Two Barbecue Restaurants From ‘Top Chef’ Stars Are Expanding to Southwest Las Vegas

Soulbelly BBQ and BBQ Mexicana open this week in the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley

by Janna Karel
A man with red hair stands with his arms crossed in front of a stage.
Bruce Kalman of Soulbelly BBQ.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

This week two Las Vegas barbecue restaurants with Top Chef alums are opening in southwest Las Vegas. Chef Bruce Kalman of Soulbelly BBQ in the Las Vegas Arts District is taking his smoked meats to the Sundry food hall inside Uncommons. And celebrity chef duo Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken are opening a new location for their quick-service BBQ Mexicana.

James Beard Award nominee Bruce Kalman opened Soulbelly downtown in 2021. An outdoor smokehouse sits on the patio between HUDL Brewing Co. and Nevada Brew Works, where Kalman smokes ribs, burnt ends, and a half-pound smoked brisket burger. The restaurant was supposed to open at the Uncommons, across from the Durango Casino, last year with the Sundry’s debut — but complications with the smoker delayed that opening. On Tuesday, March 5 it will start serving plates of Texas brisket, pulled pork, and hatch chili and cheddar hot links with baked beans, warm cornbread with honey butter, and banana pudding. Like other eateries in the Sundry (6840 Helen Toland Street), it can be ordered via a website by scanning a QR code.

Pulled meat, brisket, sausage links, and pickles on a red and white checkerboard paper
Soulbelly BBQ.
Bruce Kalman/Facebook

The celebrity chef duo behind Border Grill at Mandalay Bay, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, opened a new location of BBQ Mexicana at 8480 West Sunset Road #200 on Monday, March 4. It’s the fifth location for BBQ Mexicana, which has quick-service locations at Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Ballpark, and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. While the new to-go restaurant will have a drive-thru, dishes like mesquite pulled pork, mesquite-smoked chicken, and slow-smoked brisket are still smoked for 14 hours at a time. BBQ Mexicana in the southwest will serve pulled pork tacos with cilantro coleslaw, smoked brisket tacos with crispy potatoes and habanero barbecue sauce, and sides like chipotle mac and cheese. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with indoor seating for 40.

A Smoked brisket burrito at BBQ Mexicana with a lime and beer in the background.
Smoked brisket burrito at BBQ Mexicana.
BBQ Mexicana
Brisket lover bowl a with greens, beans, radish, and meat at BBQ Mexicana.
Brisket lover bowl at BBQ Mexicana.
BBQ Mexicana
Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken pose in front of a black building.
Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken.
BBQ Mexicana

