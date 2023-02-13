21 Las Vegas Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in 2023 So Far

This is a roundup of every restaurant and bar opening throughout the Las Vegas Valley in 2023 so far. See an opening that Eater Vegas missed? Let us know over at vegas@eater.com. And check back for regular updates.

February 2023

Downtown — The Wildfire on Fremont casino is now open and with it, new locations for IHOP and Tacos al Pastor. The casino’s bar serves all sorts of classic cocktail options, plus a reverse happy hour. (2700 East Fremont Street)

Spring Valley — Roll-Em-Up Taquitos expands to Las Vegas with corn or flour taquitos, hand-rolled and filled with citrus-marinated chicken, braised shredded beef, or even potatoes with green chilis. (3585 S. Fort Apache Road)

Southern Highlands — Thick & Thin Treat Bar is a blend between a juice bar and ice cream parlor from AYYA Hospitality Group. The wellness side of the menu has smoothies, smoothie bowls, fresh-pressed juices, wellness shots and protein shakes. On the indulgent side, find milkshakes and ice cream-based creations with cereal, candy, or sauces. (10620 Dean Martin Drive)

Downtown — Named after the Fremont Street neon icon Vegas Vic, Vic’s Las Vegas opens directly across from the Smith Center at Symphony Park, with a roster of jazz artists and Italian fare. Chef Miguel Magana blends Italian staples and American favorites inside the club’s bistro. (355 Promenade Place)

The District — Chef Sam Marvin opens his highly anticipated Henderson location of Echo & Rig with a sleek new interior and menu. Eleven years after opening at Tivoli Village near Summerlin, the chef and owner debuts his steakhouse and butcher shop with portobello fires, steak tartare, and drunker goat sandwiches. (2270 Village Walk Drive)

Water Street — Downtown Henderson gets a new Italian dining option with Azzurra Cucina Italiana. Azzurra opens with some of the DNA of the now-shuttered Bratalian Neapolitan Cantina, where chef de cuisine Alessandra Madeira and general manager Walter Ciccone, return. Some of the classics from Bratalian that are now on Azzurra’s menu include the penne alla vodka and tender chicken marsala with mashed potatoes. (322 South Water Street)

North Las Vegas — Ojos Locos opens with its own casino, bringing its brand of “Mexican Hooters” to the Las Vegas Valley along with ceviche, elote, and tacos, as well as buffalo chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and boneless wings. (3227 Civic Center Drive)

January 2023

Chinatown — The Sichuan-style skewer restaurant IX Skewer & Bar. The menu spans skewers of lamb feet, hot potato slices, pork belly, and sausage, small plates of stir fry, slay pot entrees, and salads. (4266 Spring Mountain Road #106)

Central Las Vegas — In a big purple and yellow building, the drive-thru coffee shop Happyfastdelicious lets visitors place orders online from an expansive menu of drinks created by both baristas and other customers. And dulce de leche cold foam, marshmallow flavor, or a gummy worm to your morning coffee. (2625 South Decatur Boulevard)

Fremont — A new food hall enters downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The food hall introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen with Steak ‘n Shake, Huey Magoo’s, Roli Roti, Craftkitchen, Tomo Noodles, and Dunkin’. (200 East Fremont Street)

Southwest — The French-Asian bakery Tous les Jours makes sweet and purple taro buttercream bread, buns filled with red bean, apple jam mont blanc, doughnuts with sweet rice and kimchee. (8140 South Rainbow Boulevard)

Spring Valley — Clean Juice juice bar expands to Las Vegas, with sandwiches, wraps smoothies, and juice. (4195 South Grand Canyon Drive)

Spring Valley — Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal opens a second location of his Las Vegas chicken restaurant Big Chicken with fried chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese, and milkshakes. (9595 West Tropicana Avenue)

Central Las Vegas — The owner of Tomi Ramen has opened a new fast-casual brunch restaurant with breakfast burritos and beef bulgogi sandwiches. The all-day Bespoke Kitchen is spacious with hanging plants and flower decor ( 2600 West Sahara Avenue)

Inspirada — Breakfast Junkies opened with vibrant wall art, morning cocktails, and fun takes on breakfast foods like short rib crepes with mushrooms, shakshuka skillets, and French toast towers along with coffee, tea, and bloody Marys. (3239 Bicentennial Parkway)

Henderson — The Broken Yolk Cafe celebrated the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on January 16. It offers menu favorites from its Town Square location with crunch French toast, the golden state Benedict, and the fiesta burrito. (3458 St. Rose Parkway)