Dole Whip
Pineapple Park Dole Whip
Pineapple Park/Facebook

Nine Places to Find Disneyland Favorite Dole Whip in Las Vegas

Pick up a cone or a float of the creamy, dreamy dessert

by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel Updated
Pineapple Park Dole Whip
| Pineapple Park/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel Updated

Disneyland fans are probably well acquainted with Dole Whip, the frozen dessert treat introduced at the Adventureland section of the park in 1986. The refreshing dessert, which uses vegan ingredients at the Anaheim, California, park, combines ice cream with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple, all blended into a thick dessert. And while it has a cult following at Disneyland, fans in Las Vegas can find the frozen drink all over the city, sometimes as soft serve ice cream, other times scooped.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Island Fin Poke Co.

Island Fin Poke offers Dole Whip in a cup in pineapple, strawberry, or swirl of both. The restaurant offers $2 Dole Whip daily from 3 to 6 p.m.

8780 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 444-4240
(702) 444-4240
Pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip
Pineapple and strawberry Dole Whip at Island Fin Poke
Island Fin Poke Co./Facebook

The Golden Tiki

Amid the glowing lanterns, starry night sky, and shrunken heads of this tiki bar, order a bowl of Dole Whip soft serve at the Golden Tiki. If you want to amp it up (you do), order it with pineapple juice, a float of dark rum, or a pour of house-made pineapple vodka.

3939 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 222-3196
(702) 222-3196

CJ's Italian Ice & Custard

CJ’s, across from Desert Breeze Park, offers pineapple whip soft serve ice cream that can be combined with spicy sandia or spicy whip — or keep it simple by itself with cherries and whipped cream.

3555 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 240-1880
(702) 240-1880
Pittaya and pineapple whip
Pittaya and pineapple whip at CJ’s Italian Ice & Custard
CJ’s Italian Ice & Custard/Facebook

Paradise Cafe

This pool bar at the Mirage serves Dole Whip with a float of Mt. Gay Black Barrel rum for $15.

3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-7111
(702) 791-7111

Jaburritos Sushi Burritos

This summer, Jaburritos is serving Dole Whip in pineapple and watermelon flavors. Order it alongside a sushi burrito.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd l12, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 901-7375
(702) 901-7375

Island Time Floats

Head to the Grand Bazaar Shops for Dole Whip at the tiki bar Island Time Floats, served with or without alcohol.

3631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 816-4866
(702) 816-4866
Dole Whip in a pineapple
Dole Whip at Island Time Floats
Island Time Float/Facebook

Meowee Wowee Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe

Traditional Dole Whip and Dole floats with pineapple Dole Whip in pineapple juice with whipped cream with a cherry on top make the menu at Meowee Wowee.

4555 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 888-1918
(702) 888-1918
Dole Whip
Dole Whip at Meowee Wowee Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe
Meowee Wowee Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe/Facebook

Island Frozen Yogurt Bar

Dole Pineapple Whip paired with non-dairy raspberry lime mojito is just one of the options at Island Frozen Yogurt Bar in Henderson.

76 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 243-1974
(702) 243-1974
Dole Whip combined with raspberry lime mojito
Dole Whip combined with raspberry lime mojito at Island Frozen Yogurt Bar
Island Frozen Yogurt Bar/Facebook

Pineapple Park

All things Dole Whip find a home at this Southern Highlands shop. Pineapple Park offers Dole Whip a roster of flavors including strawberry, mango, froconut, raspberry, orange, lime, lemon, and cherry. Make it into a float, smoothie, or even an upside down sundae.

10550 Southern Highlands Pkwy #110, Las Vegas, NV 89141
(702) 278-3286
(702) 278-3286
Dole Whip
Dole Whip at Pineapple Park
Pineapple Park/Facebook

