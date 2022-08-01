 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Best Late-Night Spots in Las Vegas

Take a Bite Out of the 12 Best Sandwich Shops in Las Vegas

15 Best Burgers in Las Vegas

Two wooden boats loaded with sushi rolls in front of a swimming pool
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Louiie Victa

The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs

Lounge poolside with caviar push-pops and sushi yachts

by Ryan Slattery
View as Map
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
| Louiie Victa
by Ryan Slattery

Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

The pool at JW Marriot Las Vegas

Copy Link

Dig into a chipotle chicken taco salad — or swap chicken for grilled steak — while shaded by palm trees at the Summerlin-based JW Marriott pool. The tropical resort, which features a flowing waterfall, also serves up a bunch of sandwiches, burgers, and wraps, including a seared mahi mahi sandwich nestled in a brioche bun and topped with pickled red onion and herb aioli.

Admission: $22
Cabanas: start at $265

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Stadium Swim

Copy Link

With its massive 143-foot video screen, Circa’s multi-level Stadium Swim complex is ideal for sports lovers who want to stay cool while watching their favorite team. Think of this as upscale tailgating kicking off with mahi mahi tacos and fish and chips. For groups, shredded brisket nachos and sliders by the dozen (beef or Impossible patty) can all be ordered by the platter, which serves six. As can lobster corn dogs, a crispy cornbread-battered lobster tail served with lemon aioli that is ideal pool food.

Admission: usually $10 to $50
Daybeds: start at $200

8 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 247-2258
(702) 247-2258
The pool deck at Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa

Also Featured in:

Red Rock Pool

Copy Link

The Greek bento box, shrimp and avocado salad, and buffalo cauliflower wrap at Red Rock Resort and Spa in Summerlin are certainly healthier options, but the star of the show is the Mega Dole Whip Sundae. This sweet dream contains pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip, berry compote, chopped pineapple, and whipped cream married together and served in a fresh pineapple boat. Top it off (if you choose) with a Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum float.

Admission: $30 to $40
Daybeds: start at $100

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7873
(702) 797-7873
A birds-eye view of the circle pool at Red Rock Resort
Red Rock Pool
Red Rock Resort

Ayu Dayclub

Copy Link

Resorts World Las Vegas party pool Ayu serves up a series of salads, shared plates, and a few handheld dishes, too. These include steak, chicken, or duck tacos, a buffalo chicken wrap, and avocado toast topped with a hard-boiled egg. The tuna poke nachos come with wonton chips, furikake, spicy mayo, sweet chili, sweet soy, avocado, and sweet peppers.

Admission: starts at $40

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 802-6460
(702) 802-6460
Ayu Dayclub
Resorts World

Encore Beach Club

Copy Link

VIP guests at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with a cabana, bungalow, couch, or daybed reservation have an elite menu to choose from. The caviar push-pops (served by the dozen) are as fun as they are delicious, featuring four premium caviars with layers of shallot crème fresh and chive cornet. For those looking to splurge, other high-end offerings include a chargrilled tomahawk steak served with frites, grilled spiny lobster, and a shellfish platter overflowing with crab legs, snow crab cocktail claws, jumbo shrimp, and Maine lobster. 

Admission: starts at $30

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7300
(702) 770-7300

Tao Beach Dayclub

Copy Link

Reinvented with a tropical theme and signature Daniel Popper Tendai art piece, Tao Beach at the Venetian Resort has one of the most extensive pool menus in Las Vegas. The assortment of Asian-influenced dishes is open to anyone who pays dayclub admission and includes sushi platters and specialty rolls, oysters on the half shell, kalbi steak burritos, a Peking duck melt, and a lobster roll with cabbage, mango, and Thai mayo. There are also more than a dozen shared plates with items like crispy rock shrimp tacos and a crab rangoon dip (with or without caviar). 

Admission: starts at $20

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 388-8588
(702) 388-8588
A platter of seafood and sushi in a pool cabana
TAO Beach Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis

Copy Link

The Roman-themed Caesars Palace boasts seven pools, swim-up blackjack, and a unique poolside dining experience. Through its Caesars Eats program, you can order online and have food from Gordon Ramsay’s Pub and Grill, Pronto by Giada, Bobby’s Burgers, Di Fara Pizza, or The Halal Guys delivered directly to your chaise lounge. So if you’re craving some of Ramsay’s short rib kettle chip nachos, it’s just a click away.

Day lounge: $40

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7280
(702) 731-7280
Upscale pool surrounded by Roman style columns
Garden of the Gods Pool Complex
Caesars Entertainment

Also Featured in:

Soak Pool

Copy Link

With free entry for locals at the Palms Casino Resort pool Monday through Thursday, you might just bump into someone you know grabbing an egg sandwich or grilled cheese as they start their day. The menu here is stacked with items like spring rolls, pork dumplings, and fresh greens and bowls to which you can add grilled chicken, tuna, salmon, or a Beyond beef patty. Lighter finds include an exotic fruit platter with dragon fruit, kiwi, and a selection of melons and berries with basil greek yogurt. 

Admission: starts at $15; locals can visit for free Monday through Thursday and for $15 Friday through Sunday

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(909) 582-4749
(909) 582-4749
The east pool at Kaos
Soak Pool
Clint Jenkins

Elia Beach Las Vegas

Copy Link

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pool offers a lot of your standard snacks like breakfast burritos, plant-based Impossible burgers, and BBQ chicken wings. Our advice for a poolside meal is to walk to the adjacent Kassi Beach House. Sit on the patio and start with the tender grilled octopus appetizer or the wagyu meatballs with a caper salsa. Then move on to the decadent truffle pizza or tuck into a pasta dish like the squid ink pasta with Dungeness crab served with tomato butter and lemon. 

4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-5570
(702) 693-5570
The patio at Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House

Marquee Dayclub

Copy Link

Not only does Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas put on a pool party with pulsing electronic music but it has a deep menu of salads, sushi, and pizzas. Other standouts include the spicy yuzu chili calamari, a crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and a vegan chicken burrito.

Admission: starts at $20

Located In the Cosmopolitan, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 333-9000
(702) 333-9000
A chicken sandwich, chicken burrito, and cocktails in front of a purple wall
Marquee Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Wet Republic Ultra Pool

Copy Link

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino’s Wet Republic dayclub has the requisite poolside bites plus street tacos, a turkey club, shrimp skewers, and a teriyaki chicken bowl. But if you really want to go all out, hit up the platters and order an assorted sushi boat ($500), its higher-end sibling, the sushi yacht ($1,000), or a chicken tender tot yacht ($1,750).  

Admission: starts at $30
Tables: start at $500

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-3563
(702) 891-3563
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Louiie Victa

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The pool at JW Marriot Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Dig into a chipotle chicken taco salad — or swap chicken for grilled steak — while shaded by palm trees at the Summerlin-based JW Marriott pool. The tropical resort, which features a flowing waterfall, also serves up a bunch of sandwiches, burgers, and wraps, including a seared mahi mahi sandwich nestled in a brioche bun and topped with pickled red onion and herb aioli.

Admission: $22
Cabanas: start at $265

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Stadium Swim

8 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The pool deck at Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa

With its massive 143-foot video screen, Circa’s multi-level Stadium Swim complex is ideal for sports lovers who want to stay cool while watching their favorite team. Think of this as upscale tailgating kicking off with mahi mahi tacos and fish and chips. For groups, shredded brisket nachos and sliders by the dozen (beef or Impossible patty) can all be ordered by the platter, which serves six. As can lobster corn dogs, a crispy cornbread-battered lobster tail served with lemon aioli that is ideal pool food.

Admission: usually $10 to $50
Daybeds: start at $200

8 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 247-2258
(702) 247-2258
The pool deck at Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa’s Stadium Swim
Circa

Red Rock Pool

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
A birds-eye view of the circle pool at Red Rock Resort
Red Rock Pool
Red Rock Resort

The Greek bento box, shrimp and avocado salad, and buffalo cauliflower wrap at Red Rock Resort and Spa in Summerlin are certainly healthier options, but the star of the show is the Mega Dole Whip Sundae. This sweet dream contains pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip, berry compote, chopped pineapple, and whipped cream married together and served in a fresh pineapple boat. Top it off (if you choose) with a Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum float.

Admission: $30 to $40
Daybeds: start at $100

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7873
(702) 797-7873
A birds-eye view of the circle pool at Red Rock Resort
Red Rock Pool
Red Rock Resort

Ayu Dayclub

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Ayu Dayclub
Resorts World

Resorts World Las Vegas party pool Ayu serves up a series of salads, shared plates, and a few handheld dishes, too. These include steak, chicken, or duck tacos, a buffalo chicken wrap, and avocado toast topped with a hard-boiled egg. The tuna poke nachos come with wonton chips, furikake, spicy mayo, sweet chili, sweet soy, avocado, and sweet peppers.

