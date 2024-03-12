Las Vegas’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2024

We’re just a few months into 2024 and we’ve already seen several exciting openings across the Las Vegas Valley. As Las Vegas moves into warmer weather, the culinary scene is similarly heating up with a number of bars and restaurants on deck to debut this spring. Among them, José Andrés has two new restaurants heading for the Las Vegas Strip, the owner of a beloved Italian restaurant is opening three more venues, and the Fontainebleau has another big debut in store. Here are the eight bar and restaurant openings we’re eagerly tracking this spring.

Opening dates often change. Check back for updates. Know of a cool restaurant, bar, or coffee shop opening? Email vegas@eater.com

Where: Caesars Palace

When: Late 2024

Taking over what had been the iconic Cleopatra’s Barge, Caspian’s will offer a sleek caviar experience at a main bar — and house an extravagant high-energy performance venue that’s prime for discovery. Designed by the studio behind the stylish Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotel and Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan, the main room will stage tables against a backdrop of onyx and pearl hues with detailed brass. Along the back wall, a passageway will fade into shadows before giving way to a door that opens to a lively technicolor room. In here, entertainers will host musical performances beneath an expansive chandelier, the overall effect boosted by an art deco theme and compelling cocktail program.

Where: Caesars Palace

When: 2024

Celebrated Spanish chef and humanitarian José Andrés will open two new restaurants in Las Vegas this year. Andrés will launch a new location of his renowned Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace — and a to-be-announced restaurant at the Shops at Crystals. When Andrés opened Zaytinya in Washington D.C. in 2002, it immediately became a celebrated mainstay of D.C. dining. It marked Andrés’s departure into a more Eastern Mediterranean influence after the success of his Spanish tapas restaurant, Jaleo, of which he has a location inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Popular Zaytinya menu items include its pide, a Turkish flatbread with an egg cracked over the top; the spiced lamb baharat kebab with tabbouleh, charred tomatoes, and tahini sauce; and the cult favorite Brussels sprouts, tossed with coriander seed, barberries, and garlic yogurt. Both Zaytinya and his unnamed restaurant are expected to open this year.

Where: Commercial Center

When: 2024

The person behind Rebar and Davy’s in downtown Las Vegas has major plans to bring a blown-up version of his eclectic gallery, bar, and restaurant to the historic Commercial Center District. Derek Stonebarger aims to create a 24-hour steakhouse-meets-gallery-meets-bar, where chef Pedro Estela of Davy’s can develop a steakhouse menu and local artists can sell their work. Plans include two full bars — one for coffee and one for gaming, artist galleries, a private dining area, and a small stage for live entertainment. It will also give a home to the COVID murals — the project Stonebarger headed in 2020, when artists designed moving art pieces on the wood panels that boarded-up closed Arts District businesses during the early days of the pandemic.

Where: Central Las Vegas

When: 2024

The popular Korean grocery store is finally opening a Las Vegas location this year. The store itself will offer Las Vegas locals a new place to stock up on marinaded meat for barbecuing, prepared side dishes and kimchi, kitchen tools and appliances, and fresh seafood. But a food hall is also planned for the market. Inside, the California-based Moobongri Soondae will serve spicy soondae soup, Bb.q Chicken’s fourth Las Vegas location will serve savory Korean-fried chicken, and Tiger Sugar will brew boba milk teas. The massively popular Korean chain Paik’s Noodle, will make its Vegas debut along with Hanmo Tofu, Oh-K Dog & Egg Toast, and Jopok Topokki.

Where: Central Las Vegas

When: Summer 2024

With pennant-shaped marquees, a sloping roof, and a long glass window, Norms Restaurant is as much an LA diner staple as it is a piece of timeless Googie art. At 75 years old, the restaurant chain is expanding beyond Southern California for the first time — to Las Vegas. Its menu features traditional diner classics, with three-egg omelets; steak and eggs; stacks of hotcakes topped with blueberries, whipped cream, or syrup; breakfast burritos; and salads, burgers, and sandwiches. The Vegas location will be open 24 hours and serve beer and wine — and possibly liquor later on. It may also have a counter with video gaming or slot machines.

Nudo Italiano

Where: Southern Highlands

When: Fall 2024

The group behind La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn and Crush American Grill at MGM Grand has a new restaurant planned for the Southern Highlands neighborhood. Jenna Morton and Michael Morton of Morton Group will open their first Las Vegas neighborhood restaurant, focusing on pastas, Neapolitan pizza, fresh-baked bread, and woodfire cooking. It will be a more family-friendly and casual restaurant than their nightclub-adjacent Nove Italiano at the Palms of the early 2000s, with a classic menu headed by longtime Morton group executive chef William DeMarco.

Where: Fontainebleau

When: Late 2024

Chef Gabriela Cámara and Tequila Casa Dragones founder and the first maestra tequilera, Bertha González Nieves, are teaming up to open a Mexican restaurant inside the Strip’s newest resort. Cámara, whose Contramar restaurant in Mexico City is highly acclaimed, will showcase her take on Mexican favorites and signature seafood dishes such as tangy tuna tostadas and grilled whole fish with red and green sauce. In what should be a stylish space, designed by award-winning architect Frida Escobedo, the restaurant will also house a Casa Dragones Tasting Room.

Where: The Arts District

When: Late 2024

When Bar Bohème opens, Esther’s Kitchen owner James Trees says that every day at 4 p.m., staff clad in black vests and white shirts will carry baguettes from the oven at Esther’s down Main Street to Bar Bohème, a French restaurant that will serve fresh baguettes along with other classic and modern French fare. A modest cocktail bar called Le Petite Bohème will stand behind it. And, back at Esther’s Kitchen original space, Trees will open a 35-seat high-end gastronomy restaurant. Now that Esther’s has moved, he’s remodeling the original space, creating a dining room for a tasting menu that he hopes will rival those of ​​Joël Robuchon or Restaurant Guy Savoy.