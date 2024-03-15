Rocker Sammy Hagar Is Taking Over a Vegas Pool This Summer

Rocker Sammy Hagar of Van Halen is the latest headliner at the Palms Casino Resort — turning the pool into Sammy’s Island this summer. Starting on May 17, cabanas will be rethemed to the Red Rocker, and a tropical bar will serve cocktails from all of Hagar’s alcohol partnerships.

Hagar’s bringing in his alcohol gigs, stocking the bars with Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, and Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails canned cocktails. Want a margarita? It’s made with Santo Spirits — his tequila brand in partnership with Guy Fieri. What about a beer? Have a Red Rocker Lager. For food, there are breakfast burritos and egg sandwiches in the morning. The restaurant also serves big platters of chicken tinga nachos and chicken wings, plus bowls of salad and poke throughout the afternoon and evenings.

Hagar, who previously brought Cabo Wabo Cantina to the Las Vegas Strip, aims for Sammy’s Island to create a Cabo-style “oasis.” It will host events throughout the summer featuring musical acts and local entertainers. On Saturday through Monday, DJs will create an island-inspired soundtrack.

It’s a big change from Soak, the branding that accompanied the pool in 2019 — when Marshmello headlined the pool and adjacent Kaos nightclub most nights under the looming presence of a towering naked demon statue. The gig proved to be short-term, but made headlines for earning the DJ a $60 million deal. But hey, if the Sphere is leaning into exclusively dad rock via its residencies with U2, Dead & Company, and Phish, it’s fitting that Hagar would get in on the septuagenarian action.

The Golden Steer Gets New Neon

The historic Golden Steer Steakhouse, which expanded into the adjacent space late last year has gotten a little facelift with help from Yesco, the 104-year-old neon company. With more square footage, the steakhouse got a new “cocktails” sign and the main sign located above its entrance was removed and replaced.

Other Mama Expands With a New Bar Area and Menu

Chef Dan Kroehmer’s Other Mama, known for its excellent seafood and raw bar, has added 1,000 square feet to its location at 3655 South Durango Drive #6. The new area can accommodate 35 guests and hosts standing parties of up to 50. For Kroehmer, it also means expanded bar selections, large presentation TV screens, and a Chef’s counter — with both tasting menus and daily dishes.

The Return of the Pizza Expo

The Pizza Expo is back next week and the Slice Out Hunger kick-off event is the only public-facing event during the cheese-laden, dough-spinning Expo. The block party, hosted on 3rd Street, in front of Pizza Rock at 201 North 3rd Street will feature dozens of the best pizza makers from Las Vegas and around the country making and offering samples of their pizzas. Tickets start at $45. It kicks off at 4 p.m. on Monday March 18.