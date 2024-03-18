The Bellagio Debuts a New Restaurant Just in Time for Pool Season

The Bellagio unveiled a new poolside restaurant on Friday, just in time for pool season. Como Poolside Café & Bar at the Bellagio’s newly renovated pool features a Mediterranean menu and breezy casual walk-up bar.

Como serves breakfast and lunch, with morning offerings like lemon blueberry pancakes, avocado bruschetta, French toast, and breakfast sandwiches. In the afternoons, there’s a variety of salads, appetizers of hummus and vegetables or shrimp cocktail, a handful of sushi rolls, and heavier dishes like those of chicken tenders and salmon piccata. The cocktails skew bright, fruity, and spritzy.

The surrounding pool complex has five pools and four whirlpools, including an adults-only pool. Como is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A New Coffee Shop Hits Vegas

Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening its first location in Las Vegas. The new store, at 9490 West Russell Road Suite 101 opens on Tuesday, March 19. The coffee shop is collaborating with Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Lexi Gawlak — known for her appearances on “Guys’ Grocery Games.” The menu serves dishes like egg and cheese sandwiches, a vegetarian chicken biscuit with hot honey, and Chiang Mai hot chicken. The Florida-based coffee shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Summerlin Restaurants Launch New Springtime Menus

La Strega in Summerlin is giving its menu a refresh for spring. Executive chef and partner Gina Marinelli is adding new menu items like an antipasto with truffle salami, mozzarella, and honey red wine vin, a Wagyu carpaccio, and tiger prawns with salsa verde and Sicilian olive oil.

And Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro inside JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa has put together a new menu with crispy squash blossoms with calabro ricotta, an Italian meat lovers pizza with sausage, pepperoni, and salami, and new pasta dishes like a lobster fra diavolo and a bow of shrimp risotto. Heavier options include chili-crusted short ribs and chicken parmesan.