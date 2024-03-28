A California Grocery Store Selling Boba, Sushi, and Tamales Opens in Las Vegas

A grocery store based in California opened a Las Vegas location on Wednesday, March 28. Superior Grocers at 1955 North Nellis Boulevard, near the intersection of East Lake Mead and North Nellis Boulevards, is the company’s first store outside of California. It sells the expected grocery store products, plus a large section of Mexican snacks and ingredients, a bakery that makes pan dulce and tres leches cake, and a prepared foods section that sells six different varieties of tamales, sushi, and rotisserie chicken. One counter sells servings of aguas fresca and horchata — to which you can add boba. And there’s a cart to buy a hotdog and a drink for $1.99. Superior Grocers is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Esther’s Kitchen Owner Gets a Key to the City

Just weeks after opening his new location for Esther’s Kitchen, chef and owner James Trees was honored with a Key to the City. Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, and Las Vegas Arts District President Becky Miller presented Trees with the proclamation at his new restaurant, on Thursday, March 28. Located just around the corner from its original footprint. Esther’s Kitchen at 1131 South Main Street is significantly larger than the original restaurant, with ample space for Trees to continue serving the pasta, pizza, and sourdough that has earned the Italian restaurant its loyal following. “James has not only given us the joy of his cooking, and taught others how to cook. but is also committed to charity. So we’re giving him one of the very few keys to Las Vegas,” said Mayor Goodman.

Gluten-Free Fast Food Restaurant Opens

PowerSoul Cafe, a fast-food restaurant that serves smoothies, pizza, breakfast, and pastries — all without gluten— has opened another location in Las Vegas. The restaurant at 3501 South Valley View Boulevard in Chinatown has a walk-up window and a dining room for ordering acai bowls, BBQ chicken pizza, vegan pepperoni pizza, and chicken nuggets. It’s open 24 hours.

Hong Kong Dessert Shop Is Now Open

Mango Mango Dessert, a chain of Hong Kong-inspired dessert shops opened a location in Las Vegas at 7319 South Rainbow Boulevard Suite 120. The menu offers delicately decorated slices of crepe cake, mango pancakes, mochi, waffles, and dessert bowls of mango juice and ice cream, chewy sago, red bean, and jelly. It’s open from noon to 10 p.m. daily.