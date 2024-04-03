The Lost Spirits Distillery and Its Fantastically Weird Restaurant Are Closing

Most visits to the Lost Spirits Distillery start inside a room that feels so convincingly like the interior of a submarine that you may swear you feel yourself swaying — that experience is only amplified after sipping the four rum tastings that you’ll find offered while wandering through the distillery’s winding pathways. Or the countless cocktails that accompany dinner inside the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea restaurant. Both attractions are closing at the end of this month, giving a final performance on Monday, April 29.

A statement from the distillery says that the debt accumulated during and in the time following the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the decision to close. “There is no way to claw our way out of the immense debt,” the statement reads. By the time it plays its last show, the venue will have played more than 1,000 performances.

Lost Spirits opened in July 2021 in a building adjacent to the primary Area 15 black box. It offers a show that is distinct from other circus-style shows in town. The functioning distillery produces rum in a small section of the building — the rest of the footprint is divided into cozy serpentine corridors that give way to intimate venues where you may come across an aerialist suspended from the ceiling, a burlesque dancer performing on a small stage, or a close-up magician exiling cards into the ether. There are rooms like the submarine, in which groups can sit in red leather chairs and look out the “windows” to see arts-and-crafts-style fish with human faces roving by on pulleys. Or you may wander through a corridor of low-hanging lanterns and paper clouds. Along the way, samples of the distillery’s four rums are available for tasting and cocktails available for purchase.

The 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea restaurant inside is one of the more bizarre dining experiences in Las Vegas. Helmed by chef Taylor Persh, each dinner is available only to 16 people, seated around a communal wooden table illuminated by candles. Servers work in unison to place dishes in front of diners simultaneously — like something out of The Menu. And courses are soundtracked to the likes of Leonard Cohen and PJ Harvey. Grilled octopus is skewered on a small fencing sword, encouraging diners to play with their food. Uni is served in the raised mouth cast on a ceramic plate so you end up making out with your dishware. And chef Persh takes to a podium to hand-slice a pig’s head. The whole experience is loosely themed to the narrative of the book for which the restaurant is named.

Both the distillery and its restaurant are shutting down on April 29, but tickets are still available for both experiences throughout April.