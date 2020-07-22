Nine Places to Find Disneyland Favorite Dole Whip in Las Vegas

Disneyland fans are probably well acquainted with Dole Whip, the frozen dessert treat introduced at the Adventureland section of the park in 1986. The refreshing dessert, which uses vegan ingredients at the Anaheim, California, park, combines ice cream with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple, all blended into a thick dessert. And while it has a cult following at Disneyland, fans in Las Vegas can find the frozen drink all over the city, sometimes as soft serve ice cream, other times scooped.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.