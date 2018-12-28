16 Places to Cure a Hangover in Las Vegas

Maybe it’s the whole “what happens here, stays here” thing, but Las Vegas certainly seems like a consequence-free place. That’s why the city’s signature did-I-really-take-that-many-shots-last-night variety of hangover feels so cruel. One moment, a visitor might be signaling for another bottle of Grey Goose at the club, the next wondering why the hotel room is spinning and what makes the southern Nevada sunshine so bright.

When hangovers strike in Las Vegas, the cure can come in the form of bottomless drinks, a greasy meal, or even something unexpectedly healthy. Whatever the remedy might be, here’s where to find it in Las Vegas.