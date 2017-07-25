 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Prime Rib in Las Vegas

The 10 Essential Tasting Menus of Las Vegas

Where to Dine Solo in Las Vegas

Mint juleps in a row on a black mirror
Mint juleps from the secret menu at Rosina.
Rosina/Facebook

The 16 Essential Bars of Las Vegas

The all-time greats of a very good drinking city

by Susan Stapleton Updated
View as Map
Mint juleps from the secret menu at Rosina.
| Rosina/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton Updated

Vegas is a drinking city. From high-end cocktail bars that overlook casinos, to dive-y tiki rooms where you’ll have the best rum drink of your life, the city has it all, and it’s always evolving. Whether you want to drink in the same room as the the Rat Pack, check out the most cutting edge cocktail-making techniques, or just grab a quick cocktail at a neighborhood restaurant, we’ve got the spot for you.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Downtown Cocktail Room

Copy Link
111 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-880-3696
702-880-3696
Visit Website

Downtown’s revitalization begins with the Downtown Cocktail Room, the swanky speakeasy with chichi drinks and a smooth setting. First-time visitors might miss the front door with its indiscrete sign and even more difficult-to-find front door, but once inside, might just get cozy in velvet chairs to watch others try to find it. The cocktail menu will have any cocktail aficionado swooning.

A dark interior of a bar with art hanging on a red wall behind the back bar
Downtown Cocktail Room.
Downtown Cocktail Room

Also Featured in:

2. The Laundry Room

Copy Link
525 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
702-701-1466
702-701-1466
Visit Website

See if you can get inside the secret speakeasy inside Commonweath, dubbed The Laundry Room. The intimate 28-seat room is marked with a laundry pin on the outside. Customers can find premium whiskies and rums as well as an entire menu of cocktails not found on the Commonwealth menu. The room is decorated with images of Hollywood sirens such as Marlene Dietrich and Rita Hayworth as well doors on the ceiling. Text the phone number or look for the red light outside, indicating there’s space.

A small bar with a black and white photo behind it.
The Laundry Room inside Commonwealth.
Chelsea McManus/Eater Vegas

3. Oak & Ivy: An American Whiskey Den

Copy Link
707 Fremont St Ste 1120
Las Vegas, NV
702-910-2394
702-910-2394
Visit Website

Inside the Downtown Container Park sits this tiny but formidable bar, Oak & Ivy, with its barrel-aged and specialty cocktails with whiskey as the star of the show. More than 30 make the menu.

A wood patio with wicker tables and chairs on either side.
The patio at Oak & Ivy.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

4. Atomic Liquors

Copy Link
917 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
702-982-3000
702-982-3000
Visit Website

Vegas’ oldest freestanding bar, named for a time when customers watched atomic blasts from the roof, was originally built in 1945 and was originally called Virginia's Cafe. The Rat Pack and the Smothers Brothers drank here after their nightly shows, and Barbra Streisand even had her own seat at the bar. Sour beers are a specialty here, but consider this one of the best places to go when any kind of beer is needed.

An outdoor patio with a neon sign that says Liquor, Cocktails
The patio at Atomic Liquors.
One7

Also Featured in:

5. Frankie's Tiki Room

Copy Link
1712 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 385-3110
(702) 385-3110
Visit Website

Rum is the name of the game at Frankie’s Tiki Room, a kitschy bar decked out in Tiki galore. The Lava Letch combines demon rum, brandy, raspberry liqueur and ginger beer with a warning to lock up your daughters, while the Bearded Clam is a Tiki twist on the classic mojito, made with passion fruit. Guaranteed to part that grass skirt. Be sure to spend some time just looking around the place.

Also Featured in:

6. Esther's Kitchen

Copy Link
1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 570-7864
(702) 570-7864
Visit Website

Locals will tell you they love Esther’s for the house-made pastas or sourdough bread, but the bar program is also exceptional. A constantly rotating selection of twists on classic drinks like a Pimm’s Cup variation with ginger and mint or a spring sour made with little gem infused vodka keep things interesting.

Also Featured in:

7. Velveteen Rabbit

Copy Link
1218 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV
702-685-9645
702-685-9645
Visit Website

Sisters Pamela and Christina Dylag’s ode to the children’s book in the Art District features trompe-l’oeil wallpaper and reclaimed furniture put together in smaller chatting areas. Cocktails here find inspiration from the Golden Age of mixology, each with their own story. Jewel-toned decanters sit inside a Queen Anne cabinet behind the bar while a series of gold hands make up the beer taps. Overall, the place takes on the gallery setting of the art dealers found nearby. A new patio brings a cheery pink space with murals and outdoor drinking.

