 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Las Vegas

15 Spots For Delightful Dim Sum in Las Vegas

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps
Downtown Terrace
Facebook

16 Places to Cure a Hangover in Las Vegas

Bottomless mimosas and loaded burgers

by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated
View as Map
Downtown Terrace
| Facebook
by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated

Maybe it’s the whole “what happens here, stays here” thing, but Las Vegas certainly seems like a consequence-free place. That’s why the city’s signature did-I-really-take-that-many-shots-last-night variety of hangover feels so cruel. One moment, a visitor might be signaling for another bottle of Grey Goose at the club, the next wondering why the hotel room is spinning and what makes the southern Nevada sunshine so bright.

When hangovers strike in Las Vegas, the cure can come in the form of bottomless drinks, a greasy meal, or even something unexpectedly healthy. Whatever the remedy might be, here’s where to find it in Las Vegas.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Pizza Rock

Copy Link

Pizza for breakfast is always appropriate in Las Vegas, and it just so happens to make for an excellent hangover brunch. Diners can find three different breakfast-themed pizzas on the brunch menu at Pizza Rock at the Downtown Grand, including the double sausage and eggs pizza with two kinds of cheese, fennel and Calabrese sausages and scrambled eggs.

201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-0838
(702) 385-0838
Double Sausage and Eggs Pizza at Pizza Rock
Yelp/Pizza Rock

Also featured in:

Du-par's Restaurant and Bakery

Copy Link

Du-par’s has been serving diner staples since 1938, and its pancakes are some of the best in the Valley. So leave it to the pros to whip up stacks of hotcakes to soak up the booze in your belly.

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 636-7111
(702) 636-7111

Also featured in:

Downtown Terrace

Copy Link

For those who experience Fremont Street a little too hard, Downtown Terrace offers brunch with bottomless mimosas seven days a week for $16 with the purchase of an entree. The charming Downtown Container Park spot also offers bottomless Bellinis, bloody Marys, and wine.

707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 854-1418
(702) 854-1418
Bottomless mimosas at Downtown Terrace
Facebook

Vesta Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

Wake yourself up with a hot cup of coffee, fresh-roasted on site. Vesta’s coffee is expertly crafted, good enough for requesting an extra shot of espresso. Or two.

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-1777
(702) 685-1777

Also featured in:

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Copy Link

One bloody Mary isn’t enough to cure a hangover. That’s why Hearthstone offers a bloody Mary table side cart for $70 that includes all of the fixings to make enough cocktails to cure even the worst case of brown bottle fever.

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
(702) 797-7344
Bloody Mary tableside cart at Hearthstone
Hearthstone

Also featured in:

Buldogis

Copy Link

Haejangguk is a Korean chicken noodle soup that’s colloquially referred to as hangover soup, thanks to its combination of hydrating broth and fortifying protein. Anyone suffering from a hangover on the west side of Las Vegas — or anyone with enough life force to get in an Uber — can find the dish at Buldogis.

2291 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 570-7560
(702) 570-7560
Hangover soup at Buldogis
Facebook

Also featured in:

Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge

Copy Link

Settle into this late-night diner and settle your stomach with a bloody Mary and fries. At least the room’s mirrored surfaces and cool purple light will take on a kaleidoscopic appearance if you’re still seeing double.

2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4177
(702) 735-4177

Also featured in:

El Compa Birria Tatemada

Copy Link

Nothing comforts a hangover quite like a hot bowl of menudo. This casual off-Strip Mxican restaurant serves rich and fragrant menudo blanco that comes with onions, mint, lime, and fresh tortillas. Bonus: chips and bean dip are brought to your table as your soup is being made.

3111 S Valley View Blvd M 101, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 913-7918
(702) 913-7918

Hash House A Go Go

Copy Link

Everything is massive at Hash House A Go Go, including the appropriately named Big O’ Pancakes, which are available with bacon cooked right in for two hangover cures in one.

3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 254-4646
(702) 254-4646
Bacon pancakes at Hash House A Go Go
Hash House A Go Go

Also featured in:

The Henry

Copy Link

When only breakfast will set you right, this 24-hour restaurant serves breakfast all-day. Settle into a booth in this restaurant that has lots of inoffensive dim lighting and dig into eggs and waffles.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7980
(702) 698-7980

Also featured in:

Eggslut

Copy Link

A greasy breakfast sandwich devoured on a hotel bed can be heaven after a night of drinking. Diners who crave eggs, cheese, and bread can grab a breakfast sandwich at Eggslut at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Options include bacon, egg, and cheese on brioche; wagyu tri-tip, eggs. and chimchurri; and bread-free options for gluten-free hangover sufferers.

The Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2344
(702) 698-2344
Eggslut
Eggslut

Also featured in:

The Juice Standard

Copy Link

Las Vegas lore has foretold of a strange creature who craves something healthy after an evening of beer, wine, and liquor. Such a cure can be found at The Juice Standard. The grab-and-go spot has multiple Las Vegas locations, including the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Bee Magnificent juice includes dates, which are an often-overlooked hangover cure.

Level 2, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2111
(702) 698-2111
The Juice Standard
Facebook

Also featured in:

Fries N' Pies

Copy Link

Sometimes, regular french fries aren’t enough to cure a hangover. If it’s time to bring out the big guns, there’s no better place than Fries N’ Pies. Located across from the Hard Rock Hotel, this restaurant serves a wide variety of poutine options along with champagne for an unforgettable brunch combination.

4503 Paradise Rd #350, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 749-7030
(702) 749-7030
Poutine at Fries N’ Pies
Facebook

Burger Bar

Copy Link

Fans of Parks and Recreation know that there’s only one Ron Swanson approved cure for a hangover: a big burger. Hubert Keller’s Burger Bar at Mandalay Place has the ideal option for those who crave beef after a night of over imbibing. The Hangover Burger is made with Angus beef and comes smothered with the restaurant’s creamy Hangover Sauce.

3930 S Las Vegas Blvd #121A, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-9364
(702) 632-9364
The Hangover Burger at Burger Bar
Burger Bar

Also featured in:

Rí Rá Irish Pub

Copy Link

For those who live by the hair-of-the-dog rule but still need the energy to take on the day, Irish coffee is a surefire solution. Rí Rá Irish Pub at Mandalay Place serves it along with an all-day Irish breakfast including eggs, Irish bangers, and rashers plus sautéed mushrooms and toast.

THE SHOPPES AT MANDALAY PLACE, 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7771
(702) 632-7771
Irish coffee at Rí Rá Irish Pub
Yelp/Eileen A.

Also featured in:

More in Maps

BabyStacks

Copy Link

Can’t tell if you need sweet pancakes or savory eggs? Get both at Babystacks. t any of its locations, order an omelet or egg and potato skillet, and get a short stack side of pancakes in flavors like lemon ricotta, Nutella, and cinnamon swirl.

550 N Stephanie St Suite D, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 458-0450
(702) 458-0450

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Pizza Rock

201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Pizza for breakfast is always appropriate in Las Vegas, and it just so happens to make for an excellent hangover brunch. Diners can find three different breakfast-themed pizzas on the brunch menu at Pizza Rock at the Downtown Grand, including the double sausage and eggs pizza with two kinds of cheese, fennel and Calabrese sausages and scrambled eggs.

201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-0838
(702) 385-0838
Double Sausage and Eggs Pizza at Pizza Rock
Yelp/Pizza Rock

Du-par's Restaurant and Bakery

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Du-par’s has been serving diner staples since 1938, and its pancakes are some of the best in the Valley. So leave it to the pros to whip up stacks of hotcakes to soak up the booze in your belly.

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 636-7111
(702) 636-7111

Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

For those who experience Fremont Street a little too hard, Downtown Terrace offers brunch with bottomless mimosas seven days a week for $16 with the purchase of an entree. The charming Downtown Container Park spot also offers bottomless Bellinis, bloody Marys, and wine.

707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 854-1418
(702) 854-1418
Bottomless mimosas at Downtown Terrace
Facebook

Vesta Coffee Roasters

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Wake yourself up with a hot cup of coffee, fresh-roasted on site. Vesta’s coffee is expertly crafted, good enough for requesting an extra shot of espresso. Or two.

1114 S Casino Center Blvd #1, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-1777
(702) 685-1777

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

One bloody Mary isn’t enough to cure a hangover. That’s why Hearthstone offers a bloody Mary table side cart for $70 that includes all of the fixings to make enough cocktails to cure even the worst case of brown bottle fever.

