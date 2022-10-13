Whether getting work done or finishing classwork, sometimes it helps to get out of the house and caffeinated in order to get your mind going. Not just any coffee shop will do. For a coffee shop to be conducive to studying, writing, or responding to emails, it needs reliable Wi-Fi, comfy seating, access to power outlets, the steady hum of activity — but not of loud music — and, most importantly, really good coffee. The below coffee shops all offer just the right vibe to get you in and out before your deadline.Read More
Best Coffee Shops for Working on Your Laptop
Cafes with Wi-Fi, power outlets, and really good coffee
Mothership Coffee Roasters
Located at Fergusons Downtown, Mothership offers seating inside its plant-filled coffee shop, outside on the steps or in the grass, and up on the rooftop patio. Settle into your preferred environment and log onto the Fergusons Wi-Fi. Bonus: Mothership has great coffee, but also serves alcohol. And the restrooms here are immaculate.
PublicUs
When your workday is going to keep you tied to your computer for more than a few hours, PublicUs offers a rotating menu of breakfast and lunch dishes, available to pair with your coffee. Try the tofu bento or shakshuka and take a seat at one of the communal tables at the back. The ample wall art, fake trees, and bright windows will surely spark some inspiration.
Dragon’s Alley Coffee Co.
The tiny coffee shop inside Taverna Costera offers just a few tables, so it’s usually quiet in here. The Wi-Fi is fast and there’s a power outlet for each table. If you’re hungry, the menu includes Hawaiian-inspired dishes.
Also featured in:
Bungalow Coffee Co
This spacious coffee shop has a large coffee bar and super comfy seating. But it’s the coffee that’s exceptional. Take a table near the wall if you need to plug in your laptop, and sip on expertly made espresso until the shop closes at 4 p.m.
Coffee Religion
Quiet and minimal in design, coffee is the focus here. Ask for the Wi-Fi password when you order your drink and take a seat at one of the 12 or so tables. If coworking with a friend, consider sharing a spread of afternoon tea finger sandwiches.
Also featured in:
Vesta Coffee Roasters
On weekday mornings, this Arts District cafe fills up quickly with customers and their laptops. The coffee is roasted in-house and the syrups are hand-made, too. The broad windows facing Casino Center make for prime people-watching if you need to take your eyes off the screen for a few minutes.
Makers & Finders Coffee
With espresso, matcha, and kombucha on the beverage menu, there is plenty to sip on while you work. Plus, the menu includes empanadas and other Latin-inspired dishes. The location at Downtown Summerlin is open until 9 p.m. Also located downtown.
Also featured in:
Baby Birds Cafe
Located right on the shore of the lakes at Sahara, this flower-covered cafe offers coffee drinks, smoothies, and light bites like salad and acai bowls. Sit near the foliage-covered wall for access to power outlets, or near the windows to gaze out across the windows.
Also featured in:
Madhouse Coffee
With an imaginative coffee menu that includes drinks like the peanut butter and banana Monkey Mocha, a red velvet mocha, and ice-blended drinks flavored with Nutella, you’ll find enough caffeine — and sugar— to power through. Ask for a custom Wi-Fi password when you order and post up at the bar if you need to plug in. You can also work from the patio.
Capital One Café
This coffee shop inside Fashion Show Mall on the Strip very much has the atmosphere of a bank. But the Peets Coffee bar inside and reliably quiet workspace might be just what you need if the mood to work strikes mid-shopping spree.
Gäbi Coffee & Bakery
A massive space, lush seating, and dreamy interior design make this Chinatown coffee shop a great place for working independently or in groups. Seats fill up quickly here, so take a seat and then place your coffee order online. If you can’t find a table, kick off your shoes and sit in the elevated floor seating at the cafe’s rear.
Founders Coffee
Go for the seasonal coffee flight for a sampling of this local coffee shop’s best drinks. Most of the tables have access to power outlets. Signature drinks here include the lavender white mocha and churro latte. Also located in Henderson.
Sunrise Coffee House
This Las Vegas favorite is popular among college students for visiting and getting work done. Seating inside can be a little tight, but the shaded patio is calm. Expect expertly made coffee drinks and light bites.
Urth Caffé UnCommons Las Vegas
The newly opened Urth Cafe offers the same menu as the location found at the Wynn Las Vegas, with the addition of a courtyard filled with trees, tables, and firepits. Grab a cold brew and sit outside for a quiet place to work.
Grouchy John's Coffee
With ice-blended drinks like the Grouchy John with white chocolate and amaretto and the mint mocha frappe with peppermint, there’s plenty here for those who like caffeine, but not necessarily the taste of straight coffee. A bit louder, this coffee shop is great for groups.
The Coffee Class
Drinks at this locally founded coffee shop include the black walnut latte, the brown sugar caramel pecan latte, and shaken cold brew. Breakfast and lunch items include quiche, paninis, and a creme brulee French toast.