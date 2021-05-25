 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat Near the Las Vegas Convention Center

The Essential Buffets of Las Vegas

The Essential Mexican Restaurants of Las Vegas

Amari at Uncommons.
Pizza at Amari Italian Kitchen.
Chris Wessling

Where to Find Happy Hour Specials in Las Vegas

Check out a few of our favorite spots for discounted dishes and bargain booze  

by Ryan Slattery and Eater Staff
Pizza at Amari Italian Kitchen.
| Chris Wessling
by Ryan Slattery and Eater Staff

The Las Vegas Strip isn’t exactly known for its bargains. (Dollar shrimp cocktails aren’t coming back anytime soon.) There are, however, places on the Strip where you can grab a quick discounted bite and find a cheaper drink. In Vegas, restaurants with happy hour menus are often located inside shopping malls, although a few resort restaurants participate as well. Here, Eater highlights some of the most compelling happy hours in Las Vegas right now. Remember, happy hour deals change frequently, so be sure to check the restaurant’s website or social media for updates before popping in for a drink.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Downtown Cocktail Room

This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off well and call spirits, beer, punch bowls, and wine Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And seasonal cocktails are $10. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.

111 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
A dark interior of a bar with art hanging on a red wall behind the back bar Downtown Cocktail Room

Honey Salt

Neighborhood favorite Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Three chicken sliders next to each other.
Biloxi chicken sliders at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

108 Eats

Drink up the views at “Sky High Happy Hour” at the Strat. Located 800 feet in the air, the next level experience (Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) offers two-for-one SkyPod admission and two-for-one cocktails, including mixed drinks, beer, and wine, along with a few small bites. Starters include an artisan cheese plate, house-made hummus, and bacon-wrapped dates.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7777
(702) 380-7777

Herbs and Rye

Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. Happy hour is sometimes Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — but often it’s all-day every day. This off-Strip bar and steakhouse exudes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude and is a deal with drink specials and 50 percent off steaks and some other menu items during happy hour. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.

3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8036
(702) 982-8036

Kusa Nori

For those craving Japanese food, Kusa Nori at Resorts World offers a deeply discounted menu daily, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with several hand rolls (running from $7 to $11), sushi ($8), and signature bites like oysters ($14), tuna tartare ($16), and hamachi crispy rice ($16). Cool off with some mochi ice cream ($3), while sipping a Kirin Ichiban draft ($6) or sake bomb ($8). 

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6965
(702) 676-6965

El Segundo Sol

Take a shopping break at El Segundo’s super affordable happy hour at Fashion Show mall. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday when you’ll find $5 loaded nachos, $4 fish, steak or chicken tacos, and $6.95 quesadillas. Wash it down with red or white sangria ($6 a glass or $20 a pitcher), $4.50 drafts, or $6.50 margaritas.  

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 258-1211
(702) 258-1211
View of a full bar, bar stool seating, and bar tables in a wood-paneled room.
Dining room at El Segundo Sol.
El Segundo Sol

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas

Grab some friends and take aim at this dart club’s happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., prices drop on food items and rosé wine or draft beer is $5. Other happy hour menu includes $1.50 oysters on the half shell, $1.50 shrimp cocktail bites, and a four-cheese flatbread and sliders plate that both run for $10.

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2720, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 848-4188
(702) 848-4188

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Save $2 a pop on Trustworthy drafts, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass, while select appetizers are half off daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food deals include a smorgasbord of happy hour menu favorites: deviled eggs, onion rings, spinach and artichoke dip, fries, and pork rinds. 

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2337
(702) 607-2337

BRERA osteria

During happy hour at this fan-favorite Italian restaurant, pizza prices are sliced in half. Select cocktails, beer, and wine are discounted, and bruschetta, meatballs, and charred cauliflower are all under $9 during its aperitivo hour, which runs daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227

Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas

For some great deals and lip-smacking barbecue, head to the Linq. Tacos and sliders (pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken) are $4, and both the crispy hush puppies or a heaping plate of barbecue nachos are $8 in the downstairs bar, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also grab a boozy sweet tea for $7.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400

Zuma Las Vegas

Dip into the Cosmopolitan between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for Zuma’s $7 to $11 pricing. Edamame, grilled shishito peppers, sake-glazed chicken wings, and Sapporo beer are all $7 each. Pair calamari or sushi rolls (prawn tempura, spicy tuna, or yellowtail rolls are available) with a lychee martini, $11 each. 

