 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find The Best Italian Food in Las Vegas

The Essential Buffets of Las Vegas

20 Outdoor Bars to Visit Right Now in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps
The interior and coffee bar at The Coffee Class
The Coffee Class
The Coffee Class

Best Coffee Shops for Working on Your Laptop

Cafes with Wi-Fi, power outlets, and really good coffee

by Janna Karel
View as Map
The Coffee Class
| The Coffee Class
by Janna Karel

Whether getting work done or finishing classwork, sometimes it helps to get out of the house and caffeinated in order to get your mind going. Not just any coffee shop will do. For a coffee shop to be conducive to studying, writing, or responding to emails, it needs reliable Wi-Fi, comfy seating, access to power outlets, the steady hum of activity — but not of loud music — and, most importantly, really good coffee. The below coffee shops all offer just the right vibe to get you in and out before your deadline.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Mothership Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

Located at Fergusons Downtown, Mothership offers seating inside its plant-filled coffee shop, outside on the steps or in the grass, and up on the rooftop patio. Settle into your preferred environment and log onto the Fergusons Wi-Fi. Bonus: Mothership has great coffee, but also serves alcohol. And the restrooms here are immaculate.

1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 735-4539
(725) 735-4539

Also featured in:

PublicUs

Copy Link

When your workday is going to keep you tied to your computer for more than a few hours, PublicUs offers a rotating menu of breakfast and lunch dishes, available to pair with your coffee. Try the tofu bento or shakshuka and take a seat at one of the communal tables at the back. The ample wall art, fake trees, and bright windows will surely spark some inspiration.

1126 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 331-5500
(702) 331-5500
PublicUs
PublicUs
PublicUs

Also featured in:

Dragon’s Alley Coffee Co.

Copy Link

The tiny coffee shop inside Taverna Costera offers just a few tables, so it’s usually quiet in here. The Wi-Fi is fast and there’s a power outlet for each table. If you’re hungry, the menu includes Hawaiian-inspired dishes.

1031 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Also featured in:

Bungalow Coffee Co

Copy Link

This spacious coffee shop has a large coffee bar and super comfy seating. But it’s the coffee that’s exceptional. Take a table near the wall if you need to plug in your laptop, and sip on expertly made espresso until the shop closes at 4 p.m.

201 E Charleston Blvd Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 331-4207
(702) 331-4207

Also featured in:

Coffee Religion

Copy Link

Quiet and minimal in design, coffee is the focus here. Ask for the Wi-Fi password when you order your drink and take a seat at one of the 12 or so tables. If coworking with a friend, consider sharing a spread of afternoon tea finger sandwiches.

5191 W Charleston Blvd Suite 185, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 822-2292
(702) 822-2292

Also featured in:

Vesta Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

On weekday mornings, this Arts District cafe fills up quickly with customers and their laptops. The coffee is roasted in-house and the syrups are hand-made, too. The broad windows facing Casino Center make for prime people-watching if you need to take your eyes off the screen for a few minutes.

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-1777
(702) 685-1777
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters

Also featured in:

Makers & Finders Coffee

Copy Link

With espresso, matcha, and kombucha on the beverage menu, there is plenty to sip on while you work. Plus, the menu includes empanadas and other Latin-inspired dishes. The location at Downtown Summerlin is open until 9 p.m. Also located downtown.

2120 Festival Plaza Dr Unit 140, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 586-8255
(702) 586-8255
<span data-author="-1">Makers &amp; Finders bar with blue tile.</span>
Makers & Finders
Makers & Finders

Also featured in:

Baby Birds Cafe

Copy Link

Located right on the shore of the lakes at Sahara, this flower-covered cafe offers coffee drinks, smoothies, and light bites like salad and acai bowls. Sit near the foliage-covered wall for access to power outlets, or near the windows to gaze out across the windows.

2910 Lake East Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 202-3583
(702) 202-3583

Also featured in:

Madhouse Coffee

Copy Link

With an imaginative coffee menu that includes drinks like the peanut butter and banana Monkey Mocha, a red velvet mocha, and ice-blended drinks flavored with Nutella, you’ll find enough caffeine — and sugar— to power through. Ask for a custom Wi-Fi password when you order and post up at the bar if you need to plug in. You can also work from the patio.

