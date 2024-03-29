Share All sharing options for: Tiger Woods’s Golf Complex Is the Fourth New Golf Bar to Hit Las Vegas This Year

Golf is indisputably having a big moment in Las Vegas. This year, the city will get four new golf entertainment venues that range from driving ranges to virtual golf to putting greens. They join the likes of Topgolf and the expanding category of bars where you can eat, drink, and play. Two high-tech spots for golfing and drinking are already in full swing and two more are on the way — one taking over a massive Vegas nightclub space and the other designed by Tiger Woods.

PopStroke

PopStroke will blend mini golf, entertainment, technology, and casual dining when it opens at Town Square this April. Designed by Tiger Woods, the two 18-hole putting courses are designed to replicate a traditional golf course, with synthetic turfs that incorporate fairways, bunkers, and rough. The two-story venue will also have an outdoor beer garden with games like foosball and cornhole, a playground, a dining area, and multiple full-service bars from which players can order drinks right to the course. It will open in April 2024.

An adults-only mini golf course is teeing off on the Las Vegas Strip later this year with five golf courses, a carnival-like setting, and cocktails delivered by caddy. Swingers Las Vegas will take over the 40,000-square-foot former Light nightclub space inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Over three floors, the $50 million course will offer five golf courses themed to the English countryside with a theatrical “country house” design. Games are designed for the 21-and-over crowd with beer, wine, and cocktails, street food-style bites, and DJs to provide the music. It opens in fall of 2024.

The behemoth that is Atomic Golf puts a high-tech spin on the driving range. Within its four stories there are 103 golfing bays for parties of up to eight people, equipped with technology that Atomic Golf says will track players’s statistics, an event space, luxury suites, six bars, and food from the former executive chef from the Top of the World atop the Strat. Bays start at $40 and when you’re not sending golf balls off through the 212-yard range, you can sit around and order sticky ribs, lobster popcorn, burgers, and tacos. Atomic Golf opened in March 2024 next to the Strat.

J Bar & Golf Lounge

A bar and virtual golf lounge in Chinatown has individual golf simulators at which you can play between bites of sushi and sips of cocktails. The eight golfing bays each have couches and tables and there’s more seating at the bar between games. Bays start at $40 for 30 minutes of play on the virtual driving range. When not playing, the menu offers seared ahi tuna, chicken wings, pasta, sandwiches, and signature cocktails. J Bar & Golf Lounge opened in February 2024 at 3545 South Valley View Boulevard.