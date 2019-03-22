 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where To Find Afternoon Tea in Las Vegas

High tea in Las Vegas

by Krista Diamond
by Krista Diamond

Happy hour is a time-honored tradition in Las Vegas, but every so often the occasion calls for an upscale alternative. The British tradition of afternoon tea originated in the mid-1800s when the Duchess of Bedford found herself in need of a light meal between lunch and dinner. Eventually, this became a social event revolving around scones with clotted cream, cucumber sandwiches, and of course, tea.

For those on this side of the pond, it’s hard to imagine donning lace gloves and heading out into the neon landscape of Las Vegas for assorted pastries and Earl Grey, but the mid-day tradition does exist among the slot machines and showgirls of Sin City. Here’s where to find it.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Coffee Religion

5191 W Charleston Blvd Suite 185
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Visit Website

This coffee house also has a reservations-required high tea service for $35 per person. You’ll enjoy scones, clotted cream, several desserts and finger sandwiches, as well as two pots of tea.

2. LaPostté

5410 W Spring Mountain Rd suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Visit Website

LaPostte is an off Strip afternoon tea option located in the up and coming Chinatown neighborhood. High tea is served daily and includes unique options such as dark roasted oolong tea, lychee black tea, and osmanthus tea. Tiered platters of colorful cupcakes and delicate sandwiches are available for pairings.

LaPostté
LaPostté
LaPostté/Facebook

3. Petrossian Bar

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Visit Website

The Bellagio takes the idea of European luxury and executes it flawlessly with afternoon tea at Petrossian Bar. Located in the lobby of the hotel, this bar serves afternoon tea Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The menu features imported tea, miniature pastries, open-faced sandwiches, and scones with clotted cream. Live piano lends the experience a classic soundtrack.

Petrossian Bar
Petrossian Bar
Bellagio

4. Café Lola

4280 S Hualapai Way Ste #109
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Visit Website

Located at the edge of Summerlin with views of the Spring Mountains, Cafe Lola is a cocoon of champagne, flowers, cupcakes, and all things pink. The insanely Instagrammable spot is more than just the perfect place for grabbing a frappe topped with a donut, it’s also a haven for afternoon tea fans. For $45, cafe-goers can order a pot of tea with assorted pastries or upgrade to champagne for an extra $15.

Cafe Lola
Cafe Lola
Cafe Lola [Official Site]

5. Tea Lounge

3752 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89158
Visit Website

Despite its prime location, Waldorf Astoria exists as a sort of antithesis to the Las Vegas Strip. The setting is elegant, serene, and in the case of the resort’s Tea Lounge, high above the bustling sidewalks of the city. The restaurant serves afternoon tea daily for $58 per person. Diners can order loose leaf tea from around the world, scones with clotted cream and marmalade, brie and apple compote sandwiches plus vegan and gluten-free options. The real treat — in addition to the sophisticated tea service — is taking in one of the best views in town.

Tea Lounge
Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria
Waldorf Astoria [Official Site]

6. Veranda

3960 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Visit Website

Tucked away inside Mandalay Bay, the Four Seasons Hotel offers an intimate experience complete with afternoon tea at the bright, contemporary poolside restaurant. The tea service is available from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays and requires reservations. Diners can savor a wide selection of organic teas accompanied by traditional scones with Devonshire cream, light sandwiches, and pastries. Champagne is available to infuse the traditional event with a little Las Vegas spirit.

Veranda
Veranda
Amelinda B Lee

7. Queen of Hearts

2895 N Green Valley Pkwy Suite D
Henderson, NV 89014
Visit Website

Distinct Alice in Wonderland vibes make the room at Queen of Hearts. Reservations are required, which means the service is always personalized. For $45 per person, you’ll get to sample a couple of teas, plus a generous selection of bites that will likely leave you with leftovers.

8. The Tea Terrace

6830 S Rainbow Blvd #140
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Visit Website

The Tea Terrace is a childhood dream: the tea room is full of flowers, pink, and feminine touches. The menu features a handful of options, including the Duke’s Tea (a gluten free meal), the Queen’s tea, and the King’s Tea, which includes a caviar-filled crepe. Reservations recommended.

