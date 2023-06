Share All sharing options for: 13 Best Diners in Las Vegas for Heaping Plates of Bacon and Eggs

For heaping plates of eggs and bacon or late-night burgers, stop into these greasy spoons

When looking for a quick bite in an unfussy eatery with reliably good grub, stop into your neighborhood diner. Sure, Las Vegas offers plenty of breakfast and lunch spots to satisfy your tastes — especially if you’re looking for something special. But when it comes to the mug of hot coffee with regular refills and a platter of pancakes and eggs — or stick-to-your-ribs burgers with a pile of fries, a local diner is what you need.

Here are 13 excellent diners in Las Vegas.