8470 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 360-4232
(702) 360-4232

Also featured in:

Capital One Café

Copy Link

This coffee shop inside Fashion Show Mall on the Strip very much has the atmosphere of a bank. But the Peets Coffee bar inside and reliably quiet workspace might be just what you need if the mood to work strikes mid-shopping spree.

3200 Las Vegas Blvd S #1110, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(725) 240-9166
(725) 240-9166

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

Copy Link

A massive space, lush seating, and dreamy interior design make this Chinatown coffee shop a great place for working independently or in groups. Seats fill up quickly here, so take a seat and then place your coffee order online. If you can’t find a table, kick off your shoes and sit in the elevated floor seating at the cafe’s rear.

5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 331-1144
(702) 331-1144
Drinks and pastries at Gabi Coffee &amp; Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery

Also featured in:

Founders Coffee

Copy Link

Go for the seasonal coffee flight for a sampling of this local coffee shop’s best drinks. Most of the tables have access to power outlets. Signature drinks here include the lavender white mocha and churro latte. Also located in Henderson.

6410 S Durango Dr #100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 916-4442
(702) 916-4442
A coffee flight at Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee

Also featured in:

Sunrise Coffee House

Copy Link

This Las Vegas favorite is popular among college students for visiting and getting work done. Seating inside can be a little tight, but the shaded patio is calm. Expect expertly made coffee drinks and light bites.

3130 Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 433-3304
(702) 433-3304

Also featured in:

Urth Caffé UnCommons Las Vegas

Copy Link

The newly opened Urth Cafe offers the same menu as the location found at the Wynn Las Vegas, with the addition of a courtyard filled with trees, tables, and firepits. Grab a cold brew and sit outside for a quiet place to work.

6820 Helen Toland St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 478-3401
(702) 478-3401

Grouchy John's Coffee

Copy Link

With ice-blended drinks like the Grouchy John with white chocolate and amaretto and the mint mocha frappe with peppermint, there’s plenty here for those who like caffeine, but not necessarily the taste of straight coffee. A bit louder, this coffee shop is great for groups.

8520 S Maryland Pkwy Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 778-7553
(702) 778-7553

Also featured in:

More in Maps

The Coffee Class

Copy Link

Drinks at this locally founded coffee shop include the black walnut latte, the brown sugar caramel pecan latte, and shaken cold brew. Breakfast and lunch items include quiche, paninis, and a creme brulee French toast.  

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 998-2501
(702) 998-2501

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Mothership Coffee Roasters

1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Located at Fergusons Downtown, Mothership offers seating inside its plant-filled coffee shop, outside on the steps or in the grass, and up on the rooftop patio. Settle into your preferred environment and log onto the Fergusons Wi-Fi. Bonus: Mothership has great coffee, but also serves alcohol. And the restrooms here are immaculate.

1028 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 735-4539
(725) 735-4539

PublicUs

1126 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
PublicUs
PublicUs
PublicUs

When your workday is going to keep you tied to your computer for more than a few hours, PublicUs offers a rotating menu of breakfast and lunch dishes, available to pair with your coffee. Try the tofu bento or shakshuka and take a seat at one of the communal tables at the back. The ample wall art, fake trees, and bright windows will surely spark some inspiration.

1126 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 331-5500
(702) 331-5500
PublicUs
PublicUs
PublicUs

Dragon’s Alley Coffee Co.

1031 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The tiny coffee shop inside Taverna Costera offers just a few tables, so it’s usually quiet in here. The Wi-Fi is fast and there’s a power outlet for each table. If you’re hungry, the menu includes Hawaiian-inspired dishes.

1031 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Bungalow Coffee Co

201 E Charleston Blvd Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89104

This spacious coffee shop has a large coffee bar and super comfy seating. But it’s the coffee that’s exceptional. Take a table near the wall if you need to plug in your laptop, and sip on expertly made espresso until the shop closes at 4 p.m.

201 E Charleston Blvd Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 331-4207
(702) 331-4207

Coffee Religion

5191 W Charleston Blvd Suite 185, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Quiet and minimal in design, coffee is the focus here. Ask for the Wi-Fi password when you order your drink and take a seat at one of the 12 or so tables. If coworking with a friend, consider sharing a spread of afternoon tea finger sandwiches.

