Latin Christmas dinner with oxtail tamales
Chica Christmas dinner
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Where to Dine for Christmas in Las Vegas: 2022

Order prix fixe menus, try a holiday buffet, or just let someone else do the cooking for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

by Katie Swalm Updated
Chica Christmas dinner
| The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
by Katie Swalm Updated

December is the busiest month of the year for many people with family visits, gifts to give, houses to decorate, and events to attend. Take Christmas Eve or day dinner off your plate by dining in or taking out from a local restaurant. Find Christmas dinners, brunch, and buffets on the list below. Keep in mind, this list is in no way comprehensive, and most casinos are open on Christmas, meaning hungry diners can probably head to any resort to find a meal.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Earl Grey Cafe

For a more casual three-course meal on Christmas Day, visit Earl Gray Café in Summerlin from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $29.99 a person. Appetizers are a cranberry apricot salad or lobster bisque, entrees are a rosemary garlic leg or lamb or earl gray halibut filet, and dessert is a chocolate and vanilla yule log. 

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-5966
(702) 507-5966

Market Place Buffet

On Christmas morning, find cinnamon swirl pancakes at the breakfast buffet until 2 p.m. For lunch and dinner, wnjot holiday specials like crab cake benedict, Korean short ribs, holiday cooks, green lip mussels, and more for $49.99 a person until 8 p.m.

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles

Copy Link

Whole lobster and Szechuan chicken are the highlights at Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles on Christmas Day, also serving kung pao shrimp, stir-fried ong choy with garlic sauce, and Beijing duck.

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7900
(702) 869-7900

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro

Have a three-course Christmas Eve dinner at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in the JW Marriott Resort from 5 to 9 p.m for $65 a person. The special menu includes one of three appetizers including pasta ca’muddica bucatini with Calabrian chile, anchovies, golden raisins, toasted breadcrumbs; choice of braised lamb shank, turkey scallopini, and seared grouper; and chocolate peppermint mousse for dessert. 

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7790
(702) 869-7790

Hawthorn Grill

Visit this steakhouse in Rampart Casino for an a la carte menu on Christmas Day from 4 to 8 p.m., with menu items like lobster bisque en croute with cognac, cream, and chive; miso-glazed black cod with sweet potato puree and white and green asparagus; and spiced ginger and cinnamon sponge cake with molasses, pecans, and streusel. 

JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 507-5955
(702) 507-5955

Siegel's 1941

On Christmas Day, enjoy a three-course menu starting at $23.95 per person with a player’s card and $28.95 per person without a player’s card. Choose between a tossed greens salad or Rroasted butternut squash soup. For the main course, select either roasted turkey with giblet gravy, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and green beans amandine or a Smithfield aam with brandy-pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes, and green beans amandine. For dessert, choose from pumpkin, pecan, or apple pie. This menu is only available on Sunday, December 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

El Cortez, 600 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-5200
(702) 385-5200

Mott 32 Las Vegas

Sip on modern Chinese food on Christmas Eve and Day. Mott 32 in the Venetian will offer four holiday additions of Hong Kong crispy fried squab, stir-fried sea cucumber, and geoduck, in addition to its regular menu.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #206, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3232
(702) 607-3232
Crispy squab on a black plate.
Mott 32
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Buddy V's Ristorante

The Cake Boss’s namesake restaurant will host a three-course prix fixe menu on December 24 and 25 for $64 a person and optional wine pairing for $32 a person, or a bottle of prosecco for $34. The menu offers lobster soup, grilled double-cut lamb chops with wild mushroom risotto and asparagus, and chocolate bread pudding. 

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
(702) 607-2355
Lobster soup, grilled double cut lamb chops, chocolate bread pudding
Buddy V’s Ristorante
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Matteo's Ristorante Italiano

This Italian restaurant will serve several menu additions for its Christmas Eve and Day dinners. Options include Mediterranean turbot with potato gratin, ravioli with pear and pecorino, and panettone, which is traditional sweet bread from Milan that’s prepared around the holidays. 

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1222
(702) 414-1222
Panettone cake.
Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Brera Osteria

This Italian restaurant on the Strip serves Christmas Eve and Day dinners, with menu additions including pear and endive salad, pan-seared half chicken with black truffle goat cheese, oven-poached Chilean sea bass with squid ink and Champagne crema, and prime rib.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227

Yardbird Table & Bar

Yardbird in the Venetian is offering an a la carte menu for dine in on Christmas Day, with options including roasted butternut squash salad for $18, shrimp and cod stew or 16-ounce smoked prime rib with mashed potatoes for $68, and cinnamon roll bread pudding for $16. Yardbird is also serving a special Christmas brunch of lemon meringue pie pancakes, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. 

