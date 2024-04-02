Share All sharing options for: A Private Membership Club Is Opening in Las Vegas and You Have to See the Application

A new bar is opening in downtown Las Vegas — you’ll just need committee approval if you want to be a member. The Doberman is a new venture from Ryan Doherty, the founder of Corner Bar Management — the group behind Fremont Street hot spots like the Laundry Room, Commonwealth, Lucky Day, and Cheapshot. The private social room that Doherty says is tailored for “the sharp and curious” will open early this fall in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Doherty says the appeal of a membership venue came as a solution to the strict capacity limits on the reservation and password-required speakeasy, the Laundry Room. Often, Doherty says, he has a standing queue of customers who can’t get in. “Doberman resolves that,” he says. “It’s a place where we will almost always be able to accommodate our members, even on sold-out nights, for tastings, and other special events.”

The application might be worth filling out, even if you have no interest in going inside. Beyond the requisite questions of name and email, there are more than 20 questions that address both the absurd and the philosophical. You’ll be prompted to answer briefs such as: What do you do for work and, if applicable, what would you rather be doing? Have you ever been in love? If so, how were you sure it was love? Are you afraid of death? You wake up in hell — what song is playing? What is a skill or trait you possess that sets you apart from others? And then there’s the classic: Please upload a recent photo. You can see and even fill out the whole application here.

Membership will be considered by a committee — but Doherty says it won’t be based on status or connections. Membership tiers will provide access to attend member-only nights, curated experiences, and more. Pricing will be based on a membership tier. You won’t necessarily need a membership to enter — anyone can make a reservation or walk in. But members can show up with no reservation and always get a table.

The Doberman is going into the space that is currently the Artifice, a bar that has been open since 2011 — predating every other bar in the Arts District neighborhood. Corner Bar acquired the building at 1025 South First Street on Monday, April 1. It ended service this weekend. The 3,400-square-foot bar will feature heavy woods, new booths, and semi-private seating. There will be an atrium garden that spans the otherwise dimly lit 19th-century-inspired design. The Doberman will have a lounge with live performances, crafted cocktails pulled from a library of more than 100 spirits, and hosts who will provide concierge-like service.

Doherty says interactions with mixologists will be similar to the experience in the Laundry Room, where a bartender may craft you something off the cuff that appeals to you — but adds that its cocktail program will be in a league all its own. “It is an ambitious program to execute,” says Doherty. “But this is the right room to try it in.”

The opening of the Doberman is Corner Bar’s first big move since four buildings were acquired by the Siegel Group. Corner Bar still operates the businesses. The Siegel Group is the company behind the many Siegel Suites extended stay properties — whose practices were described by a congressional probe as “uniquely egregious” for its “deceptive and potentially unlawful practices” in 2022. The group is also the parent company behind the popular Pinkbox Doughnuts. In an $11 million deal, the Siegel Group purchased four buildings located between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street, becoming the landlord for the We All Scream nightclub, Le Thai restaurant, and Commonwealth bar properties.

The Doberman is also the latest in a string of shake-ups for the downtown neighborhood. The Arts District recently welcomed two new breweries, James Trees opened his new Esther’s Kitchen, the first of four big moves the chef has planned for the area, and the Colorado Building is wrapping up construction and will soon unveil more of its food and beverage tenants. It remains to be seen whether you’ll be expected to wax poetic about which pop culture hills you’d be willing to die on in order to gain entry to any forthcoming restaurants.