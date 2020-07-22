Disneyland fans are probably well acquainted with Dole Whip, the frozen dessert treat introduced at the Adventureland section of the park in 1986. The refreshing dessert, which uses vegan ingredients at the Anaheim, California, park, combines ice cream with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple, all blended into a thick dessert. And while it has a cult following at Disneyland, fans in Las Vegas can find the frozen drink all over the city, sometimes as soft serve ice cream, other times scooped.Read More
Nine Places to Find Disneyland Favorite Dole Whip in Las Vegas
Pick up a cone or a float of the creamy, dreamy dessert
Island Fin Poke Co.
Island Fin Poke offers Dole Whip in a cup in pineapple, strawberry, or swirl of both. The restaurant offers $2 Dole Whip daily from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Golden Tiki
Amid the glowing lanterns, starry night sky, and shrunken heads of this tiki bar, order a bowl of Dole Whip soft serve at the Golden Tiki. If you want to amp it up (you do), order it with pineapple juice, a float of dark rum, or a pour of house-made pineapple vodka.
CJ's Italian Ice & Custard
CJ’s, across from Desert Breeze Park, offers pineapple whip soft serve ice cream that can be combined with spicy sandia or spicy whip — or keep it simple by itself with cherries and whipped cream.
Paradise Cafe
This pool bar at the Mirage serves Dole Whip with a float of Mt. Gay Black Barrel rum for $15.
Jaburritos Sushi Burritos
This summer, Jaburritos is serving Dole Whip in pineapple and watermelon flavors. Order it alongside a sushi burrito.
Island Time Floats
Head to the Grand Bazaar Shops for Dole Whip at the tiki bar Island Time Floats, served with or without alcohol.
Meowee Wowee Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe
Traditional Dole Whip and Dole floats with pineapple Dole Whip in pineapple juice with whipped cream with a cherry on top make the menu at Meowee Wowee.
Island Frozen Yogurt Bar
Dole Pineapple Whip paired with non-dairy raspberry lime mojito is just one of the options at Island Frozen Yogurt Bar in Henderson.
Pineapple Park
All things Dole Whip find a home at this Southern Highlands shop. Pineapple Park offers Dole Whip a roster of flavors including strawberry, mango, froconut, raspberry, orange, lime, lemon, and cherry. Make it into a float, smoothie, or even an upside down sundae.