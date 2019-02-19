 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dumplings from Xiao Long Bao.
Dumplings from Xiao Long Bao.
Xiao Long Bao/Facebook

Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Where to eat the most wonderful Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, and more cuisines

by Stephanie Carter, Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme, Susan Stapleton, and Janna Karel Updated
Dumplings from Xiao Long Bao.
| Xiao Long Bao/Facebook
by Stephanie Carter, Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme, Susan Stapleton, and Janna Karel Updated

Las Vegas’s most culturally rich area sits just a mile west of the Strip. Chinatown features just about every kind of Asian cuisine imaginable, from Chinese Sichuan dishes, Vietnamese pho and vermicelli, Korean barbecue, and a wide variety of Japanese dishes spanning sushi, robata, ramen, and more.

Chinatown stretches about three miles along Spring Mountain Road from Rainbow Boulevard east to Valley View Boulevard. Here, a look at some of the best Asian restaurants in Chinatown.

Hungry for more? Visit these Eater Vegas Chinatown deep-dives:

Japanese Restaurants in Chinatown

Chinese Restaurants in Chinatown

Vietnamese Restaurants in Chinatown

Thai Restaurants in Chinatown

Korean Restaurants in Chinatown

Taiwanese Restaurants in Chinatown

Craving Asian Food? These Maps Can Help

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas's newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Banana Leaf Cafe

Options for Malaysian food run thin in Las Vegas, but this tidy, welcoming restaurant provides a solid overview of the cuisine with flaky roti canai, fish head soup, nasi lemak with coconut rice, peanuts, chicken, anchovy, and pickled vegetables.

4276 Spring Mountain Rd C101, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 889-8000
(702) 889-8000

Hachi - Japanese Yakitori Izakaya

Skip right to the yakitori section of Hachi’s menu for exceptionally grilled Japanese-style chicken skewers. The chicken thigh with citron pepper is delightfully citrusy while the Ume Shisho Yake is dolloped with a drop of sour plum and basil.

3410 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 227-9300
(702) 227-9300

District One takes its name from Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), which is separated into twelve districts with District One as the epicenter. Find pho oxtail; pho tai nam with rib-eye steak; pho bo vien with beef balls; pho ga with chicken; pho tom with shrimp; and the decadent, live, whole Maine lobster pho.

3400 S Jones Blvd #8, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 413-6868
(702) 413-6868

​Chef Kaoru Azeuchi opened his highly acclaimed Japanese restaurant after studying Kaiseki cuisine in Japan for over sixteen years among other culinary experiences. With two seatings and three kaisaki experiences to choose from each night (with menu items like lotus root ball with shrimp coated with Japanese rice cracker and topped with silver sauce), Azeuchi puts intricate knifework, culinary skill, and precise flavors on display.

3900 Spring Mountain Rd #A5, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 778-8889
(702) 778-8889

Yummy Rice at Shanghai Plaza specializes in sticky glutinous rice dishes served in clay pots, a Cantonese-style of preparation its owners claim is unique to Las Vegas. Dishes are cooked with the rice at the base of the pot to absorb flavors. Chinese sausage and mixed seafood each come with a side of egg custard, vegetables, and a daily side dish. Do try the frog leg with garlic sauce.

4266 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 331-3789
(702) 331-3789
Yummy Rice dish.
Yummy Rice claims a preparation born in Las Vegas.
Yummy Rice [Official Site]

This charming Thai kitchen at Shanghai Plaza serves up the kaleidescopic cuisine of Chiang Mai, Thailand, paying particular attention to Thai street food. Find dishes like larb ped (ground boneless duck with spices and chili), tom zap (pork rib soup), larb kai tod (crispy fried chicken with spices and chili with rice powder), and nom tok nuar (thinly sliced beef steak).

4276 Spring Mountain Rd Suite 105, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 485-1688
(702) 485-1688

Soup dumplings and mapo tofu practically call your name at this lauded Chinese standby. The family-owned spot serves both Americanized Chinese items and more traditional Chinese dishes, but its signature dish is the juicy pork buns, steamed and stuffed with pork and broth. China Mama also has dim sum.

3420 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 873-1977
(702) 873-1977
Dumplings with one on a pair of chopsticks
China Mama dumplings
China Mama/Facebook

This upscale Japanese restaurant offers seafood and omakase-style dining from owner Eric Kim in a stylish and contemporary space for two seatings per night. The beverage program is a ritualistic experience that pairs perfectly with Kim’s ever-changing tasting menus. Omakase options are available for $350 and $500. Reservations in advance are necessary and only available by phone — (702) 771-0122.

3616 W Spring Mountain Rd Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 771-0122
(702) 771-0122

Fans of Bank Atcharawan and his Thai food can visit his new Lamaii in Chinatown. Atcharawan was the sommelier at Lotus of Siam, and went on to open Chada Thai & Wine and Chada Street. At Lamaii, find super flavorful Thai pork salad, fried pork with fish sauce, Thai oysters, Thai beef salad, drunk noodles, fried rice, curry, and more. 

4480 Spring Mountain Rd #700, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 238-0567
(702) 238-0567
Crispy prawn panang at Lamaii
Lamaii
Amelinda B Lee

Colin Fukunaga serves Japanese-leaning burgers with toppings like wasabi mayo, fuku sauce, shiitake mushrooms, red ginger, and American cheese at this sleek counter-service spot. There’s a second location on Buffalo Drive.

3429 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 262-6995
(702) 262-6995

Copy Link

At red and white checked tablecloths, diners at this Japanese and Italian mash-up tuck into octopus carpaccio with wasabi mayo, spaghetti miso carbonara, and soy milk panna cotta. The fusion cafe’s signature dish is “linguini uni tomato cream” with the option to add scallops flown in from Hokkaido.

5040 W Spring Mountain Rd #5, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 251-0022
(702) 251-0022

This Korean barbecue restaurant on the edge of Chinatown serves up a communal cooking experience with groups cooking meats like skirt steak and short ribs over charcoal or gas. Pork belly, jowl, or neck combo options are also available, plus side dishes such as cheese kimchi fried rice, Hobak red ramen, and rice pop ice cream.

5808 Spring Mountain Rd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 257-1526
(702) 257-1526

A relatively recent addition to Chinatown, Xiao Long Dumpling debuted in the latter half of 2021 with a dedication to Bruce Lee and Chinese steamed buns. And while the restaurant does serve items other than the namesake dish, there’s plenty in the dumpling section to keep diners occupied: five types of soup dumplings, plus potstickers, pan-fried pork buns, and mushroom dumplings.

4275 Spring Mountain Rd #D101, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(725) 204-6916
(725) 204-6916
Dumplings in a steamer at Xiao Long Dumplings.
Dumplings in a steamer at Xiao Long Dumplings.
Xiao Long Dumplings/Facebook

Copy Link

Though this serene, minimalist cafe specializes in gukbap, a rice soup rice generally served in a hot pot, there are plenty of hot pots, noodles, and more on the authentic Korean menu. Garionban first debuted in the Gangnam area of Seoul, Korea, before opening its doors in Las Vegas.

4545 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 909-7777
(702) 909-7777

Open 24 hours? Check. Inexpensive? Check. This reliable cafe satisfies every Vietnamese craving around the clock with dishes such as charbroiled pork and egg roll with vermicelli, pho, and spring rolls.

4029 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 220-3613
(702) 220-3613
Bánh canh with thick noodles, vermicelli salad, and bang bang chicken.
Bánh canh with thick noodles, vermicelli salad, and bang bang chicken at Pho Kim Long.
Pho Kim Long/Facebook

Copy Link

Chef Tony Xu’s Mian is built around a menu of zhajiangmian-style noodles, found in the Chinese city of Chongqing (a municipality located 167 miles from Chengdu, the source for Xu’s earlier success, Chengdu Taste). Bold flavors and spice highlight the menu that includes black fungus, steamed egg, minced pork, and beef in chili sauce. Special gizzard, beef pickled noodles, spare ribs, and piquant intestine are some of the favorites, while add-ons include fried eggs, beef, intestine, ba-wan bean, and spare ribs.

4355 Spring Mountain Rd ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 483-6531
(702) 483-6531
A spicy bowl of noodles.
A spicy bowl of noodles from Mian.
Cathy Chaplin/Eater LA

DJs are often spinning lively beats from Korean boy bands in this spacious, industrial chic Korean barbecue joint in Chinatown. Meat options are extensive, including lots of cuts of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood. Combos come with a veggie skewer, egg stew, cheese fondue, and a choice of tofu soup, soy bean stew, or kimchi stew.

4545 Spring Mountain Road B #105, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 909-3121
(702) 909-3121
8oz Korean Barbecue
8oz Korean Barbecue
8oz Korean Barbecue/Facebook

Copy Link

Diners snack on Japanese pub plates and skewers late into the night at this hip Chinatown restaurant. It’s open until 2 a.m. with a vast menu that includes raw octopus marinated with wasabi; veggie dumplings; sautéed bitter melon with with bacon, egg, and tofu; sushi rolls such as the fresh halibut; sea urchin fettuccine; and deep-fried softshell crab. Other great Japanese options around the neighborhood include ramen at Monta and udon noodles at Cafe Sanuki.

3775 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 247-1183
(702) 247-1183

It’s a family affair at Bon Atchawaran’s Lamoon, where his wife Bia Hawang fires up Thai food and his cousin Jay Boonparsook plates Japanese cuisine. Order dishes such as coco tom yum with shrimp, soft tofu with mixed vegetables in a clear vegan broth, and a taro and chestnut crispy stick. For sushi rolls, find the “Take Me Out” with seared crab, eel, salmon, scallop, and tuna; the “Roar” with tuna, yellowtail salmon, scallop, and shrimp; “Luna mushroom” topped with spicy tuna, ikura, and crab meat with mango sauce; and the “Girl Gone Wild” with shrimp tempura wrapped with eel and eel sauce. The casual dining room is washed in grays and features big, comfortable chairs and a white baby grand piano. Also in Chinatown, Atchawaran’s brother Bank Atchawaran runs Lamaii, a lauded Thai restaurant also well worth visiting.

6125 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 778-8991
(702) 778-8991

The small plates at Shigotonin are plated beautifully, and with portion sizes that encourage sampling from across the expansive menu. Start with a few plates of sashimi or nigiri, then move on to hot dishes like chazuke rice soup, skewered vegetables with thinly sliced pork, and bites of salmon with yuzu mayonnaise on toasted bread.

Golden Spring Plaza, 5845 Spring Mountain Rd Unit 7, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 201-1404
(702) 201-1404

