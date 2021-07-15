 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dining room with mirrors on the walls and lots of tables and chairs.
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Essential Buffets of Las Vegas

A world of all-you-can-eat seafood dinners and bottomless brunch awaits inside the best buffets in Vegas

by Janna Karel Updated
The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
| The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas.
by Janna Karel Updated

Culinary trailblazers back in the 1940s found a way to keep gamblers inside the resorts with cheap food, and lots of it. El Rancho Vegas, the Strip’s first resort, came up with the chuck wagon, the earliest version of the modern-day buffet to turn up in Las Vegas. For decades the buffets were loss leaders, with the goal of getting people in the door, to part them with their money on the casino floor.

It’s only in recent years that buffets started to be good — with updated furnishings, thoughtful menus, carving stations, and super fresh seafood. Leading up to 2020, Las Vegas had more than 70 buffets inside casinos, spanning from Aliante to Henderson, Summerlin to the Strip, serving gourmet fare at various stations. Nowadays, options are more limited, though these buffets remain favorites among tourists.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Market Place Buffet

The 12,000-square-foot Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino has a weekly schedule that includes a $31.99 prime rib dinner on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the popular Champagne brunch is $32.99, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And there’s a Hawaiian-themed $31.99 Aloha Night Dinner on Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. All buffets are discounted for Rampart Plus, Summerlin, Premier, and Elite Card holders.

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-507-5900
702-507-5900
The entrance to Market Place Buffet
Market Place Buffet.
Rampart Casino

Garden Court

The all-you-can-eat Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station offers daily with brunch from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as dinner on Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.

200 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 387-1896
(702) 387-1896
Garden Court Buffet
Garden Court Buffet.
Main Street Station

Circus Buffet

Build-your-own omelets return for brunch while the buffet’s fried chicken arrives just in time for dinner. Brunch is available on Friday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and dinner is nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both are $24.95.

S Circus Circus, 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(800) 634-3450
(800) 634-3450

Fresh Buffet

Fresh Buffet at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino features Chinese dishes, fresh seafood specialties, and breakfast classics with service starting at 7 a.m. and lasting through 2 p.m. daily

3000 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 732-5755
(702) 732-5755

The Buffet at Wynn

Perhaps the prettiest buffet in Las Vegas features 16 live-action cooking stations with rotisserie grilled steakhouse cuts, coast-to-coast seafood, a new eggs Benedict station, and a Latin Street Food station. In total, you’ll find more than 90 delicious dishes, including a wide range of made-to-order choices. Brunch goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seafood dinner is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The popular brunch starts at $54.99 for adults with add-ons like unlimited mimosas, wine and beer starting at $32.99. Lines can get long here — with waits of more than 90 minutes. You can reserve and pre-pay online to avoid waiting.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3340
(702) 770-3340
Buffet at Wynn
Buffet at Wynn
Wynn Las Vegas

Imperial Sushi Seafood Buffet

For lots of people, seafood is the main attraction at any buffet. If you’re one of those people, head to Imperial Sushi for a buffet that regularly features fried shrimp, raw clams, crab claws, and rows and rows of sushi. Weekend dinner, which includes snow crab legs and lobster, is $44.99 for adults, and prices throughout the week decrease from there to $27.99 for weekday lunch.

5845 Spring Mountain Rd Suite B11, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(725) 200-3688
(725) 200-3688

Bacchanal Buffet

The 25,000-square-foot, 600-seat Bacchanal Buffet reopened with throngs of crowds waiting to explore the nine open, interactive kitchens, with many of its more than 250 dishes already individually prepared, shared, or plated in real-time by staff from behind the counters. The buffet, the largest in Las Vegas, runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. through 10 on Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Weekdays are $79.99 and weekends are $84.99.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7928
(702) 731-7928
A dining room scene with light and airy colors
Bacchanal Buffet
Caesars Palace

A.Y.C.E Buffet

The Palms’ beloved A.Y.C.E Buffet offers seven food stations featuring dishes from around the world. At the 9,685-square-foot food hall-inspired buffet diners can enjoy weekly specials like lobster and snow crab ($64.99) on Wednesday and Thursday nights, prime rib and snow crab ($42.99) on Friday nights, and a daily brunch buffet ($32.99) with bottomless mimosas. Regular dinner starts at $36.99 .

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 752-2236
(866) 752-2236

The Buffet at Bellagio

The Buffet at Bellagio features live-action cooking stations and seating for 600. The buffet is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting with a brunch of an omelet station, traditional breakfast items, pasta, pizza, eggs Benedict, fried chicken and waffles, and a toast bar. Seafood brunch starts at 11 a.m. with poached shrimp, smoked salmon, and scallop ceviche. You’ll also find Asian dishes such as Hong Kong barbecue buns and shrimp shu mai. The carving station has marinated flank steak, rotisserie chicken, and St. Louis-style ribs. Brunch starts at $54.99 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m on weekends. Seafood brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday is $66.99.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A counter of roast meats at The Buffet at Bellagio
The Buffet at Bellagio
The Buffet at Bellagio

Wicked Spoon

Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas reopened in the spring of 2021 with less common menu items such as bone marrow, squid ink pasta, and elote, plus an incredible gelato selection for dessert. All-day brunch is $47 for adults on weekdays and $54 on weekends. Add bottomless mimosas, Champagne, bloody Marys or Bud Light draft packages are available for $25 per person

Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(877) 893-2001
(877) 893-2001
Wicked Spoon
Wicked Spoon
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

MGM Grand Buffet

MGM Grand Buffet features breakfast, lunch, and a weekend brunch. Hot and cold stations offer dishes such as made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides, and pastries for breakfast, as well as pasta dishes, seafood, barbecue ribs, lasagna, salads, soups, and a dessert bar with cookies, doughnuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes, and more for lunch. On Mondays through Thursdays, it’s $31.99 and on Fridays through Sundays, it’s $37.99.

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
MGM Grand Buffet
MGM Grand

The Buffet at Excalibur

The Buffet at Excalibur at the castle-themed resort serves a weekday and weekend brunch at its six hot and cold stations covering American, Asian, Italian, and Latin dishes. Diners can pick up made-to-order omelets, rotisserie chicken, iced shellfish, smoked brisket, sushi, and beef birria, or head to the dessert station with bread pudding, crepes, doughnuts, cakes, frozen custard, and more. Weekday brunch from Monday through Thursday is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $31.99 and weekend brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $37.99

Excalibur Hotel and Casino, 3850 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The exterior of a buffet
Excalibur Buffet
MGM Resorts [Official Site]

The Buffet at Luxor

The buffet on the lower level of the Luxor features a 30-foot salad bar, a carving station, an omelet station, a homemade pizza station, and specialties from around the world. Head to the dessert station for baked pastries and sugar-free desserts. The buffet does not require reservations and children under 4 eat free. It goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for $30.99 — or $25.99 for local ID. Weekend brunch is $33.99.

3900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Fruit, an omelet, bacon, and pancakes on a white plate.
Breakfast at The Buffet at Luxor.
MGM Resorts

Garden Buffet

Off-Strip, buffet lovers can head to South Point’s Garden Buffet. Six live cooking stations offer Asian, Mexican, Italian, barbecue, Chinese, and seafood dishes, or customize your own bowl at the Mongolian Grill. Breakfast brings eggs and omelets, a healthy breakfast bar, loco moco station, European breakfast counter — and bottomless bloody Marys are included. Lunch includes a soup and salad bar, Mongolian grill, lunchtime carving station, seafood, barbecue, a dessert station, and Chinese, Mexican, and Italian fare. Prime rib dinners on Saturday through Thursday and Champagne brunch on Saturday and Sunday are both $30.95. Breakfast on weekdays is $17.95. Friday seafood nights are $49.95 and include two glasses of wine.

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
(702) 796-7111
Garden Buffet
Garden Buffet
Garden Buffet/Facebook

