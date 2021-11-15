Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

Eat S’mores, drink nog, ice skate, and more at these pop-up experiences

Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

Local venues found a way to celebrate the holiday season with pop-up cocktail experiences and international food samplings. Sit at fire pits or inside an igloo and sip a cocktail, ice skate, and so much more to get in the festive spirit.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.