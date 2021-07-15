The Essential Buffets of Las Vegas

Culinary trailblazers back in the 1940s found a way to keep gamblers inside the resorts with cheap food, and lots of it. El Rancho Vegas, the Strip’s first resort, came up with the chuck wagon, the earliest version of the modern-day buffet to turn up in Las Vegas. For decades the buffets were loss leaders, with the goal of getting people in the door, to part them with their money on the casino floor.

It’s only in recent years that buffets started to be good — with updated furnishings, thoughtful menus, carving stations, and super fresh seafood. Leading up to 2020, Las Vegas had more than 70 buffets inside casinos, spanning from Aliante to Henderson, Summerlin to the Strip, serving gourmet fare at various stations. Nowadays, options are more limited, though these buffets remain favorites among tourists.