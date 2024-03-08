Rick Bayless Is Opening a Mexican Restaurant in Las Vegas

Chef Rick Bayless is bringing his Mexican restaurant, Tortazo, to Caesars Palace Las Vegas later this year. The Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur currently has locations of the fast-casual restaurant in New York and Chicago. The Las Vegas location will be a first for the West Coast and will offer the same Mexican fare — primarily, the torta.

Tortazo’s menu includes dishes like tacos, guacamole, and tortilla soup. But the highlight is the torta, each served on a soft telera roll brushed with black beans. There’s a vegan option with portabello mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, roasted poblanos, and salsa; and tortas like one with crispy chicken, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, and cilantro crema. A carne asada torta has chile-rubbed prime sirloin, avocado, poblano rajas, and chimichurri. The restaurant also serves quesadillas and house-made churros with dipping sauces.

Bayless will open a new location at the Harrah’s Joliet outside Chicago this spring, with the Las Vegas location to follow in late summer.