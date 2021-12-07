Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine for Christmas in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

Order prix fixe menus, try the feast of the seven fishes, or just let someone else do the cooking for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

With Christmas on the horizon, it’s time to think about where to dine for the holiday. If dirtying up dishes and coming up with a menu aren’t on the agenda, consider one of these restaurants offering up Christmas dinners. Keep in mind, this list is in no way comprehensive, and most casinos are open on Christmas, meaning hungry diners can probably head to any resort to find a meal.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.