A dark bar with high-top chairs
The bar at Velveteen Rabbit.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

8. The Silver Stamp

Copy Link
222 E Imperial Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 527-1784
(702) 527-1784
Visit Website

Think of the Silver Stamp as stepping into a 1970s den replete with wood-paneled walls, low-slung ceilings, and vintage beer memorabilia lining the walls. The new 2,400-square-foot beer bar in the Gateway District comes from Rose Signor, the former manager at Atomic Liquors, and Andrew Smith. The 20 beers on tap include Andrew’s Hips Don’t Lie made exclusively for Silver Stamp by Juxta Nomad and Astronomy Aleworks and Funk Yeah Apricot from Beachwood Blendery, along with hard-to-find beers such as Dupont Avec Les Bon Voeux Saison from Belgium. Another 50 beers are available by the can or bottle.

A wood square bar with leather high-top chairs around it.
The Silver Stamp
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

9. Herbs & Rye

Copy Link
3713 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV
702-982-8036
702-982-8036
Visit Website

This off-Strip bar and steakhouse combines a mobster-cum-speakeasy ethos that makes for one of the best places to nab a classic cocktail in town. Customers should try the Blood & Sand or a Sazerac with a bloody rare steak, which is 50 percent off during happy hour. The menu alone is a history book of pre-Prohibition cocktails.

A very dark bar with a back bar lit up.
Herbs & Rye.
Herbs & Rye/Facebook

Also Featured in:

10. Fireside Lounge

Copy Link
2985 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-735-4177
702-735-4177
Visit Website

The Fireside Lounge inside the Peppermill is more kitsch wrapped in neon than stupendous drinks. The cozy booths make the perfect spot for making out, while a coveted seat around the fire pit will net you a view of the flames spewing from the white waters. Specialty cocktails here come in goblets the size of a soccer ball with straws so long that you could stand up and sip. It’s a must-visit.

A neon-lit bar with a water feature with fire.
Fireside Lounge with its fire pit.
Fireside Lounge

Also Featured in:

11. Rosina

Copy Link
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-1945
(702) 607-1945
Visit Website

Sam Ross and David Rabin of The Dorsey fame created this old school bar with Art Deco flair. The 65-seat cocktail lounge Rosina features crystal chandeliers lighting the maroon u-shaped banquettes found on each side of the bar, as well as high-top tables with rich burgundy colored chairs and small cocktail tables paired with pearl-colored leather chairs spread throughout the lounge area. A soundtrack of Nina Simone, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, and more sets the tone. The lounge also features a champagne call button that allows patrons to top off their flute with the push of a button. Even the ice here has a decadent touch, embossed with a handcrafted “R.” Ross created the cocktails here, a nod to the classics including the daiquiri, French 75, Mai Tai, and Old Fashioned. Cocktail servers can offer special off-menu cocktails as well.

An Art Deco bar with gold and rose touches.
Rosina and its Art Deco influences.
Rosina/Facebook

Also Featured in:

12. The Dorsey

Copy Link
3355 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-414-1945
702-414-1945
Visit Website

This cocktail lounge at the Venetian features craft cocktails from Sam Ross of New York City's Attaboy fame. Try the Penicillin with scotch, lemon, ginger, honey and an Islay float, which New York Times named to its list of 11 essential drinks of the "modern cocktail revival."

A library setting inside a bar.
The library at The Dorsey.
The Dorsey/Facebook

Also Featured in:

13. Petrossian Bar

Copy Link
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-7111
(702) 693-7111
Visit Website

The Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar & Lounge in the lobby of the resort features live music from the one-of-a-kind Steinway grand piano and that view of Dale Chihuly’s 2,000 hand-blown glass flowers, Fiori di Como in the lobby. The bar offers hand-made infused cocktails, a vodka sampler, and afternoon tea weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. That comes with open-faced sandwiches, English tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream, Baxter’s preserves, assorted miniature pastry treats, and, teas imported from around the world.

A lounge with a baby grand piano on the right.
Petrossian at the Bellagio.
MGM Resorts

Also Featured in:

14. The Chandelier

Copy Link
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-698-7999
702-698-7999
Visit Website

The three levels of The Chandelier are really three bars, with a view of the casino floor action on the bottom, a small bar on the middle and a lounge at the top. Of course, the whole thing is wrapped in two million crystals draped to form that chandelier.

The lower level of a bar shrouded in crystals lit up in purple
Chandelier Bar.
Cosmopolitan

Also Featured in:

15. Juniper Cocktail Lounge

Copy Link
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7777
(702) 730-7777
Visit Website

Juniper Cocktail Lounge at the Park MGM brings a stylish respite off the casino floor and a menu of classic cocktails, whether they feature gin as the centerpiece or not. The Martin Brudnizki-designed space takes its inspiration from European gardens and features what may be the largest collection of gin in the city for fortune-telling gin and tonics. The GnT lets drinkers choose their gin and flavor profile through a childhood-inspired Fortune Teller paper game.

