorite candy, Squashies, cookie dough ice cream, and chocolate sauce. And the Love Story cocktail combines Deleon tequila, lime juice, triple sec, blood orange puree, and simple syrup.

Locale Italian Kitchen hosts a Swifty Pre-Game Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday with a whole menu of courses themed to Swift’s discography. Start with “Champagne Problems” bottomless mimosas, rosé, and bloody Marys ($25), order the “Welcome to New York” eggs Benedict, or “Shake It Off” crispy chicken sandwich ($16), and share a plate of the “Anti-Hero” cinnamon sweet cream pancakes ($14).