A blue cocktail in a clear bulb.
All My Friends Are Snowflakes at Merry Crimson.
Katrina Albana

Head to a Boozy Pop-Up to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Las Vegas

Eat S’mores, drink nog, ice skate, and more at these pop-up experiences

by Susan Stapleton
All My Friends Are Snowflakes at Merry Crimson.
| Katrina Albana
by Susan Stapleton

Local venues found a way to celebrate the holiday season with pop-up cocktail experiences and international food samplings. Sit at fire pits or inside an igloo and sip a cocktail, ice skate, and so much more to get in the festive spirit.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Merry Crimson at Red Rock Resort

11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Red Rock Resort’s Merry Crimson converts into Tinsel Town on Friday, November 26, with holiday décor, festive cocktails, deejays, fire pits, and photo moments. This year features cozy igloos located on the outdoor pool deck as well. A cocktail cart features holiday Champagne punch and hot cocoa topped off with adult liquors. The cocoa bombs also return, spiked or with warm milk. Merry Crimson’s Tinsel Town will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to midnight, and then daily December 24 through January 1. For reservations, call 702-797-7873 or head online.

A tent shaped like an igloo.
An igloo at Merry Crimson.
Anthony Mair

2. Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark

1650 S Pavilion Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Enchant brings an immersive Christmas experience for the whole family through stadium-sized live events and virtual experiences at Las Vegas Ballpark November 26 through January 2. The experience includes a Christmas light maze and village with gourmet holiday treats from around the world, an artisan Christmas market, and Santa himself. Tickets start at $19 for children and $20 for adults.

A holiday scene
Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Enchant

3. Miracle on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

3355 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
The Sand Dollar Lounge becomes Miracle on Spring Mountain, a Winter wonderland pop-up bar for six weeks through New Year’s Eve with live music, craft cocktails, and a pizza bar. The bar features theme nights, pizza pop-ups with local chefs, and more. The experience will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily starting November 22.

A cocktail surrounded by small fir trees
Miracle on Spring Mountain
Miracle on Spring Mountain [Official Site]

4. The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 4
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has the Ice Rink for the holiday season at the Boulevard Pool Tuesday, November 16, through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Aside from rooftop ice-skating on more than 4,200 square feet of real ice, the venue offers S’mores by the fire, snow showers, classic holiday movies, adult renditions of seasonal culinary classics, and views of the Strip. New this year — the Chalet featuring cozy seating areas to reserve and a large, communal fire pit. All-day skating access is $30. Monday through Thursday, all day skating access for Nevada residents, hotel guests, and military is $20. Skate aid seals and reindeers are available for $15 an hour. Hours vary. To reserve a private fire pit, email icerink@cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

An outdoor scene at an ice rink
The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas [Official Site]

5. Bad Elf at Shady Grove Lounge

3333 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Shady Grove Lounge at the Silverton transformed into the Bad Elf pop-up bar, open nightly starting at 5 p.m. through January 2, 2022. The bar takes its inspiration from Elf on the Shelf, so be sure to keep an eye out for a pair of them throughout the space. The lounge’s Airstream features red and green garland, snow-covered Christmas trees, elves, presents, and Santa and his reindeer on the roof. Throughout the rest of the bar, guests will get into the holiday spirit with string lights, wrapped presents, oversized ornaments, and 27 elves suspended from the ceiling. A cozy fireplace with a Christmas tree nestled in the corner creates the perfect photo backdrop. The venue also offers $10 holiday cocktails.

A yuletide cocktail
Shady Grove Lounge.
Silverton/Facebook

