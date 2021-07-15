 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Meats carved at Bacchanal Buffet
The meat station at Bacchanal Buffet
Louiie Victa

The Essential Buffets of Las Vegas

A world of all-you-can-eat goodness awaits inside these casinos

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Culinary trailblazers back in the 1940s found a way to keep gamblers inside the resorts with cheap food, and lots of it. El Rancho Vegas, the Strip’s first resort, came up with the chuck wagon, the earliest version of the modern day buffet to turn up in Las Vegas. As UNLV’s Center for Gaming Research writes, “quantity was usually emphasized over quality.”

“The buffet filled a need for the casino, which wanted to keep its late-night gamblers happy, but didn’t want the expense of keeping a full restaurant open all night. Knowing that the hungry gamblers would be happy with good, plentiful meats and snacks, the El Rancho Vegas’s managers created the all-night chuck wagon. It may have seemed like no big deal at the time, but the casino buffet would become a Las Vegas signature restaurant.”

Those early chuck wagons might have served some hot dishes along with cold cuts. El Rancho Vegas’ Buckaroo Buffet only charged a dollar for all-you-can-eat fare when it opened back in the day.

Before the pandemic, Las Vegas had more than 70 buffets inside casinos, spanning from Aliante to Henderson, Summerlin to the Strip, serving gourmet fare at a range of stations. Nowadays, options are more limited, though these buffets remain favorites among tourists.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Market Place Buffet

221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-507-5900
The 12,000-square-foot Market Place Buffet returned to action at Rampart Casino. The buffet’s new schedule includes a $29.99 prime rib dinner Thursday to Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the popular Champagne brunch, also priced at $29.99, returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both buffets are available for $24.99 for Rampart Plus, Summerlin, Premier, and Elite Card holders.

The entrance to Market Place Buffet
Market Place Buffet.
Rampart Casino

2. Garden Court

200 N Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 387-1896
The all-you-can-eat Garden Court Buffet reopened at Main Street Station daily with brunch from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as dinner on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Garden Court Buffet
Garden Court Buffet.
Main Street Station

3. Circus Buffet

S Circus Circus, 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(800) 634-3450
Circus Buffet at Circus Circus reopened on Saturday, May 29. Build-your-own omelets return for breakfast while the buffet’s fried chicken arrives just in time for dinner.

4. The Buffet at Wynn

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3340
Perhaps the prettiest buffet in Las Vegas features 16 live-action cooking stations with rotisserie grilled steakhouse cuts, coast-to-coast seafood, a new eggs Benedict station, refreshed entrance, and stations serving individually plated dishes. New to the Buffet at Wynn, a revamped entrance with eight live royal palms imported from south Florida. Also new, executive chef Jason Duarte, who updated the menu that still features many fan favorites along with new recipes for brunch.

Buffet at Wynn
Buffet at Wynn
Wynn Las Vegas

5. Imperial Sushi Seafood Buffet

5845 Spring Mountain Rd Suite B11
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(725) 200-3688
For lots of people, seafood is the main attraction at any buffet. If you’re one of those people, head to Imperial Sushi for a buffet that regularly features fried shrimp, raw clams, crab claws, and rows and rows of sushi. Weekend dinner, which include snow crab legs and lobster, is $42.99 for adults, and goes down from there.

6. Makino

3965 S Decatur Blvd #5
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 889-4477
Makino’s buffet is mostly Japanese, though the dessert selection includes treats like creme brûlée and brownies. Look for a large selection of sushi rolls, tempura, and lots of seafood. Prices vary based on day of the week, but weekend lunch runs $22.95 and dinner is $31.95. There are discounts for children and seniors, and week days are two dollars cheaper across the board.

7. Bacchanal Buffet

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7928
The 25,000-square-foot, 600-seat Bacchanal Buffet reopened with throngs of crowds waiting to explore the nine open, interactive kitchens, with many dishes already individually prepared, shared, or plated in real-time by staff from behind the counters. The buffet, the largest in Las Vegas, underwent a $2.4 million makeover, and introduced roaming carts that change out and 100 new dishes.

A dining room scene with light and airy colors
Bacchanal Buffet
Caesars Palace

8. The Buffet at Bellagio

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Buffet at Bellagio returned in the summer of 2021 with its live-action cooking stations and seating for 600. The buffet plans to reopen daily for brunch with an omelet station, traditional breakfast items, pasta, and pizza as well as eggs Benedict options, fried chicken and waffles, and a toast bar. Seafood options such as Alaskan king crab, poached shrimp, smoked salmon, and scallop ceviche return, as do Asian dishes such as Hong Kong barbecue buns and shrimp shu mai. The carving station comes back with marinated flank steak, rotisserie chicken, and St. Louis-style ribs. For desserts, a roster of fresh pastries and a personalized gelato stand.

The Buffet at Bellagio
The Buffet at Bellagio
MGM Resorts

9. Wicked Spoon

Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(877) 893-2001
Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas reopened in the spring of 2021 with less common menu items such as bone marrow, squid ink pasta, and elote, plus an incredible gelato selection for dessert.

Wicked Spoon
Wicked Spoon
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10. MGM Grand Buffet

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
MGM Grand Buffet features breakfast, lunch, and a weekend brunch. Hot and cold stations offer dishes such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides, and pastries for breakfast, as well as pasta dishes, seafood, barbecue ribs, lasagna, salads, soups, and a dessert bar with cookies, doughnuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes, and more for lunch.

MGM Grand Buffet
MGM Grand

11. The Buffet at Excalibur

Excalibur Hotel and Casino, 3850 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Buffet at Excalibur at the castle-themed resort serves a weekday and weekend brunch at its six hot and cold stations covering American, Asian, Italian, and Latin dishes. Diners can pick up made-to-order omelets, rotisserie chicken, iced shellfish, smoked brisket, sushi, and beef birria, or head to the dessert station with bread pudding, crepes, doughnuts, cakes, frozen custard, and more.

The exterior of a buffet
Excalibur Buffet
MGM Resorts [Official Site]

12. The Buffet at Luxor

3900 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The buffet on the lower level of the Luxor features a 30-foot salad bar, a carving station, an omelet station, homemade pizza station, and specialties from around the world. Head to the dessert station for baked pastries and sugar-free desserts. The buffet does not require reservations and children under 4 eat free.

Fruit, an omelet, bacon, and pancakes on a white plate.
Breakfast at The Buffet at Luxor.
MGM Resorts

13. Garden Buffet

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
Off Strip, buffet lovers can head to South Point’s Garden Buffet, which returned to self-serve in early summer 2021. Six live cooking stations offer Asian, Mexican, Italian, barbecue, Chinese, and seafood dishes, or customize your own creation at the Mongolian Grill. Breakfast brings eggs and omelets, a healthy breakfast bar, loco moco station, European breakfast counter, and bottomless bloody Marys. Lunch includes a soup and salad bar, Mongolian grill, lunch time carving station, seafood, barbecue, a dessert station, and Chinese, Mexican, and Italian fare. Prime rib dinners Sunday through Thursday, and Saturday, a seafood night on Fridays, and a prime rib and Champagne brunch on Saturday and Sunday round out the buffet.

Garden Buffet
Garden Buffet
Garden Buffet/Facebook

