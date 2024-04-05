A Henderson Sushi Bar, ‘60s-Style Pop-Up, and More Las Vegas Openings

Las Vegas is seeing plenty of fresh new restaurant action this spring. Here’s the latest batch of newcomers.

Safta 1964

Chef Alon Shaya’s groovy new pop-up is now serving at the Wynn las Vegas. Taking over Jardin in the evenings, Shaya imagines his grandma’s fictional heydey, landing in Vegas via a Thunderbird convertible, armed with her recipes of Israeli and Mediterranean food. Expect spreads and dips served on cake stands, hummus with a sprinkle of shaved black truffle, herby falafel plated with creamy tahini, and lots of pomegranate Jell-O. Reservations can be made online.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa is now home to the New York-based restaurant with sushi, sashimi, and an array of hot Japanese specialties. You’ll find hamachi with sliced jalapeno. delicate bites of nigiri, uni shooters, and platters of sashimi. The Henderson location also serves the acclaimed Blue Ribbon fried chicken with wasabi honey, plus fried rice, a Smashburger, beef short rib, and Japanese wagyu. Dinner is served from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot

A light and breezy new brunch spot with big windows and a skylight is opening in southwest Las Vegas this weekend. The menu will have pancakes and French toast that you can select with toppings of lemon poppy drizzle and blueberries, coconut frosting and berries, or cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar. There’s also breakfast sandwiches, a croque madame, and an omelet based on the one that appeared on The Bear. Pair it with coffee or a cocktail like the blackberry basil spritz. Early Birds opens at 5025 Blue Diamond Road on Saturday, April 6 and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

District Deli & Coffee

A new casual coffee and sandwich eatery is now in the Las Vegas Arts District, next to the Horse Trailer Hideout. You’ll find coffee and espresso drinks, toasts like those with avocado, smoked salmon, or almond butter and orange blossom honey. plus sandwiches for breakfast and lunch. District Deli & Coffee is open at 1504 South Main Street from 7:30 .m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.