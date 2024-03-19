Margaritaville Is Closing for Good on the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is about to be a lot less chill.

After more than 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip, the Margaritaville restaurant is closing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The beach-themed restaurant that looks out onto the Strip from the Flamingo Las Vegas will close on April 15.

The restaurant inspired by the late Jimmy Buffett’s song has more than 35 locations worldwide — and about as many hotels and vacation clubs. The Las Vegas location opened in 2003 and the 12,000-square-foot, three-level restaurant with six bars hosts live music, serves those 45-ounce cocktails that tourists love to haul around, and serves burgers and expected bar food. Caesars Entertainment did not return a request for comment on the closure.

Margaritaville’s closure coincides with other happenings at the Flamingo — including Gordon Ramsay’s upcoming restaurant and Lisa Vanderpump’s Pinky’s by Vanderpump. Both are expected to open this summer. If you want to get into Margaritaville one last time before it shutters, it’s open most days from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. And if you’re really jonesing for musician-backed mostly tropical vaguely Mexican-themed entertainment, then you may be the target demographic for Sammy Hagar’s takeover at the Palms pool.

