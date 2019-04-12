11 Places To Find Fresh, House-Made Noodles in Las Vegas

Noodles are a comfort food, a meal we turn to when we need something easy and delicious. But for those that specialize in making them - hand-pulled, cut, or rolled - they’re a delicacy that take years to master. From udon to ramen to Chinese hand-pulled noodles, here’s where to find house-made, hand-pulled noodles all over Las Vegas.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.