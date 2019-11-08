In the land of neon and excess, sushi — like Champagne and nightclub revelry — is better when it’s endless. Enter all-you-can-eat sushi (fondly referred to as AYCE). Diners can expect to pay a set price and order from a menu that might include everything from maki and sashimi to edamame and chicken karaage.

With more and more AYCE spots sprouting up in order to satisfy local cravings and compete with the Strip buffets, choosing the right place to indulge in some serious sushi can be daunting. And that’s not even including sushi available via conveyor belt. Here is a look at 13 places to consider when making dining plans in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.