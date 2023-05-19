Share All sharing options for: Where to Find the Best Bagels in Las Vegas

Here’s where to find the best bagels and schmear across Las Vegas and Henderson

The perfect bagel boasts a crispy, crusty exterior, a fluffy but chewy middle, and subtle flavor just salty enough to pair with a heaping scoop of cream cheese. Look to the great bagels found on the East Coast, of which their purveyors conduct a “knock test” — rapping their knuckles over the bagels’ hard crust and then theatrically ripping it open, revealing a steaming and slightly doughy texture.

For a truly life-affirming bagel, you’ll have to venture to the other side of the country. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a passable — or even very good — bagel in Southern Nevada. The below bakeries make bagels with chewy centers, dark crust, and robust selections of cream cheese, smoked fish, and salty capers.