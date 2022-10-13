Best Coffee Shops for Working on Your Laptop

Whether getting work done or finishing classwork, sometimes it helps to get out of the house and caffeinated in order to get your mind going. Not just any coffee shop will do. For a coffee shop to be conducive to studying, writing, or responding to emails, it needs reliable Wi-Fi, comfy seating, access to power outlets, the steady hum of activity — but not of loud music — and, most importantly, really good coffee. The below coffee shops all offer just the right vibe to get you in and out before your deadline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.