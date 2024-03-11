Check Out Las Vegas’s New High-Tech Golf-Centric Hot Spot

As Las Vegas continues to see a trend of entertainment-dining-activity hybrids entering the nightlife space, a newcomer is moving into the Gateway District with a high-tech take on the driving range. Atomic Golf, a 100,000-square-foot driving range opens on Friday, March 22 next to the Strat, just north of the Las Vegas Strip. And it will offer a myriad of golf play, sports-viewing, and food and drink.

The four-story structure next to the Strat, enclosed by netting, will be equal parts driving range and lounge. Within its four stories there are 103 golfing bays for parties of up to eight people, a 212-yard range equipped with technology that Atomic Golf says will track players’s statistics, an event space, luxury suites, six bars, and food from the former executive chef from the Top of the World atop the Strat.

From the golfing bays, parties can order from chef Robert Lomeli’s menu for taking bites between swings. There’s shareable choices like chicharron nachos with chorizo and queso blanco, chicken wings with sauce and blue cheese, a double patty burger, a trio of pulled pork sliders with pickles, Snap-O-Razzo’s hotdogs topped with cheesy street corn and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, flatbread, and crispy chicken sandwiches.

The VIP lounge has fancier options, with seafood towers, caviar service, and 18-ounce rib eye steak with fingerling potatoes. And the adults-only Cosmic Lounge will serve shrimp cocktail, roasted bone marrow with chimichurri and grilled bread, grilled hamachi collar, and crispy pork belly chicharron. The six bars located near the bays will serve signature cocktails like the atomic margarita, a lucky lemon drop, and an Irish Creamsicle with Jameson Orange, tangerine juice, lime juice, and Licor 43.

Beyond the golfing bays, Atomic Golf’s Putting District uses projection mapping for its digital putting bays. A multi-use room called the Astrocade will be enrobed in floor-to-ceiling displays for entertainment or watching sports. And a Tap Room will serve beer — many sourced by the breweries located in the adjacent Arts District.

Atomic Golf opens months ahead of Swingers Crazy Golf, the $50 million mini golf course at Mandalay Bay. And it joins other recent entrants to the boozy playtime space, like the Play Playground at the Luxor, the Flight Club dart-throwing bar, and the ax-throwing Dueling Axes. Atomic Golf at 1850 South Main Street will be open from noon to midnight on Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday and until 10 p.m. on Sunday.