A cocktail lounge with a dark wood bar on the left and a curved partition on the right.
Juniper Cocktail Lounge.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar

Copy Link
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6773
(702) 730-6773
Visit Website

Mama Rabbit offers a deep book of mezcal at the Park MGM. Try a Palomita with Casamigos Mezcal, pomegranate, hibiscus, grapefruit, lime, and watermelon or order a margarita from the roving cart while taking in the 400 rabbits that decorate the space. Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel painted the surreal murals. Do look for the margarita cart and gaming tables.

Mama Rabbit’s bar area, mural, and slot machines
Mama Rabbit.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Downtown Cocktail Room

111 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV
A dark interior of a bar with art hanging on a red wall behind the back bar
Downtown Cocktail Room.
Downtown Cocktail Room

Downtown’s revitalization begins with the Downtown Cocktail Room, the swanky speakeasy with chichi drinks and a smooth setting. First-time visitors might miss the front door with its indiscrete sign and even more difficult-to-find front door, but once inside, might just get cozy in velvet chairs to watch others try to find it. The cocktail menu will have any cocktail aficionado swooning.

111 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-880-3696
Visit Website

2. The Laundry Room

525 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
A small bar with a black and white photo behind it.
The Laundry Room inside Commonwealth.
Chelsea McManus/Eater Vegas

See if you can get inside the secret speakeasy inside Commonweath, dubbed The Laundry Room. The intimate 28-seat room is marked with a laundry pin on the outside. Customers can find premium whiskies and rums as well as an entire menu of cocktails not found on the Commonwealth menu. The room is decorated with images of Hollywood sirens such as Marlene Dietrich and Rita Hayworth as well doors on the ceiling. Text the phone number or look for the red light outside, indicating there’s space.

525 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
702-701-1466
Visit Website

3. Oak & Ivy: An American Whiskey Den

707 Fremont St Ste 1120, Las Vegas, NV
A wood patio with wicker tables and chairs on either side.
The patio at Oak & Ivy.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Inside the Downtown Container Park sits this tiny but formidable bar, Oak & Ivy, with its barrel-aged and specialty cocktails with whiskey as the star of the show. More than 30 make the menu.

707 Fremont St Ste 1120
Las Vegas, NV
702-910-2394
Visit Website

4. Atomic Liquors

917 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
An outdoor patio with a neon sign that says Liquor, Cocktails
The patio at Atomic Liquors.
One7

Vegas’ oldest freestanding bar, named for a time when customers watched atomic blasts from the roof, was originally built in 1945 and was originally called Virginia's Cafe. The Rat Pack and the Smothers Brothers drank here after their nightly shows, and Barbra Streisand even had her own seat at the bar. Sour beers are a specialty here, but consider this one of the best places to go when any kind of beer is needed.

917 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
702-982-3000
Visit Website

5. Frankie's Tiki Room

1712 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Rum is the name of the game at Frankie’s Tiki Room, a kitschy bar decked out in Tiki galore. The Lava Letch combines demon rum, brandy, raspberry liqueur and ginger beer with a warning to lock up your daughters, while the Bearded Clam is a Tiki twist on the classic mojito, made with passion fruit. Guaranteed to part that grass skirt. Be sure to spend some time just looking around the place.

1712 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 385-3110
Visit Website

6. Esther's Kitchen

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Locals will tell you they love Esther’s for the house-made pastas or sourdough bread, but the bar program is also exceptional. A constantly rotating selection of twists on classic drinks like a Pimm’s Cup variation with ginger and mint or a spring sour made with little gem infused vodka keep things interesting.

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 570-7864
Visit Website

7. Velveteen Rabbit

1218 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV
A dark bar with high-top chairs
The bar at Velveteen Rabbit.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Sisters Pamela and Christina Dylag’s ode to the children’s book in the Art District features trompe-l’oeil wallpaper and reclaimed furniture put together in smaller chatting areas. Cocktails here find inspiration from the Golden Age of mixology, each with their own story. Jewel-toned decanters sit inside a Queen Anne cabinet behind the bar while a series of gold hands make up the beer taps. Overall, the place takes on the gallery setting of the art dealers found nearby. A new patio brings a cheery pink space with murals and outdoor drinking.

1218 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV
702-685-9645
Visit Website

8. The Silver Stamp

222 E Imperial Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104
A wood square bar with leather high-top chairs around it.
The Silver Stamp
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Think of the Silver Stamp as stepping into a 1970s den replete with wood-paneled walls, low-slung ceilings, and vintage beer memorabilia lining the walls. The new 2,400-square-foot beer bar in the Gateway District comes from Rose Signor, the former manager at Atomic Liquors, and Andrew Smith. The 20 beers on tap include Andrew’s Hips Don’t Lie made exclusively for Silver Stamp by Juxta Nomad and Astronomy Aleworks and Funk Yeah Apricot from Beachwood Blendery, along with hard-to-find beers such as Dupont Avec Les Bon Voeux Saison from Belgium. Another 50 beers are available by the can or bottle.

