Rick Bayless Is Opening a Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas

The Michelin-starred chef is bringing his restaurant, Tortazo, to the Las Vegas Strip

by Janna Karel
A smiling chef wearing a white chef’s shirt.
Rick Bayless.
Barry Brecheisen/Eater Chicago
Chef Rick Bayless is bringing his Mexican restaurant, Tortazo, to Caesars Palace Las Vegas later this year. The Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur currently has locations of the fast-casual restaurant in New York and Chicago. The Las Vegas location will be a first for the West Coast and will offer the same Mexican fare — primarily, the torta.

Tortazo’s menu includes dishes like tacos, guacamole, and tortilla soup. But the highlight is the torta, each served on a soft telera roll brushed with black beans. There’s a vegan option with portabello mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, roasted poblanos, and salsa; and tortas like one with crispy chicken, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, and cilantro crema. A carne asada torta has chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, and chimichurri. The restaurant also serves quesadillas and house-made churros with dipping sauces.

Bayless will open a new location at the Harrah’s Joliet outside Chicago this spring, with the Las Vegas location to follow in late summer.

Two round restaurant tables with chairs and, in the background, a small bar with a blue-tiled base and a white top, with stools lined up in front.
Tortazo Chicago.
Garrett Sweet/Eater Chicago
Two halves of a chicken milanesa torta are stacked on top of one another beside a metal side container of salsa verde.
Tortazo.
Tortazo
