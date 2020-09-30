 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Five breakfast sandwiches stacked
Egg Sammie
Egg Sammie/Facebook

Eight Breakfast Sandwiches to Start the Morning Right in Las Vegas

The perfect sandwich for any time of day or night

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Egg Sammie
| Egg Sammie/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

The sandwich that became a breakfast staple started at McDonald’s in the 1970s. Southern California franchisee Herb Peterson “helped change the way Americans eat breakfast, and opened the door to a whole new market for the fast-food industry,” according to NPR. His version of the Egg McMuffin was a riff on eggs Benedict, only in sandwich form, with cheese taking the place of Hollandaise sauce. Now nearly every restaurant that serves breakfast turns to the convenient sandwich somewhere on the menu. Here, eight versions to get the day started. Hungover? Order two.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing? Drop it in the comments or hit up the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Moon Palace

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3060
(702) 607-3060
Moon Palace is the spot to grab a comforting breakfast sandwich on your way back to your room. Slider buns are topped with a rolled omelet, American cheese, and your choice of whatever add-ons strike your fancy. Favorites include hash brown and fried spam.

Moon Palace

2. SkinnyFats

6261 Dean Martin Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89118
(702) 577-3232
(702) 577-3232
The multiple locations of SkinnyFats offers breakfast all day on its healthy and happy menu. Try the Wake N’ Bacon with applewood smoked bacon, egg frittata, pepper jack cheese, and avocado on a brioche bun with Sriracha scallion cream cheese, served with side of country potatoes. Head to the restaurant’s website for online ordering for takeout and delivery.

A breakfast sandwich with bacon, avocado, cheese and eggs.
Wake N’ Bacon at SkinnyFats
SkinnyFats/Facebook

3. Eggslut

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, The Boulevard Tower
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2344
(702) 698-2344
While the name of Alvin Cailan’s ode to breakfast sandwiches may be a bit on the questionable side, that shouldn’t stop customers from lining up for the Fairfax with scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun or the gaucho with wagyu tribute-tip steak, chimichurri, and an over-medium egg on brioche. Head to the location on the second level of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

A closeup of a sandwich with eggs, cheese, meat and onions.
A breakfast sandwich at Eggslut
Eggslut [Official Site]

4. The Bagel Cafe

301 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 255-3444
(702) 255-3444
The Bagel Cafe owners Savvas and Shari Andrews opened their restaurant in 1996 as a way to bring Jewish deli favorites out of New York to Las Vegas. The Bagel Cafe does, of course, specialize in bagels, but try the halloumi with avocado and an over-easy egg for the perfect breakfast sandwich. Open Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with dine in and online ordering.

An over-easy egg on a bagel with avocado underneath
Halloumi egg sandwich with avocado at the Bagel Cafe
The Bagel Cafe/Facebook

5. Bouchon Bakery

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-6203
(702) 414-6203
Bouchon makes buttery, perfectly layered croissants that are delicious all on their own. They’re only made more hangover-appropriate with the addition of a tender patty of scrambled egg, thinly sliced ham, and melty cheese.

6. The Goodwich

900 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 910-8681
(702) 910-8681
The Goodwich has several outposts throughout the Vegas area serving up excellent breakfast sandwiches all day. Favorite include the Daily, which stacks two eggs of any style, your choice of bacon or sausage, and tater tots on a grilled baguette, and The Frenchie, which uses croissant French toast as the bread.

The Goodwich
The Goodwich
The Goodwich

7. Eatwell at The Cromwell

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 777-3777
(702) 777-3777
The grab-and-go options at Eatwell at the Cromwell are surprisingly good, but our favorite is The Dapper, an egg sandwich with sausage egg and cheddar stacked on a brioche bun. Bonus points because its available for room service.

8. Sun's Out Buns Out

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6852
(702) 676-6852
Inside Resorts World, Sun’s Out Buns Out is a great option for breakfast on the go. All of their sandwiches are perfect all-day breakfast options, but the soft scramble is a particular favorite, with creamy, chive-seasoned eggs, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo spread on a squishy brioche bun.

Related Maps