Admission: starts at $40

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 802-6460
(702) 802-6460
Ayu Dayclub
Resorts World

Encore Beach Club

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

VIP guests at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with a cabana, bungalow, couch, or daybed reservation have an elite menu to choose from. The caviar push-pops (served by the dozen) are as fun as they are delicious, featuring four premium caviars with layers of shallot crème fresh and chive cornet. For those looking to splurge, other high-end offerings include a chargrilled tomahawk steak served with frites, grilled spiny lobster, and a shellfish platter overflowing with crab legs, snow crab cocktail claws, jumbo shrimp, and Maine lobster. 

Admission: starts at $30

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7300
(702) 770-7300

Tao Beach Dayclub

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A platter of seafood and sushi in a pool cabana
TAO Beach Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Reinvented with a tropical theme and signature Daniel Popper Tendai art piece, Tao Beach at the Venetian Resort has one of the most extensive pool menus in Las Vegas. The assortment of Asian-influenced dishes is open to anyone who pays dayclub admission and includes sushi platters and specialty rolls, oysters on the half shell, kalbi steak burritos, a Peking duck melt, and a lobster roll with cabbage, mango, and Thai mayo. There are also more than a dozen shared plates with items like crispy rock shrimp tacos and a crab rangoon dip (with or without caviar). 

Admission: starts at $20

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 388-8588
(702) 388-8588
A platter of seafood and sushi in a pool cabana
TAO Beach Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Upscale pool surrounded by Roman style columns
Garden of the Gods Pool Complex
Caesars Entertainment

The Roman-themed Caesars Palace boasts seven pools, swim-up blackjack, and a unique poolside dining experience. Through its Caesars Eats program, you can order online and have food from Gordon Ramsay’s Pub and Grill, Pronto by Giada, Bobby’s Burgers, Di Fara Pizza, or The Halal Guys delivered directly to your chaise lounge. So if you’re craving some of Ramsay’s short rib kettle chip nachos, it’s just a click away.

Day lounge: $40

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7280
(702) 731-7280
Upscale pool surrounded by Roman style columns
Garden of the Gods Pool Complex
Caesars Entertainment

Soak Pool

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
The east pool at Kaos
Soak Pool
Clint Jenkins

With free entry for locals at the Palms Casino Resort pool Monday through Thursday, you might just bump into someone you know grabbing an egg sandwich or grilled cheese as they start their day. The menu here is stacked with items like spring rolls, pork dumplings, and fresh greens and bowls to which you can add grilled chicken, tuna, salmon, or a Beyond beef patty. Lighter finds include an exotic fruit platter with dragon fruit, kiwi, and a selection of melons and berries with basil greek yogurt. 

Admission: starts at $15; locals can visit for free Monday through Thursday and for $15 Friday through Sunday

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(909) 582-4749
(909) 582-4749
The east pool at Kaos
Soak Pool
Clint Jenkins

Elia Beach Las Vegas

4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
The patio at Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pool offers a lot of your standard snacks like breakfast burritos, plant-based Impossible burgers, and BBQ chicken wings. Our advice for a poolside meal is to walk to the adjacent Kassi Beach House. Sit on the patio and start with the tender grilled octopus appetizer or the wagyu meatballs with a caper salsa. Then move on to the decadent truffle pizza or tuck into a pasta dish like the squid ink pasta with Dungeness crab served with tomato butter and lemon. 

4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-5570
(702) 693-5570
The patio at Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House

Marquee Dayclub

Located In the Cosmopolitan, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A chicken sandwich, chicken burrito, and cocktails in front of a purple wall
Marquee Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Not only does Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas put on a pool party with pulsing electronic music but it has a deep menu of salads, sushi, and pizzas. Other standouts include the spicy yuzu chili calamari, a crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and a vegan chicken burrito.

Admission: starts at $20

Located In the Cosmopolitan, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 333-9000
(702) 333-9000
A chicken sandwich, chicken burrito, and cocktails in front of a purple wall
Marquee Dayclub
Louiie Victa

Wet Republic Ultra Pool

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Louiie Victa

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino’s Wet Republic dayclub has the requisite poolside bites plus street tacos, a turkey club, shrimp skewers, and a teriyaki chicken bowl. But if you really want to go all out, hit up the platters and order an assorted sushi boat ($500), its higher-end sibling, the sushi yacht ($1,000), or a chicken tender tot yacht ($1,750).  

Admission: starts at $30
Tables: start at $500

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-3563
(702) 891-3563
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Louiie Victa

Related Maps