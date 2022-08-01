Sunbathe and Eat Like Royalty at These Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs

The Palms is teaming up with Sammy Hagar this season to bring a Baja beach vibe to the resort pool. Mixed with Hagar’s signature spirits, the Tiki Bar will serve cocktails that include a rum-pineapple Maui-jito, a tequila-based Cabo-rita, and strawberry daiquiris. The deep menu consists of a carne asada breakfast burrito, chicken tinga nachos, quesadillas, a vegan Thai salad, and tuna poke bowl. Sammy’s Island debuts May 17.

Cabanas: Free for locals Monday through Thursday until April 30; $500

Couches and Lily Pads: $100