Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Where to eat the most wonderful Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, and more cuisines

Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

Las Vegas’s most culturally rich area sits just a mile west of the Strip. Chinatown features just about every kind of Asian cuisine imaginable, from Chinese Sichuan dishes, Vietnamese pho and vermicelli, Korean barbecue, and a wide variety of Japanese dishes spanning sushi, robata, ramen, and more.

Chinatown stretches about three miles along Spring Mountain Road from Rainbow Boulevard east to Valley View Boulevard. Here, a look at some of the best Asian restaurants in Chinatown.

Hungry for more? Visit these Eater Vegas Chinatown deep-dives:

• Japanese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Chinese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Vietnamese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Thai Restaurants in Chinatown

• Korean Restaurants in Chinatown

• Taiwanese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Craving Asian Food? These Maps Can Help

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.