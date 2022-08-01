Poolside dining has gotten fancy. These days, La Vegas much more than burgers, nachos, and chicken fingers. Sure, the poolside food staples can still be found at most places, but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering more — with sushi rolls, lobster, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas this season.Read More
Sunbathe and Eat Like Royalty at These Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs
Lounge poolside with caviar push-pops and sushi yachts
The pool at JW Marriot Las Vegas
Shaded by palm trees, the Summerlin-based JW Marriott pool is a tropical escape featuring a waterfall, cabanas, and a number of poolside bites. The Waterside Café offers a selection of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and tropical drinks.
Admission: $22 for non-guests
Cabanas: start at $250
Stadium Swim
With its massive 143-foot video screen, Circa’s multi-level Stadium Swim complex with six temperature-controlled pools and two swim-up bars is ideal for sports lovers who want to watch their favorite team play. Kick things off with mahi mahi tacos or the fish and chips. For groups, shredded brisket nachos and sliders by the dozen (beef or Impossible patty) can all be ordered by the platter, which serves six — as can lobster corn dogs, a crispy cornbread-battered lobster tail served with lemon aioli.
Admission: From $25 non-guests
Daybeds: Start at $200
Red Rock Pool
Sure, the tuna poke bowl and shrimp avocado salad at the Red Rock Resort pool are healthier options, and the carne asada tacos or buffalo chicken wrap will hit the spot, but the star of the show here is the Mega Dole Whip Sundae. This sweet dream contains pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip, berry compote, chopped pineapple, and whipped cream married together and served in a fresh pineapple boat. Top it off (if you choose) with a Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum float. The main pool has 19 private cabanas, while the adults-only Rouge Room adds eight more and has poolside gaming.
Admission: $30 non-guests
Daybeds: start at $75; Cabanas: start at $200
Ayu Dayclub
Resorts World has five distinct pools but its party playground that attracts the crowds on weekends. The kitchen serves up a series of salads, shared plates, and a few handheld dishes, too. These include steak, chicken, or duck tacos, a buffalo chicken wrap, and avocado toast topped with a hard-boiled egg. The tuna poke nachos come with wonton chips, furikake, spicy mayo, sweet chili, sweet soy, avocado, and sweet peppers.
Admission: Starts at $20-30
Encore Beach Club
VIP guests at Wynn’s Encore Beach Club who secure a cabana, bungalow, couch, or daybed reservation have an elite menu to choose from. The caviar push-pops (served by the dozen) are as fun as they are delicious, featuring four premium caviars with layers of shallot crème fraîche and chive cornet. Other high-end offerings include a chargrilled tomahawk steak with fries, grilled spiny lobster, and a shellfish platter overflowing with crab legs, snow crab cocktail claws, jumbo shrimp, and Maine lobster. Snack on all this while listening to David Guetta, Afrojack, or Marshmello.
Admission: Starts at $30
Tao Beach Dayclub
Tao Beach at the Venetian has one of the most extensive and unique pool menus in Las Vegas. The assortment of Asian-influenced dishes is open to anyone who pays dayclub admission and includes sushi platters and specialty rolls, oysters on the half shell, kalbi steak burritos, a Peking duck melt, and a lobster roll with cabbage, mango, and Thai mayo. There are also more than a dozen shared plates with items like crispy rock shrimp tacos and a crab rangoon dip — with or without caviar.
Admission: Starts at $20
Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis
The Roman-themed Caesars Palace complex has seven pools, swim-up blackjack, and a unique poolside dining experience. Through its Caesars Eats program, you can order online and have food from Gordon Ramsay’s Pub and Grill, Pronto by Giada, Bobby’s Burgers, or the Chicken Guy delivered directly to your chaise lounge. Enjoy your snack with a tiki drink served in a hollowed-out pineapple.
Daybed: Starts at $100; Cabanas $250
Also featured in:
LIV Beach
New to the scene and open Fridays through Sundays, LIV Beach is a two-story paradise, tucked onto the resort’s Oasis Pool Deck. The daylife destination from David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality will include chart-topping DJs and beachy bites like fruit bowls, smash burgers, crispy chicken strips, and sushi rolls from Komodo. Get a quesadilla for $18 or a sharable platter of sushi rolls for $130.
Admission: $20-30
Cabanas: $5,000
Palms Pool
The Palms is teaming up with Sammy Hagar this season to bring a Baja beach vibe to the resort pool. Mixed with Hagar’s signature spirits, the Tiki Bar will serve cocktails that include a rum-pineapple Maui-jito, a tequila-based Cabo-rita, and strawberry daiquiris. The deep menu consists of a carne asada breakfast burrito, chicken tinga nachos, quesadillas, a vegan Thai salad, and tuna poke bowl. Sammy’s Island debuts May 17.
Cabanas: Free for locals Monday through Thursday until April 30; $500
Couches and Lily Pads: $100
Kassi Beach Club at Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels will debut Kassi Beach Club this May. The sandy beach club will be an adults-only, 21+ experience with a distinct Mediterranean vibe featuring local DJs and an all-new food and beverage menu from Kassi Beach House. Think wagyu meatballs or truffle pizza.
Admission: Free
Marquee Dayclub
Not only does Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan put on a pool party with pulsing electronic music but it has a large menu of salads, sushi, and pizzas. Other standouts include the spicy yuzu chili calamari, a crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and a vegan chicken burrito.
Admission: Starts at $20
Daybeds: Start at $200; Cabanas $500
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic dayclub has the requisite poolside bites plus street tacos, a turkey club, shrimp skewers, and a teriyaki chicken bowl. But if you really want to go all out, hit up the platters and order an assorted sushi boat ($500), its higher-end sibling, the sushi yacht ($1,000), or a chicken tender tot yacht ($1,750).
Admission: Starts at $30Tables: Start at $500
Mandalay Bay Beach
This family-friendly spot is known for its wave pool, lazy river, and sandy beach. Early birds arriving before 11 a.m. can grab a breakfast burrito, fruit cup, or bakery basket consisting of a croissant, danish, and muffin. After that, it’s time to move on to Jell-O shots, nachos, burgers, or chicken taquitos. They also have a pineapple soft serve and an orange whip sundae.
Admission: Starts at $25
Daybeds: Start at $350
Bel-Aire Backyard
The Southwest now has its very own playground. The intimate pool deck at Durango Casino & Resort will host parties this season that are sure to attract locals. Bel-Aire Backyard will launch “Recess Fridays” beginning May 3 and run every Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The after-work crowd can relax on daybeds, over-water lily pads, chaise lounges, or in cabanas while snacking on items from an impressive menu that includes a watermelon salad, sushi, miso sea bass lettuce cups, lobster rolls, and much more.
Daybeds start at $150; Cabanas $350
Also featured in: