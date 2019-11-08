 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Close up of sushi roll
Hikari Sushi and Teppanyaki
Hikari Sushi and Teppanyaki/Facebook

14 All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurants to Try in Las Vegas

Stuff yourself silly with all the sushi you can eat

by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated
Hikari Sushi and Teppanyaki
| Hikari Sushi and Teppanyaki/Facebook
by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated

In the land of neon and excess, sushi — like Champagne and nightclub revelry — is better when it’s endless. Enter all-you-can-eat sushi (fondly referred to as AYCE). Diners can expect to pay a set price and order from a menu that might include everything from maki and sashimi to edamame and chicken karaage.

With more and more AYCE spots sprouting up in order to satisfy local cravings and compete with the Strip buffets, choosing the right place to indulge in some serious sushi can be daunting. And that’s not even including sushi available via conveyor belt. Here is a look at 13 places to consider when making dining plans in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Oyshi Sushi

Oyshi Sushi combines two beloved Las Vegas sushi traditions: AYCE and happy hour. Every Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., diners can take 20 percent off AYCE, which is typically priced at $24.99 for lunch and $29.99 for dinner. The menu includes ahi poke, rolls, crispy scallops, and nigiri.

7293 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 485-5010
(702) 485-5010

Sushi Neko

AYCE sushi starts at $24.95 inside this sushi restaurant decorated with cherry blossom trees. Enjoy all sorts of edamame, salmon skin handrolls, and tuna nigiri.

5115 W Spring Mountain Rd # 117, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 247-4241
(702) 247-4241

888 JAPANESE BBQ

Because it’s a barbecue spot in addition to AYCE sushi, 888 barbecue has three levels of unlimited: $26.95 for angus, $32.95 for prime, and $43.95 for kobe. The prices coincide with the quality of beef, but if you’re in it for the sushi, get the lowest tier and go to town on the sushi rolls.

3550 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 476-5033
(702) 476-5033

Sushi Way

Sushi Way serves its AYCE menu all day for $31.95. Options include nigiri, coconut shrimp, fresh oysters, bacon scallop skewers, rolls, and tempura ice cream. For efficient ordering, diners are handed a paper menu where they can mark their choices.

3900 Paradise Rd b, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 902-2244
(702) 902-2244
Table covered with plates of sushi rolls
Sushi Way
Sushi Way/Facebook

Sakana Sushi

Sakana continues the Maryland Parkway AYCE craze at its intimate location, which is outfitted with cherry blossom decor. Here, AYCE is priced at $25.95 for lunch and $29.95 for dinner — diners get 90 minutes to dine. The menu features egg rolls, fried rice, skewers, nigiri, rolls, and dessert items such as honey toast and affogato.

3949 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 733-0066
(702) 733-0066

Sushi Hero

The massive AYCE menu at Sushi Hero includes fried rolls, baked rolls, classic rolls, riceless rolls plus soup, salad, appetizers, and dessert. Lunch is $26.95 and dinner is $32.95.

3870 E Flamingo Rd A1, Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 476-1333
(702) 476-1333

Yama Sushi

This tiny spot near UNLV appears like a hidden gem at first glance, but the always-crowded dining room is proof that the secret is out - they’ve also added two more area locations in the last couple of years. A longtime AYCE staple for Strip visitors and college students, Yama’s AYCE menu is priced at $25.95 for lunch (90-minute limit) and $30.95 for dinner (two-hour limit). The menu includes nigiri, appetizers, and rolls.

1350 E Flamingo Rd #18, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 696-0072
(702) 696-0072

Sushi Koma

Fittingly, the tagline at this westside sushi spot is “Sushi Till You Koma.” Diners can indulge in AYCE sushi priced at $24.95 for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and $28.95 for dinner, which runs until 3 p.m. to midnight. The menu boasts appetizers, rolls, soups, salads, nigiri, and a wide selection of mochi for dessert.

8665 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 453-8897
(702) 453-8897

Ono Sushi

Ono Sushi offers AYCE sushi for $26.98 for lunch or $32.98 for dinner. The robust menu includes unique items such as kurobuta sausage skewers, pork belly tacos, and truffle fries plus nigiri, sashimi, and rolls.

89119, 4161 S Eastern Ave Suite A1, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 605-2988
(725) 605-2988

Hikari Japanese Steakhouse

Diners who judge AYCE menus on whether or not they include sashimi will approve of Hikari. Lunch, which is priced at $26.95, runs all the way until 3 p.m. Dinner is $30.95, or $42.95 for a premium option that includes sashimi. The menu includes over-the-top sushi rolls, nigiri, oysters, and more.

4175 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 889-6660
(702) 889-6660

Goyemon Sushi House

This simple, tasteful sushi restaurant serves its AYCE for $26.95 at lunch or $31.95 at dinner. The menu includes nigiri, rolls, and side dishes such as teriyaki chicken, fried calamari, and mini bowls of curry and udon.

5255 S Decatur Blvd #118, Las Vegas, NV 89118
(702) 331-0333
(702) 331-0333

Jjanga Steak & Sushi

Jjanga is a sushi and hibachi restaurant that offers AYCE sushi all day, with lunch priced at $24.95 and dinner priced at $29.95. The menu includes sashimi, rolls, appetizers, and items that are not often seen on AYCE menus, such as sushi burritos and uni.

6125 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 914-8821
(702) 914-8821

Top Sushi & Oyster

Henderson’s Top Sushi & Oyster serves an expansive AYCE menu priced at $28.99 for lunch and between $32.99 and $35.99 for dinner. Diners can take a seat beneath the cherry blossom trees and order fried rolls, grilled rolls, and sushi burritos plus nigiri, edamame, Korean fried chicken, and even french fries.

4500 E Sunset Rd #36, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 331-5510
(702) 331-5510
Sushi roll
Top Sushi & Oyster
Top Sushi & Oyster/Facebook

Mr.Shota

This anime-themed sushi restaurant has rolls like the Naruto roll with crab, cucumber, salmon, and fried potatoes. All You Can Eat is $25.95 for lunch and $29.95.

7435 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(725) 205-8109
(725) 205-8109

Related Maps