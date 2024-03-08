 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar Closures to Know About — March 2024

A running list of restaurant and bar closures in Las Vegas and Henderson

by Janna Karel Updated
Three vegan tacos with lime wedges.
Graze Kitchen.
Graze Kitchen
Janna Karel is the Editor for Eater Vegas.

The first restaurant closures of 2024 have hit restaurants and bars in Las Vegas and Henderson. While the Las Vegas Valley continues to see frequent openings, other businesses have closed or scheduled their final days of service. Check back as this list is updated regularly.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

March

Astronomy Aleworks

On March 9, the Astronomy Aleworks brewery in Henderson will close its doors for the last time. “We ran out of money,” Astronomy Aleworks founder and brewer Matt Brady told Eater Vegas. Brady opened the family-owned taproom in October 2017 in Hederson’s Booze District. It will continue hosting trivia nights through its last day on March 9.

February

Graze Kitchen

Graze Kitchen, a casual restaurant that served vegan food closed in late February. The restaurant, from the owners of Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar, was located at 7355 South Buffalo Drive. It served appetizers, chips and dips, soup and chili, Firecracker Cauliflower, and vegan sandwiches and salads. Its last day was February 29.

Bad Beat Brewing

Bad Beat Brewing, which had been at 7380 Eastgate Road in Henderson’s Booze District since 2014, has closed its Henderson location — but is already working on reopening in a new space at 142 South Main Street in the Las Vegas Arts District. It has brews like the Little Death salted watermelon gose, a Hoppy Times IPA, and the Bluffing Isn’t Weisse German hefeweizen. Its Henderson brewery closed on February 18.

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Trustworthy Brewing Co. opened in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo in 2019 as the only functioning brewery on the Strip. It had a 60-seat bar, a beer garden, and, overall, room for 430 people. It closed in early February.

Late 2023

See the full listing of 2023 restaurant closures here.

Stack Restaurant and Bar

The restaurant at the Mirage known for serving steak, seafood, and typical American fare closed its doors without fanfare. The restaurant had interesting dimensional wood paneling on the walls and ceiling and served dishes like loaded mac and cheese and mini lamb gyros.

Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge

Paymon’s closed its spin-off locations Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge, and Paymon’s Fresh Express at 8955 S. Eastern Avenue. The Vegas restaurant that has been serving Mediterranean food for more than 35 years is still open at its 8380 West Sahara Avenue location.

