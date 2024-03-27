Horror-Themed Bar and Restaurant Closes in the Las Vegas Arts District

A horror-themed bar and restaurant that served cocktails in skull-shaped glasses, hosted Haunted Brunch events, and featured walls covered in homages to slasher films, has called it quits. Nightmare Cafe, which opened in the Las Vegas Arts District in October of 2022, hosted a send-off on Saturday, March 27, its last day of service.

Fox5 reported that the downtown cafe on Commerce Street closed due to mental and physical setbacks, with the stress of running the business leading to its two co-owners experiencing heart complications. Nightmare Cafe announced the closure on Instagram, calling last weekend the end of its adventure.

In its short run, Nightmare Cafe celebrated all things spooky. The bar served “spooktails” and “morgue-aritas.” It regularly hosted a Haunted Brunch show in which customers could order Avotopsy avocado toast and Bloody Carries while the twins from The Shining took the stage or Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair twirled on an aerial hoop. Many drinks came garnished with plastic spiders or vampire teeth. And the entire interior was decorated with murals of monsters, clowns, and jack-o-lanterns.

The owners of Nightmare Cafe are still operating their adjacent Nightmare Toys, which stocks all sorts of costumes, movies, collectibles, and horror-themed merchandise. They recently remodeled the store.

The closure joins other notable restaurants that have recently closed or announced their final days, including Margaritaville and the Trevi Italian Restaurant.