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
(702) 797-7344
Bloody Mary tableside cart at Hearthstone
Hearthstone

Buldogis

2291 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Haejangguk is a Korean chicken noodle soup that’s colloquially referred to as hangover soup, thanks to its combination of hydrating broth and fortifying protein. Anyone suffering from a hangover on the west side of Las Vegas — or anyone with enough life force to get in an Uber — can find the dish at Buldogis.

2291 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 570-7560
(702) 570-7560
Hangover soup at Buldogis
Facebook

Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge

2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Settle into this late-night diner and settle your stomach with a bloody Mary and fries. At least the room’s mirrored surfaces and cool purple light will take on a kaleidoscopic appearance if you’re still seeing double.

2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4177
(702) 735-4177

El Compa Birria Tatemada

3111 S Valley View Blvd M 101, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Nothing comforts a hangover quite like a hot bowl of menudo. This casual off-Strip Mxican restaurant serves rich and fragrant menudo blanco that comes with onions, mint, lime, and fresh tortillas. Bonus: chips and bean dip are brought to your table as your soup is being made.

3111 S Valley View Blvd M 101, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 913-7918
(702) 913-7918

Hash House A Go Go

3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Everything is massive at Hash House A Go Go, including the appropriately named Big O’ Pancakes, which are available with bacon cooked right in for two hangover cures in one.

3535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 254-4646
(702) 254-4646
Bacon pancakes at Hash House A Go Go
Hash House A Go Go

The Henry

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109

When only breakfast will set you right, this 24-hour restaurant serves breakfast all-day. Settle into a booth in this restaurant that has lots of inoffensive dim lighting and dig into eggs and waffles.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7980
(702) 698-7980

Eggslut

The Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109

A greasy breakfast sandwich devoured on a hotel bed can be heaven after a night of drinking. Diners who crave eggs, cheese, and bread can grab a breakfast sandwich at Eggslut at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Options include bacon, egg, and cheese on brioche; wagyu tri-tip, eggs. and chimchurri; and bread-free options for gluten-free hangover sufferers.

The Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2344
(702) 698-2344
Eggslut
Eggslut

The Juice Standard

Level 2, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Las Vegas lore has foretold of a strange creature who craves something healthy after an evening of beer, wine, and liquor. Such a cure can be found at The Juice Standard. The grab-and-go spot has multiple Las Vegas locations, including the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Bee Magnificent juice includes dates, which are an often-overlooked hangover cure.

Level 2, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2111
(702) 698-2111
The Juice Standard
Facebook

Fries N' Pies

4503 Paradise Rd #350, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Sometimes, regular french fries aren’t enough to cure a hangover. If it’s time to bring out the big guns, there’s no better place than Fries N’ Pies. Located across from the Hard Rock Hotel, this restaurant serves a wide variety of poutine options along with champagne for an unforgettable brunch combination.

4503 Paradise Rd #350, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 749-7030
(702) 749-7030
Poutine at Fries N’ Pies
Facebook

Burger Bar

3930 S Las Vegas Blvd #121A, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Fans of Parks and Recreation know that there’s only one Ron Swanson approved cure for a hangover: a big burger. Hubert Keller’s Burger Bar at Mandalay Place has the ideal option for those who crave beef after a night of over imbibing. The Hangover Burger is made with Angus beef and comes smothered with the restaurant’s creamy Hangover Sauce.

3930 S Las Vegas Blvd #121A, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-9364
(702) 632-9364
The Hangover Burger at Burger Bar
Burger Bar

Rí Rá Irish Pub

THE SHOPPES AT MANDALAY PLACE, 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

For those who live by the hair-of-the-dog rule but still need the energy to take on the day, Irish coffee is a surefire solution. Rí Rá Irish Pub at Mandalay Place serves it along with an all-day Irish breakfast including eggs, Irish bangers, and rashers plus sautéed mushrooms and toast.

THE SHOPPES AT MANDALAY PLACE, 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7771
(702) 632-7771
Irish coffee at Rí Rá Irish Pub
Yelp/Eileen A.

Related Maps

BabyStacks

550 N Stephanie St Suite D, Henderson, NV 89014

Can’t tell if you need sweet pancakes or savory eggs? Get both at Babystacks. t any of its locations, order an omelet or egg and potato skillet, and get a short stack side of pancakes in flavors like lemon ricotta, Nutella, and cinnamon swirl.

550 N Stephanie St Suite D, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 458-0450
(702) 458-0450

Related Maps