Here Is Las Vegas’s Solo 2024 James Beard Awards Finalist

The finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards ceremony have just been announced, and one Las Vegas-area chef is nominated. Steve Kestler of Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson, Nevada, landed a nomination for Best Chef: Southwest.

Kestler’s compact eight-table restaurant packs bold flavors in a menu that focuses on Guatemalan foodways, but also explores other Central and South American dishes and traditions, like those of Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. Kestler is a longtime Vegas-area chef, who grew his career working in restaurants like Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at the Sahara, Chinatown’s Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine, and Bouchon Bistro at the Venetian. Aroma Latin American Cocina opened in November 2021.

The James Beard Awards semifnalists, announced in January, included six Las Vegas-area chefs: DJ Flores of modern Mexican restaurant Milpa and Brian Howard of Chinatown’s experimental Sparrow + Wolf were semifinalists, alongside Kestler, in the Best Chef: Southwest category. Oscar Amador Edo was recognized as a semifinalist in the overall Outstanding Chef category for his work at Anima by EDO. Kimmie and Josh Mcintosh received a joint Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker semifinalist nod for their Filipino flavor-influenced MILKFISH Bakeshop.

The James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies for those working in the food and restaurants industry, will be held on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago. Last year’s Best Chef: Southwest finalists included Vegas chefs Oscar Amador of Anima by EDO and Kaoru Azeuchi of Kaiseki Yuzu. Downtown Vegas wine bar Garagiste Wine Room was a finalist in the Outstanding Bar category. Ultimately, though, no Southern Nevada chefs or restaurants took home any awards.

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

• Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ

• Jeff Chanchaleune, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Oklahoma City, OK

• Steve Kestler, Aroma Latin American Cocina, Henderson, NV

• Steve Riley, Mesa Provisions, Albuquerque, NM

• Eduardo Rodriguez, Zacatlan, Santa Fe, NM

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. All editorial content, including this post, is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

Additional photo illustration credits: Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation