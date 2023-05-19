 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Louiie Victa

Where to Find the Best Bagels in Las Vegas

Here’s where to find the best bagels and schmear across Las Vegas and Henderson

by Janna Karel
Siegel’s Bagelmania
| Louiie Victa
by Janna Karel

The perfect bagel boasts a crispy, crusty exterior, a fluffy but chewy middle, and subtle flavor just salty enough to pair with a heaping scoop of cream cheese. Look to the great bagels found on the East Coast, of which their purveyors conduct a “knock test” — rapping their knuckles over the bagels’ hard crust and then theatrically ripping it open, revealing a steaming and slightly doughy texture.

For a truly life-affirming bagel, you’ll have to venture to the other side of the country. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a passable — or even very good — bagel in Southern Nevada. The below bakeries make bagels with chewy centers, dark crust, and robust selections of cream cheese, smoked fish, and salty capers.

Life's A Bagel

This Summerlin bakery boasts some of the best bagels in the Las Vegas Valley, with darkened crust, a slightly chewy texture, and subtly salty and sweet bagels that pair nicely with cream cheese, lox, red onion, and capers.

2223 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 565-5055
(702) 565-5055

The Bagel Cafe

The bagels here are big — enough so to fill you up even without adding the spread of toppings that come on a bagel platter. For cream cheese, choose from more than ten options like scallion, cinnamon raisin walnut, olive pimento, garlic cheddar, strawberry, and cheddar.

301 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 255-3444
(702) 255-3444
Pancakes and bagels join a roster of breakfast classics at The Bagel Cafe,
The Bagel Cafe
The Bagel Cafe/Facebook

New York Bagel N Bakery

This bakery downtown is open early for bagel fiends looking for a hot, toasted bagel and enough schmear for three people. With bagel sandwiches fit for both breakfast and lunch, get your everything, egg, or sesame bagel piled high with eggs and cheese or deli meat and veggies.

840 S Rancho Dr #16, Las Vegas, NV 89106
(702) 258-7400
(702) 258-7400

The Bagel Nook Las Vegas

Arguably home to the most creative bagels in town, the Bagel Nook has varieties like sesame, chocolate chip, Oreo, Captain Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, tie dye, Dorito, and Flaming Hot Cheeto. And it has nearly 40 types of cream cheese, from plain and herb, to maple bacon and ghost pepper. Sure, add a cookie to the middle of your bagel sandwich.

11010 Lavender Hill Dr Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 780-5312
(702) 780-5312

Siegel's Bagelmania

For all things round bread, this bagel spot also houses a Pinkbox Doughnuts inside. Located near the Las Vegas Convention Center, this behemoth of a breakfast restaurant can put together big shareable trays of bagels and spread, for enjoying sesame, salted pretzel, and pumpernickel bagels, plus bialys.

252 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 369-3322
(702) 369-3322
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Louiie Victa

Sadelle's

For a fancier take on a bagel and cream cheese, Sadelle’s at the Bellagio introduces the bagel tower. With tiers of tomato slices, smoked salmon, fresh dill, and crunchy cucumber, assemble your bagel while looking over the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-7075
(702) 693-7075
Sadelle’s Tower
Sadelle’s Tower
Sadelle’s

Weiss Deli

This Henderson bakery makes lighter bagels, just right for filling with sandwich toppings like veggies, corned beef hash, omelets, and cheese.

2744 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 454-0565
(702) 454-0565