222 E Imperial Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 527-1784
Visit Website

9. Herbs & Rye

3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
A very dark bar with a back bar lit up.
Herbs & Rye.
Herbs & Rye/Facebook

This off-Strip bar and steakhouse combines a mobster-cum-speakeasy ethos that makes for one of the best places to nab a classic cocktail in town. Customers should try the Blood & Sand or a Sazerac with a bloody rare steak, which is 50 percent off during happy hour. The menu alone is a history book of pre-Prohibition cocktails.

3713 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV
702-982-8036
Visit Website

10. Fireside Lounge

2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV
A neon-lit bar with a water feature with fire.
Fireside Lounge with its fire pit.
Fireside Lounge

The Fireside Lounge inside the Peppermill is more kitsch wrapped in neon than stupendous drinks. The cozy booths make the perfect spot for making out, while a coveted seat around the fire pit will net you a view of the flames spewing from the white waters. Specialty cocktails here come in goblets the size of a soccer ball with straws so long that you could stand up and sip. It’s a must-visit.

2985 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-735-4177
Visit Website

11. Rosina

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An Art Deco bar with gold and rose touches.
Rosina and its Art Deco influences.
Rosina/Facebook

Sam Ross and David Rabin of The Dorsey fame created this old school bar with Art Deco flair. The 65-seat cocktail lounge Rosina features crystal chandeliers lighting the maroon u-shaped banquettes found on each side of the bar, as well as high-top tables with rich burgundy colored chairs and small cocktail tables paired with pearl-colored leather chairs spread throughout the lounge area. A soundtrack of Nina Simone, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, and more sets the tone. The lounge also features a champagne call button that allows patrons to top off their flute with the push of a button. Even the ice here has a decadent touch, embossed with a handcrafted “R.” Ross created the cocktails here, a nod to the classics including the daiquiri, French 75, Mai Tai, and Old Fashioned. Cocktail servers can offer special off-menu cocktails as well.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-1945
Visit Website

12. The Dorsey

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV
A library setting inside a bar.
The library at The Dorsey.
The Dorsey/Facebook

This cocktail lounge at the Venetian features craft cocktails from Sam Ross of New York City's Attaboy fame. Try the Penicillin with scotch, lemon, ginger, honey and an Islay float, which New York Times named to its list of 11 essential drinks of the "modern cocktail revival."

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-414-1945
Visit Website

13. Petrossian Bar

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A lounge with a baby grand piano on the right.
Petrossian at the Bellagio.
MGM Resorts

The Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar & Lounge in the lobby of the resort features live music from the one-of-a-kind Steinway grand piano and that view of Dale Chihuly’s 2,000 hand-blown glass flowers, Fiori di Como in the lobby. The bar offers hand-made infused cocktails, a vodka sampler, and afternoon tea weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. That comes with open-faced sandwiches, English tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream, Baxter’s preserves, assorted miniature pastry treats, and, teas imported from around the world.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-7111
Visit Website

14. The Chandelier

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV
The lower level of a bar shrouded in crystals lit up in purple
Chandelier Bar.
Cosmopolitan

The three levels of The Chandelier are really three bars, with a view of the casino floor action on the bottom, a small bar on the middle and a lounge at the top. Of course, the whole thing is wrapped in two million crystals draped to form that chandelier.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV
702-698-7999
Visit Website

15. Juniper Cocktail Lounge

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A cocktail lounge with a dark wood bar on the left and a curved partition on the right.
Juniper Cocktail Lounge.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Juniper Cocktail Lounge at the Park MGM brings a stylish respite off the casino floor and a menu of classic cocktails, whether they feature gin as the centerpiece or not. The Martin Brudnizki-designed space takes its inspiration from European gardens and features what may be the largest collection of gin in the city for fortune-telling gin and tonics. The GnT lets drinkers choose their gin and flavor profile through a childhood-inspired Fortune Teller paper game.

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7777
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Mama Rabbit’s bar area, mural, and slot machines
Mama Rabbit.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Mama Rabbit offers a deep book of mezcal at the Park MGM. Try a Palomita with Casamigos Mezcal, pomegranate, hibiscus, grapefruit, lime, and watermelon or order a margarita from the roving cart while taking in the 400 rabbits that decorate the space. Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel painted the surreal murals. Do look for the margarita cart and gaming tables.

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6773
Visit Website

Related Maps