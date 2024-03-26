Prominent Trevi Italian Restaurant Abruptly Closes at the Forum Shops

Anyone who has ever stepped foot in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace should be familiar with the Trevi Italian Restaurant. It was not acclaimed for its pasta nor for its gelato — but made popular by its central location and ancient Roman theming. On Monday, March 25, it abruptly closed.

The Trevi restaurant was located just inside the Forum Shops when entering from the casino floor of Caesars Palace. The restaurant’s tables were strewn across the mall’s faux cobblestone walkway, surrounded by the fallen column ruins that double as benches, beneath the mall’s painted sky, and in the shadow of the Fountain of the Gods — hilariously, not the Trevi fountain replica, which is located outside. The restaurant offered the most immersive of the property’s ancient Roman theme, with statues in the distance overhead. Within the ropes and stanchions of Trevi’s footprint were a few dozen simple chairs and tables at which diners could order Italian food.

The menu had appetizers like crispy arancini and breaded mozzarella, pasta like pappardelle bolognese and penne puttanesca, brick oven pizza, and entrees of eggplant parmesan, crispy skin salmon, and mushroom risotto. Gelato was made in-house and served both in the restaurant and at a walk-up counter.

Trevi had stiff competition for Italian food, with both Carmine’s and RPM Italian within the same mall. Both Simon Property Group, which manages the Forum Shops, and Landry’s, Inc., which operated Trevi, did not respond to a request for comment. A sign posted outside of the former Trevi space said that a new luxury would be coming soon.