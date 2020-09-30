Eight Breakfast Sandwiches to Start the Morning Right in Las Vegas

The perfect sandwich for any time of day or night

The sandwich that became a breakfast staple started at McDonald’s in the 1970s. Southern California franchisee Herb Peterson “helped change the way Americans eat breakfast, and opened the door to a whole new market for the fast-food industry,” according to NPR. His version of the Egg McMuffin was a riff on eggs Benedict, only in sandwich form, with cheese taking the place of Hollandaise sauce. Now nearly every restaurant that serves breakfast turns to the convenient sandwich somewhere on the menu. Here, eight versions to get the day started. Hungover? Order two.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.