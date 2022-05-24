Where to Eat at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas

Vegas is a diner’s paradise, but the options for those leaving or arriving at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) are considerably more limited.

At the airport, there’s still the chance to sample from national chains, a couple of local outposts, and a decent number of airport bars. Recent additions to the airport’s dining options include sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s, a new lounge for smokers, and, randomly, a cookie dough-dispensing machine. This guide is up-to-date according to the airport’s website, but Eater has reached out to a rep to see if there are any more recent changes.

If you’re landing at LAS and are less than impressed with the selection, rest assured that you can be on the Strip within minutes, where good dining awaits. Until then, here’s where to dine.

Esplanade

Best bet: The Layover Bar

A full-service bar with margaritas and bloody Marys.

The rest:

Starbucks Coffee

Wendy’s

Jimmy John’s

Bud 29 Track Lounge (smoking-friendly bar)

Terminal 1, A Gates

Best bet: Bagelmania

Find bagel sandwiches from a local purveyor (next to Gate A10).

The rest:

Jamba Juice (smoothies and such, post-security food court)

Great Steak & Potato Co. (fries, cheesesteaks, etc. near Gate A23)

Moe’s Southwest Grill (next to Gate A15)

Starbucks (near Gate A7)

The B Lounge (A Budweiser-branded bar, next to Gate A7)

Dunkin’ Express (near Gate A7)

Cocktail Bar (near Shake Shack)

Stella Artois Bar (another brewery-branded drinking option, next to Gate A15)

A Sprinkles cupcakes vending machine

Terminal 1, B Gates

Best bet: Shake Shack (post-security food court; also reachable for A gates)

The NY-based smashburger phenom is popular for a reason.

The rest:

Doughp (yes, that’s packaged cookie dough) vending machine (Near B2)

360° Gourmet Burritos (build-your-own and other burritos next to Gate B15)

Einstein Bros. Bagel (next to Gate B9)

Fresh Attractions (packaged salads and such, before Gate B15)

The Great Steak & Potato Co. (temporarily closed; next to B25)

Mrs. Fields (next to B25)

Port of Subs (next to B25)

Red Star Lounge (Heineken beer next to Gate B9)

PGA Tour Grill (between Gates B15 and B17)

Terminal 1, C Gates

Best sit-down option: Jose Cuervo Tequileria (across from Gate C5)

Nachos and margaritas before a flight are never a terrible idea.

For a quick bite: Popeyes (next to Gate C19)

You’ll be guaranteed a good chicken sandwich at this chain favorite.

The rest:

Auntie Anne’s (next to Gate C16)

Brookwood Farms BBQ (pulled pork, brisket, and more near Gate C14)

Burger King (next to Gate C14)

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (post-security and near Gate C4)

Fresh Attractions (across from Gate C4 and next to Gate C14)

Fresh Market on the Go (next to Gate C19 and C21, near Gate C23)

The Great American Bagel & Bakery (next to Gate C16)

Jamba Juice (post-security)

LAS MKT (sandwiches across from Gate C7)

Nathan’s Famous (hot dogs next to Gate C22)

Pei Wei Asian Diner (next to Gate C19)

Popeye’s (next to Gate C19)

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen (pizza and pasta between Gate C23 and C24)

Wendy’s (between Gate C23 and C24)

Corcoran’s Irish Pub (Guinness and bar food near Gate C2)

Crafted Bar (cocktails near Gate C7)

Barney’s Lounge (slots and smoking near Gate C22)

Jersey Mike’s (sandwiches near Gate C22)

Lucky Streak Cocktail Lounge (post-security)

Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill (burgers, drinks, salads between Gate C23 and C24)

Terminal 1, D Gates

Best sit-down option: Ruby’s Diner and Ruby’s Bar (post-security food court)

Nostalgic, breakfast-all-day kind of place with burgers, shakes, and more

For a quick bite: Wolfgang Puck Express (next to Gate D17)

The mega-chef’s fast-casual outpost with pizza, salads, etc.

The rest:

Auntie Anne’s (post-security food court)

Baja Fresh Express (post-security food court)

Burger King (next to Gate D6)

Byte Kiosk (post-security food court)

California Pizza Kitchen (post-security food court)

Cinnabon (post-security food court)

Fresh Attractions (post-security food court)

Great American Bagel & Bakery (post-security food court)

Jamba Juice (temporarily closed; post-security food court)

Mrs. Fields (next to Gate D50 and post-security food court)

Port of Subs (next to Gate D4 and D50)

Quiznos Subs (near Gate D34)

Sprinkles Vending (across from Gate D51)

Starbucks Coffee (post-security food court, next to Gate D6, across from Gate D19, and next to Gate D36 and Gate D55)

TCBY (post-security food court)

Burke in the Box (panini and pizza next to Gate D52)

Centurion Lounge (members only, near Gate D1)

Chili’s (between D18 and D26 and next to D35)

Metro Pizza (slices and stromboli between Gates D34 and D36)

Rachel’s Kitchen (juices and smoothies by Gate D6)

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill (next to D6)

Crafted Bar (drinks near Gate D38)

Estrella Jalisco Bar (another branded beer bar near Gate D7)

Terminal 1, Baggage Claim

Starbucks Coffee

Terminal 3, E Gates

Best bet: Village Pub (across from Gate E14)

Your standard airport bar with wings, French dip sandwiches, pot pie, etc.

The rest: