Fried chicken fried rice st Starboard Tack
Fried chicken fried rice st Starboard Tack.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

The Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Las Vegas

No matter what time of day it is, you can find something good to eat at these eight restaurants

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Fried chicken fried rice st Starboard Tack.
| Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

Las Vegas is the city of no sleep, with bars, nightclubs, casinos and more staying open late or sometimes never closing. For those who have a late night out partying or gambling and hunger strikes, or if those who simply crave a midnight snack while out and about, below are eight of the best eating establishments that never close. This list has something for everyone, all available in this town 24 hours a day.

Looking for other late-night spots? Check this map.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Siegel’s 1941

600 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
(702) 385-5200
Even Bugsy Siegel would approve of El Cortez’s Siegel’s 1941 with its clubby feel and American fare, open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The overnight menu features the Fat Irish Green corned beef hash with three eggs, New York steak and eggs, smoked salmon, a Reuben, and twice-fried chicken wings.

<span data-author="211">Siegel’s 1941</span>
Siegel’s 1941.
El Cortez

2. The Martini

1205 S Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV
(702) 227-8464
Over on the westside, The Martini dishes flatbreads, drunken burgers, lemon pepper chicken, and bone-in pork chops. From midnight to 6 a.m. and all day on Sundays, The Martini offers a filet mignon special for $15. Yes, you should order a martini, too.

The interior of a bar
The Martini.
The Martini

3. Oyster Bar

2411 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 367-2411
One of the most Vegas experiences involves bellying up at an oyster bar for some bivalves, and Oyster Bar at Palace Station sometimes brings long lines of customers awaiting a seat in front of the live-action kitchen. Steamed clams, oysters on the half shell, homemade chowders, and seafood pastas all draw long lines of customers waiting to eat and ogle the kitchen. Request a spice level with Cajun-style seafood cooked-to-order or order Creole gumbo, Bourbon Street jambalaya, or cioppino 24 hours a day. The pan roasts are a must-order, and don’t miss the late-night opportunity to gulp down $1 oysters.

A seafood dish with clams, shrimp
Oyster Bar at Palace Station.
Palace Station

4. Starboard Tack

2601 Atlantic St
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 684-5769
Starboard Tack keeps the grill on 24 hours a day with dishes such as chicken wings with a Buffalo or grilled jerk sauce, a West Indies fried chicken sandwich, fried chicken fried rice, and loco moco.

Fried chicken fried rice st Starboard Tack
Fried chicken fried rice st Starboard Tack.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

5. El Dorado Cantina

3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive
Las Vegas, NV
(702) 722-2289
El Dorado Cantina serves some of the best chips and salsa in town, no matter what time it is. Traditional Mexican cuisine, along with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian selections are all available to order here at this restaurant next to Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club.

A semi-circle of tacos
Tacos at El Dorado Cantina.
El Dorado Cantina

6. Shokku Ramen

3889 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(725) 204-1252
Chinatown’s Shokku Ramen serves some of the spiciest ramen in town 24 hours a day. The infamous grim reaper, death bringer shinigami challenge dares diners to finish off 24 ounces of tonkotsu broth, three pounds of noodles, and endure four million Scoville units of pure heat. If the insanely hot dish is eaten within eight minutes, the customer’s $50 meal will be free and their photograph immortalized on the Wall of Warriors.

A ramen dish prepared with a 24-hour broth, now available at Shokku Ramen in Chinatown.
Shokku Ramen.
Shokku Ramen/Facebook

7. Grand Lux Cafe

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-3888
When you crave mini cheeseburgers, spinach and artichoke dip, burgers or milkshakes at four in the morning, Grand Lux Cafe in the Venetian is the place to go. Housed inside the Venetian, it’s one of the only all-night spots for gamblers and revelers who need a late night or early morning bite.

8. White Castle

3411 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 227-8531
White Castle is best when you’re inebriated, and the people in charge clearly know that, which is why the mini-burger fast food chain is open all night on the Strip.

Related Maps