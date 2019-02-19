Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Las Vegas’s most culturally rich area sits just a mile west of the Strip. Chinatown features just about every kind of Asian cuisine imaginable, from Chinese Sichuan dishes, Vietnamese pho and vermicelli, Korean barbecue, and a wide variety of Japanese dishes spanning sushi, robata, ramen, and more.
Chinatown stretches about three miles along Spring Mountain Road from Rainbow Boulevard east to Valley View Boulevard. Here, a look at some of the best Asian restaurants in Chinatown.