5191 W Charleston Blvd Suite 185, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 822-2292
(702) 822-2292

Vesta Coffee Roasters

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters

On weekday mornings, this Arts District cafe fills up quickly with customers and their laptops. The coffee is roasted in-house and the syrups are hand-made, too. The broad windows facing Casino Center make for prime people-watching if you need to take your eyes off the screen for a few minutes.

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-1777
(702) 685-1777
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters
Vesta Coffee Roasters

Makers & Finders Coffee

2120 Festival Plaza Dr Unit 140, Las Vegas, NV 89135
<span data-author="-1">Makers &amp; Finders bar with blue tile.</span>
Makers & Finders
Makers & Finders

With espresso, matcha, and kombucha on the beverage menu, there is plenty to sip on while you work. Plus, the menu includes empanadas and other Latin-inspired dishes. The location at Downtown Summerlin is open until 9 p.m. Also located downtown.

2120 Festival Plaza Dr Unit 140, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 586-8255
(702) 586-8255
<span data-author="-1">Makers &amp; Finders bar with blue tile.</span>
Makers & Finders
Makers & Finders

Baby Birds Cafe

2910 Lake East Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Located right on the shore of the lakes at Sahara, this flower-covered cafe offers coffee drinks, smoothies, and light bites like salad and acai bowls. Sit near the foliage-covered wall for access to power outlets, or near the windows to gaze out across the windows.

2910 Lake East Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 202-3583
(702) 202-3583

Madhouse Coffee

8470 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

With an imaginative coffee menu that includes drinks like the peanut butter and banana Monkey Mocha, a red velvet mocha, and ice-blended drinks flavored with Nutella, you’ll find enough caffeine — and sugar— to power through. Ask for a custom Wi-Fi password when you order and post up at the bar if you need to plug in. You can also work from the patio.

8470 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 360-4232
(702) 360-4232

Capital One Café

3200 Las Vegas Blvd S #1110, Las Vegas, NV 89109

This coffee shop inside Fashion Show Mall on the Strip very much has the atmosphere of a bank. But the Peets Coffee bar inside and reliably quiet workspace might be just what you need if the mood to work strikes mid-shopping spree.

3200 Las Vegas Blvd S #1110, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(725) 240-9166
(725) 240-9166

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Drinks and pastries at Gabi Coffee &amp; Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery

A massive space, lush seating, and dreamy interior design make this Chinatown coffee shop a great place for working independently or in groups. Seats fill up quickly here, so take a seat and then place your coffee order online. If you can’t find a table, kick off your shoes and sit in the elevated floor seating at the cafe’s rear.

5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 331-1144
(702) 331-1144
Drinks and pastries at Gabi Coffee &amp; Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery
Gabi Coffee & Bakery

Founders Coffee

6410 S Durango Dr #100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
A coffee flight at Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee

Go for the seasonal coffee flight for a sampling of this local coffee shop’s best drinks. Most of the tables have access to power outlets. Signature drinks here include the lavender white mocha and churro latte. Also located in Henderson.

6410 S Durango Dr #100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 916-4442
(702) 916-4442
A coffee flight at Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee
Founders Coffee

Sunrise Coffee House

3130 Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120

This Las Vegas favorite is popular among college students for visiting and getting work done. Seating inside can be a little tight, but the shaded patio is calm. Expect expertly made coffee drinks and light bites.

3130 Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 433-3304
(702) 433-3304

Urth Caffé UnCommons Las Vegas

6820 Helen Toland St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89113

The newly opened Urth Cafe offers the same menu as the location found at the Wynn Las Vegas, with the addition of a courtyard filled with trees, tables, and firepits. Grab a cold brew and sit outside for a quiet place to work.

6820 Helen Toland St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 478-3401
(702) 478-3401

Grouchy John's Coffee

8520 S Maryland Pkwy Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89123

With ice-blended drinks like the Grouchy John with white chocolate and amaretto and the mint mocha frappe with peppermint, there’s plenty here for those who like caffeine, but not necessarily the taste of straight coffee. A bit louder, this coffee shop is great for groups.

8520 S Maryland Pkwy Suite #100, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 778-7553
(702) 778-7553

Related Maps

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Drinks at this locally founded coffee shop include the black walnut latte, the brown sugar caramel pecan latte, and shaken cold brew. Breakfast and lunch items include quiche, paninis, and a creme brulee French toast.  

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 998-2501
(702) 998-2501

Related Maps