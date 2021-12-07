 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A restaurant dining room in white.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Where to Dine for Christmas in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

Order prix fixe menus, try the feast of the seven fishes, or just let someone else do the cooking for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

by Susan Stapleton
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca.
| Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
by Susan Stapleton

With Christmas on the horizon, it’s time to think about where to dine for the holiday. If dirtying up dishes and coming up with a menu aren’t on the agenda, consider one of these restaurants offering up Christmas dinners. Keep in mind, this list is in no way comprehensive, and most casinos are open on Christmas, meaning hungry diners can probably head to any resort to find a meal.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hawthorn Grill

JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-5955
Hawthorn Grill at the JW Marriott has a three-course dinner for $80 per person with lobster bisque en croute or winter greens salad or cheese and charcuterie board; roasted prime rib or osso bucco or pan seared arctic char or roasted onion cups; sweet potato tart or chocolate and graham layer cake.

Hawthorn Grill
Hawthorn Grill.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

2. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort has hearth baked brie, priced at $14; herb-crusted rack of lamb, priced at $52; Chilean seabass, priced at $48; and gingerbread flan for dessert, priced at $12 for Christmas dinner.

Hearthstone Kitchen &amp; Cellar
The lounge at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar.
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

3. Jing

10975 Oval Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 333-1512
Jing at Downtown Summerlin has a happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day specials such as a Peking duck dinner for $48, black truffle and bluefin tuna roll for $28, Australian wagyu beef Wellington for $135 for two, and bouche de noel for $14.

A purple lounge with neon on the ceiling
Jing.
Jing/Facebook

4. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

2535 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 761-7610
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés inside the Sahara has a Christmas Eve dinner for $130 per person. La Noche Buena menu will begin with croquetas de jamón with creamy béchamel and jamón fritters, queso y membrillo featuring manchego cheese and quince paste, and Ferran Adrià olives with liquid green olives and gordal olives stuffed with piquillos. The second course includes seafood stew featuring lobster, shrimp and crab, and Pan Cristal, toasted cristal bread served with Spanish olive oil. For the main course, diners can choose between milk-fed suckling lamb cordero asado with chickpea and spinach stew or lomo de cerdo relleno featuring stuffed pork loin, rasin, apple, apricot ,and pork demi.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés.
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

5. La Strega

3555 S Town Center Dr Ste 105
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 722-2099
La Strega’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve dinner starts at 5 p.m. and features five courses served family style for the table. Diners can expect to be treated with a housemade refreshment, and an array of Christmas treats throughout the night.

6. Carmine's Italian Restaurant

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
Carmine’s at Forum Shops at Caesars hosts a feast of seven fishes, featuring fried calamari, a choice of baked clams or clams on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, pasta with red or white clam sauce, mixed seafood pasta, shrimp scampi, and salmon oreganata for $350. The dinner feeds six to eight people.

Restaurant interior with photos on walls
Carmine’s.
Chelsea McManus/Eater Vegas

7. Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse

3555 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-3111
Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the Flamingo will offer specialty holiday selections on its a la cart menu, including: cold smoked Scottish salmon made with frisee, winter citrus, pickled pearl onion, caviar crème fraiche and thin bagel crisp, priced at $28.95; winter greens made with charred citrus vinaigrette, spiced pecans and apple pomegranate, priced at $17.95; poached Maine lobster in citrus vanilla butter served with lobster mushroom risotto, shaved truffles and lobster roe emulsion, priced at $105.95; and coffee rub prime rib served with seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and horseradish cream, priced at $75.95.

The main dining room at Bugsy &amp; Meyer’s Steakhouse
Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse.
Avablu

8. Restaurant Guy Savoy

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7286
Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace will feature a prix fixe Christmas prestige menu, priced at $445 per person. The decadent menu includes Guy Savoy favorites, such as foie gras au torchon, wild-caught Atlantic seabass, saffron spaghetti and mussels, artichoke and black truffle soup, venison tenderloin, Japanese A5 wagyu beef, black truffle brie and more. The menu will be offered on December 24 and December 25.

Restaurant Guy Savoy
Restaurant Guy Savoy.
Caesars Entertainment

9. Mon Ami Gabi

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 944-4224
Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas has a Christmas dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. with Gabi’s salad de noel, roasted butternut squash cappuccino, petite filet & garlic shrimp served with truffle pommes purée, and bûche de noël for dessert.

Mon Ami Gabi
Mon Ami Gabi.
Caesars Entertainment

10. Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 948-6937
Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas is offering a festive holiday pre-fixe menu full of classic dishes like Casco Bay sea scallops, beef tenderloin, Valrhona warm chocolate molten cake, and more. The dine-in menu is $145 per person. The regular menu will not be available for the holiday.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant
Eiffel Tower Restaurant.
Caesars Entertainment

11. Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

4510 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
For Christmas Eve, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will serve Bayerische Gulaschsuppe, a homemade beef goulash soup garnished with sour cream and chives, and Gebackener Tortenbrie, a breaded brie cheese fried golden brown with a salad bouquet and cranberries, as well as Grillente, roasted quarter duck with onions, apples, and oranges served with potato rösti, red cabbage, and a zesty orange sauce. Then on Christmas, the German beer hall has Lachscremesuppe, a chunky homemade salmon chowder garnished with croutons and dill, as well as Gebackener Tortenbrie, Rinderfilet medallions with green peppercorn sauce, served with au gratin potatoes and asparagus Hollandaise.

A German-inspired dining room with yellow walls and high ceilings.
The massive dining room at Hofbräuhaus.
Hofbräuhaus

12. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7191
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch has a three-course dinner for $55 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with tortellini soup or beef carpaccio; herb-roasted Mary’s chicken, pan seared branzino or lobster tagliatelle; and chocolate mousse cake for dessert.

A restaurant dining room in white.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

13. Soulbelly BBQ

1327 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 483-4404
Soulbelly BBQ’s holiday takeout is available for pick up on Christmas Eve from 2 to 4 p.m. with a choice of orange bourbon glazed ham or smoked whole chicken with cranberry barbecue sauce, Hatch chile and cheddar corn casserole, smoked maple glazed carrots, roasted fingerling potatoes, apple cranberry relish, rolls and butter, and choice of chocolate pecan pie or apple pie for dessert. Packages feed between four to six diners for $175 or eight to 10 for $325 and can be ordered on the restaurant’s website.

Soulbelly BBQ
Soulbelly BBQ.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