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2199
(702) 698-2199
Branded citrus peel reading Zuma inside Old Fashioned cocktail
Zuma.
Zuma/Facebook

Jaleo

Take advantage of the great deals offered by José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan. Celebrate Sangria Hour Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some standout tapas. Andrés rolls out Spanish favorites like patatas bravas for $7, chicken fritters are $6, and the salmon tartare cone with trout roe runs $5. Sip on $7 sangria and $6 Estrella beer.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Jaleo

Ocean Prime Las Vegas

Chic steakhouse Ocean Prime has rolled out Champagne hour featuring half-price glasses of Veuve Clicquot and a number of food specials. The lounge offerings are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include half-price caviar and chips, spicy tuna rolls for $18, and oysters three-ways: casino ($4 each), Calabrian chili lime granita ($2 each), and royale topped with caviar ($7 each). There’s also a gin cart for those who want to take it up a notch. 

3716 S Las Vegas Blvd #401, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 529-4770
(702) 529-4770

Toca Madera Las Vegas

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, modern Mexican restaurant Toca Madera spices up the afternoon with a discounted menu that includes queso fundido ($10), chicken tinga or short rib tostadas ($12), and fish ($14) or chicken al pastor ($10) tacos. A variety of classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon or guava) go for $13, while wine is $8 and Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are $5. 

3720 S Las Vegas Blvd unit 233, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(725) 255-9030
(725) 255-9030
A restaurant dining room with a tree in the middle
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Toca Madera

Bardot Brasserie

Dubbed “Le Happy Hour,” the Parisian cafe at ARIA serves up daily specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong signature cocktails are $12 and Kronenbourg is $5, while food specials include a $7 petite croque madame, $8 deviled eggs, $13 smoked salmon tartine, and oysters on the half shell for $3 apiece.   

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 590-8610
(702) 590-8610

Eataly

Wine lovers won’t feel the squeeze at this sprawling Park MGM food destination. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a flight with three tastings starts at $10. Follow up the tasting by browsing the food hall for pasta; often, there are carts with samples like chilled shrimp and balsamic vinegar-doused parmesan shards, but the grab-and-go counters and cold displays offer affordable options like half focaccia sandwiches.

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
(702) 730-7617

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square, known for its “supercharged” burgers like the Twin Cam, which has pepper-bark bacon and nacho cheese piled between two grilled sandwiches, offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Its late-night happy hour runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to close with $7.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10.99 Bud and burger special.

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 735-5400
(725) 735-5400
A double patty cheeseburger with fries in the foreground.
The Spare Tire burger.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews/Official Site

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail-heavy (all cocktails are $10). For those not cocktail-inclined, draft beers are $6 and house wines are $7. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200

Valley Cheese & Wine

Valley Cheese & Wine, a quaint, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine for $45. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio. 

1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 341-8191
(702) 341-8191
A cheese board with grapes, apples, nuts, cheese, etc.
A cheese board at Valley Wine & Cheese
Louiie Victa

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop

This southwest Las Vegas Italian restaurant recently introduced an all-day happy hour on Sundays, running from 3 p.m., when it opens its doors, to 9 p.m. The happy hour menu includes homey herbed focaccia bread with garlic miso dipping cream for $5; meatballs and arancini stuffed with beef, pork, and taleggio cheese both run for $10. Beer and wine options go for $8 and $11, respectively. One of the better deals might also be the $39 salumi board and wine special, which includes a full bottle of the sommelier’s wine selection that week.

6825 Tom Rodriguez St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(725) 285-0450
(725) 285-0450

Peyote

Psychedelic neon lighting, an inviting outdoor patio, and irreverent food and drink menus make Peyote’s happy hour hard to beat. Try three grilled oysters, served “Bufadora” style with salsa negra and pico de gallo, for $10, or opt for the ceviche tostada of the day for $6. Crispy barbacoa croquetas, served with pickled onion and spicy mayo, run for $9, while the $7 chipotle chicken wings make for a kicked-up happy hour classic.

1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 333-5568
(702) 333-5568
A patio at dusk
The patio at Peyote.
Jesse Hudson