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 297-6541
(702) 297-6541
A Christmas feast with prime rib and waffles.
Yardbird Table & Bar
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Chica Las Vegas

Dine on Latin cuisine for Christmas dinner at Chica by chef Lorena Garcia, with a la carte holiday specials of Wagyu oxtail tamale for $26, lobster coxinha with Peruvian red pepper, goat cheese, and saffron aioli for $28, and eggnog tiramisu with housemade mascarpone rum cream for $18.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd St 106, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 805-8472
(702) 805-8472
A Latin feast with oxtail tamales.
Chica Las Vegas
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Bouchon at The Venetian

For a fairly extensive French prix fixe menu on December 25, try Bouchon in the Venetian. The prix fixe is $125 a person plus $55 for a wine pairing and has four starter choices, four main choices, and three dessert choices. Also available is a seafood platter featuring lobster, oysters, shrimp, clams, and mussels, and a few Champagne choices to pair with these. 

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S 10th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-6200
(702) 414-6200

A.Y.C.E Buffet

Another buffet option, this one at the Palms, is available on Christmas Day from 5 to 9 p.m. at $58.99 for adults and $48.99 for children. Feast on seafood like head-on prawns, mussels, ahi poke, salmon poke, and seaweed salad. For land options, there’s prime rib, bone-in ham, roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and gravy, and beef brisket take the spotlight. 

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 752-2236
(866) 752-2236

Scotch 80 Prime

Enjoy a luxury dinner at this steakhouse in the Palms Casino, with the prix fixe menu starting with roasted sweet potato and lady apple soup or winter heirloom lettuce, continuing with a beef wellington with filet mignon wrapped in foie gras, and ending with eggnog creme brulee. The price for two is $175; reservations available here.

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 942-7780
(866) 942-7780

Serrano Vista Cafe

Sometimes you just want comfort food. Serrano Vista Café will serve a prix fixe menu for $49, including butternut squash soup, prime rib, and Yorkshire pudding, and either pecan, chocolate chip, or pumpkin pie. 

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 942-7780
(866) 942-7780

Lago

Eat at Lago in the Bellagio on Christmas Eve from 5 to 10 p.m. for a three-course menu of egg pappardelle with shaved parmesan, grilled orata sea bream with aioli, and panettone pudding. 

Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 259-7111
(866) 259-7111

Harvest

This American restaurant focusing on healthy eating will be open on Christmas Eve with a few holiday options including chestnut soup with Brussel sprouts, beet and burrata salad, lamb roast, and St. Peter’s fish — a kind of tilapia — with Jerusalem artichoke. Reservations available here

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8865
(702) 693-8865

Mon Ami Gabi

The seasonal prix fixe menu at this French bistro includes a petite filet, garlic shrimp with truffles, and a Rudolph gingerbread cookie. The three-course meal will run at $75 per person on Christmas Eve and Day. Make a reservation here from 4 p.m. until close. 

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 944-4224
(702) 944-4224

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Treats like French toast à la crème brûlée, beef tenderloin, and chocolate molten cake decorate the holiday menu for Christmas Eve and day brunch and dinner at Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas. Brunch is available at $79 a person and dinner at $155.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 948-6937
(702) 948-6937

Ferraro's Ristorante

Join Ferraro’s for the Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve dinner, a five-course Italian meal at $125 a person with mains including dover, salmon, black Alaskan cod, or a seafood spaghetti. You’d better come hungry for this one. 

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 364-5300
(702) 364-5300

Hofbrauhaus - Las Vegas Nevada

Hofbrahaus will host a whole day of German Christmas specials, from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Make your reservation online.

4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
(702) 853-2337

Eataly

Christmas caviar? Yes, please! Visit this upscale food hall in Park MGM for holiday specials. Inside Toscana Ristorante and Bar, order the house-made blinis with 10 grams of caviar, shallots, egg, and creme fraiche for $72. La Pizze e La Pasta will serve burrata and caviar with chives and lemon zest atop fresh crostini for $42. Or visit La Cucina Del Mercato for pan-seared scallops with fennel purée, caviar, celery root chips, and fennel salad for $48.

Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
(702) 730-7617

Tournament of Kings

Do something different for Christmas Eve or Day and visit Excalibur for “Twas the Knight,” the holiday version of its Tournament of Kings. Tickets start at $51.86, with a $10 discount for Nevada locals. Showtimes are 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Watch jousting while enjoying a three-course dinner of roasted Cornish game hen, roasted sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, a dinner roll, and a hand-decorated holiday sugar cookie.

Excalibur Way, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 597-7600
(702) 597-7600

Veranda

Veranda in the Four Seasons will offer a four-course prix fixe menu for $95 per person, and $45 for children ages 5 through 12. Offerings include a starter of scallops with tamarind chili dressing and apple celery salad, ravioli with smoked dried tomato, caramelized onion, and pancetta, braised beef short rib with polenta, and finally vanilla sponge cake with spiced cranberry jam and white chocolate mousse. 

3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-5121
(702) 632-5121

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

This steakhouse at the Silverton offers a holiday menu. from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day with Brussels sprout salad with dried cranberries and bacon lardons ($16), pan-seared branzino with roasted pumpkin ($45), and olive oil cake with blood orange and elderberry mascarpone cream ($12).

3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 263-7777
(702) 263-7777

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

The a la carte menu is only available on December 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. and December 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. Appetizers include Maine lobster bisque and wild mushrooms. For an entree, select the $38 osso bucco, a $64 surf and turn, or a baked whole stuffed lobster for $95.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7191
(702) 617-7191

