Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.Read More
The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs
Lounge poolside with caviar push-pops and sushi yachts
The pool at JW Marriot Las Vegas
Dig into a chipotle chicken taco salad — or swap chicken for grilled steak — while shaded by palm trees at the Summerlin-based JW Marriott pool. The tropical resort, which features a flowing waterfall, also serves up a bunch of sandwiches, burgers, and wraps, including a seared mahi mahi sandwich nestled in a brioche bun and topped with pickled red onion and herb aioli.
Admission: $22
Cabanas: start at $265
Stadium Swim
With its massive 143-foot video screen, Circa’s multi-level Stadium Swim complex is ideal for sports lovers who want to stay cool while watching their favorite team. Think of this as upscale tailgating kicking off with mahi mahi tacos and fish and chips. For groups, shredded brisket nachos and sliders by the dozen (beef or Impossible patty) can all be ordered by the platter, which serves six. As can lobster corn dogs, a crispy cornbread-battered lobster tail served with lemon aioli that is ideal pool food.
Admission: usually $10 to $50
Daybeds: start at $200
Red Rock Pool
The Greek bento box, shrimp and avocado salad, and buffalo cauliflower wrap at Red Rock Resort and Spa in Summerlin are certainly healthier options, but the star of the show is the Mega Dole Whip Sundae. This sweet dream contains pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip, berry compote, chopped pineapple, and whipped cream married together and served in a fresh pineapple boat. Top it off (if you choose) with a Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum float.
Admission: $30 to $40
Daybeds: start at $100
Ayu Dayclub
Resorts World Las Vegas party pool Ayu serves up a series of salads, shared plates, and a few handheld dishes, too. These include steak, chicken, or duck tacos, a buffalo chicken wrap, and avocado toast topped with a hard-boiled egg. The tuna poke nachos come with wonton chips, furikake, spicy mayo, sweet chili, sweet soy, avocado, and sweet peppers.
Admission: starts at $40
Encore Beach Club
VIP guests at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with a cabana, bungalow, couch, or daybed reservation have an elite menu to choose from. The caviar push-pops (served by the dozen) are as fun as they are delicious, featuring four premium caviars with layers of shallot crème fresh and chive cornet. For those looking to splurge, other high-end offerings include a chargrilled tomahawk steak served with frites, grilled spiny lobster, and a shellfish platter overflowing with crab legs, snow crab cocktail claws, jumbo shrimp, and Maine lobster.
Admission: starts at $30
Tao Beach Dayclub
Reinvented with a tropical theme and signature Daniel Popper Tendai art piece, Tao Beach at the Venetian Resort has one of the most extensive pool menus in Las Vegas. The assortment of Asian-influenced dishes is open to anyone who pays dayclub admission and includes sushi platters and specialty rolls, oysters on the half shell, kalbi steak burritos, a Peking duck melt, and a lobster roll with cabbage, mango, and Thai mayo. There are also more than a dozen shared plates with items like crispy rock shrimp tacos and a crab rangoon dip (with or without caviar).
Admission: starts at $20
Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis
The Roman-themed Caesars Palace boasts seven pools, swim-up blackjack, and a unique poolside dining experience. Through its Caesars Eats program, you can order online and have food from Gordon Ramsay’s Pub and Grill, Pronto by Giada, Bobby’s Burgers, Di Fara Pizza, or The Halal Guys delivered directly to your chaise lounge. So if you’re craving some of Ramsay’s short rib kettle chip nachos, it’s just a click away.
Day lounge: $40
Soak Pool
With free entry for locals at the Palms Casino Resort pool Monday through Thursday, you might just bump into someone you know grabbing an egg sandwich or grilled cheese as they start their day. The menu here is stacked with items like spring rolls, pork dumplings, and fresh greens and bowls to which you can add grilled chicken, tuna, salmon, or a Beyond beef patty. Lighter finds include an exotic fruit platter with dragon fruit, kiwi, and a selection of melons and berries with basil greek yogurt.
Admission: starts at $15; locals can visit for free Monday through Thursday and for $15 Friday through Sunday
Elia Beach Las Vegas
The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas pool offers a lot of your standard snacks like breakfast burritos, plant-based Impossible burgers, and BBQ chicken wings. Our advice for a poolside meal is to walk to the adjacent Kassi Beach House. Sit on the patio and start with the tender grilled octopus appetizer or the wagyu meatballs with a caper salsa. Then move on to the decadent truffle pizza or tuck into a pasta dish like the squid ink pasta with Dungeness crab served with tomato butter and lemon.
Marquee Dayclub
Not only does Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas put on a pool party with pulsing electronic music but it has a deep menu of salads, sushi, and pizzas. Other standouts include the spicy yuzu chili calamari, a crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and a vegan chicken burrito.
Admission: starts at $20
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
MGM Grand Hotel and Casino’s Wet Republic dayclub has the requisite poolside bites plus street tacos, a turkey club, shrimp skewers, and a teriyaki chicken bowl. But if you really want to go all out, hit up the platters and order an assorted sushi boat ($500), its higher-end sibling, the sushi yacht ($1,000), or a chicken tender tot yacht ($1,750).
Admission: starts at $30
Tables: start at $500