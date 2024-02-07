Surprise! Texas Icon Whataburger Opens on the Las Vegas Strip Today

In summer 2023, Whataburger made its long-rumored Las Vegas debut official with an announcement that it would open on the Las Vegas Strip. In a surprise move, Whataburger will open its doors at noon today, February 7 — and keep them open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a two-story building right on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Whataburger operated a restaurant in Las Vegas about 50 years ago — it’s fondly remembered by longtime locals. Since closing, fans have been clamoring for the company to again set its sights on the Las Vegas Valley. Whataburger’s newest location at 3752 South Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of the Waldorf-Astoria, shares a restaurant space with Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse; both brands are opening just in time for Super Bowl, which falls on Sunday, February 11, and is being hosted in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

The restaurant duo had initially eyed February 19 to open. “You do the math, we’re a little early,” says John Madrick, a regional partner with Parry’s. “We said, let’s open before the Super Bowl, let’s seize the opportunity.” So on the morning of Wednesday, February 7, teams from both Parry’s and Whataburger scrambled to open the doors — unveiling chic leather-upholstered furniture on the second floor, assembling seating on the terrace that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip, powering on the large-screen TVs that run along the interior, priming both bars to accommodate full seating and, of course, getting the kitchen ready to sling burgers all day every day.

“There’s a lot of activity happening today,” says Joel Griffiths, the vice president of franchising for Whataburger.

Whataburger could be a sleeper hit for anyone wanting to catch the big game outside of their own homes or hotel suites in Las Vegas. It’s located right on Las Vegas Boulevard — no need to navigate a casino to get in. Most walls are covered in televisions that will air the game. Diners can order burgers and fries from Whataburger and pizza and wings from Parry’s all on the same ticket. And they expect to have a liquor license as early as Friday, which would mean pouring from the 120 taps of beer and 13 or so frozen cocktail machines. Plus, unlike many restaurants with such amenities, Whataburger isn’t offering any table minimum or watch party ticket.

The interior is a spacious 10,000 square feet and can seat more than 315 people between its two stories and wraparound terrace. On the street level, diners can order inclusively from both brands at the main counter, either of the two bars and, eventually, from self-serve kiosks. An expansive bar opposite the main counter will pour mostly craft beer — including a robust selection of local brews. And seating takes the form of booth seating, a few high-tops, and a large communal table at the rear. Upstairs, a loft offers more gussied-up seating, with leather bar stools surrounding a secondary bar, a brick wall boasting the names of local and domestic beers on draft, and a terrace with loveseats overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

The Whataburger menu includes all the typical fare expected of the Texas-based burger chain, with burgers with 5-inch patties, plus chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, dessert, and sides. The Vegas exclusive is a hatch green chile bacon burger. The main menu is served all day while breakfast options, like a honey butter chicken biscuit, are served from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. It means that clubgoers exiting the nearby Jewel or Marquee nightclubs in the wee hours of the morning can stop in for beer, breakfast sandwiches, chicken strips, and fries.

The adjacent Parry’s Pizzeria, a Colorado-born brand, serves pizza by the slice or full pie, bone-in and boneless wings fried to order and spun in more than a dozen sauces, salad, sandwiches, and stromboli. Madrick recommends slices like the Uncle Sam with pepperoni, jalapeno, and cream cheese. Parry’s will pause service daily from around 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.

While Whataburger occupies an impressive footprint on the Las Vegas Strip, it takes some planning to access. Folks entering on foot from Las Vegas Boulevard will have an easy time finding what is expected to be a long queue winding outside the building. Visitors who are driving can best get to Whataburger by parking at the nearby Aria Resort and Casino in self-parking. After descending down the escalator from the parking garage into the casino, make a hard right turn out the glass doors onto the sidewalk, then continue toward Las Vegas Boulevard on foot to access the freestanding building.