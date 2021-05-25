The Las Vegas Strip isn’t exactly known for its bargains. (Dollar shrimp cocktails aren’t coming back anytime soon.) There are, however, places on the Strip where you can grab a quick discounted bite and find a cheaper drink. In Vegas, restaurants with happy hour menus are often located inside shopping malls, although a few resort restaurants participate as well. Here, Eater highlights some of the most compelling happy hours in Las Vegas right now. Remember, happy hour deals change frequently, so be sure to check the restaurant’s website or social media for updates before popping in for a drink.Read More
Where to Find Happy Hour Specials in Las Vegas
Check out a few of our favorite spots for discounted dishes and bargain booze
Downtown Cocktail Room
This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off well and call spirits, beer, punch bowls, and wine Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And seasonal cocktails are $10. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.
Honey Salt
Neighborhood favorite Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
108 Eats
Drink up the views at “Sky High Happy Hour” at the Strat. Located 800 feet in the air, the next level experience (Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) offers two-for-one SkyPod admission and two-for-one cocktails, including mixed drinks, beer, and wine, along with a few small bites. Starters include an artisan cheese plate, house-made hummus, and bacon-wrapped dates.
Herbs and Rye
Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. Happy hour is sometimes Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — but often it’s all-day every day. This off-Strip bar and steakhouse exudes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude and is a deal with drink specials and 50 percent off steaks and some other menu items during happy hour. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.
Also featured in:
Kusa Nori
For those craving Japanese food, Kusa Nori at Resorts World offers a deeply discounted menu daily, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with several hand rolls (running from $7 to $11), sushi ($8), and signature bites like oysters ($14), tuna tartare ($16), and hamachi crispy rice ($16). Cool off with some mochi ice cream ($3), while sipping a Kirin Ichiban draft ($6) or sake bomb ($8).
El Segundo Sol
Take a shopping break at El Segundo’s super affordable happy hour at Fashion Show mall. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday when you’ll find $5 loaded nachos, $4 fish, steak or chicken tacos, and $6.95 quesadillas. Wash it down with red or white sangria ($6 a glass or $20 a pitcher), $4.50 drafts, or $6.50 margaritas.
Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas
Grab some friends and take aim at this dart club’s happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., prices drop on food items and rosé wine or draft beer is $5. Other happy hour menu includes $1.50 oysters on the half shell, $1.50 shrimp cocktail bites, and a four-cheese flatbread and sliders plate that both run for $10.
Trustworthy Brewing Co.
Save $2 a pop on Trustworthy drafts, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass, while select appetizers are half off daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food deals include a smorgasbord of happy hour menu favorites: deviled eggs, onion rings, spinach and artichoke dip, fries, and pork rinds.
BRERA osteria
During happy hour at this fan-favorite Italian restaurant, pizza prices are sliced in half. Select cocktails, beer, and wine are discounted, and bruschetta, meatballs, and charred cauliflower are all under $9 during its aperitivo hour, which runs daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas
For some great deals and lip-smacking barbecue, head to the Linq. Tacos and sliders (pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken) are $4, and both the crispy hush puppies or a heaping plate of barbecue nachos are $8 in the downstairs bar, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also grab a boozy sweet tea for $7.
Zuma Las Vegas
Dip into the Cosmopolitan between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for Zuma’s $7 to $11 pricing. Edamame, grilled shishito peppers, sake-glazed chicken wings, and Sapporo beer are all $7 each. Pair calamari or sushi rolls (prawn tempura, spicy tuna, or yellowtail rolls are available) with a lychee martini, $11 each.
Jaleo
Take advantage of the great deals offered by José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan. Celebrate Sangria Hour Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some standout tapas. Andrés rolls out Spanish favorites like patatas bravas for $7, chicken fritters are $6, and the salmon tartare cone with trout roe runs $5. Sip on $7 sangria and $6 Estrella beer.
Ocean Prime Las Vegas
Chic steakhouse Ocean Prime has rolled out Champagne hour featuring half-price glasses of Veuve Clicquot and a number of food specials. The lounge offerings are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include half-price caviar and chips, spicy tuna rolls for $18, and oysters three-ways: casino ($4 each), Calabrian chili lime granita ($2 each), and royale topped with caviar ($7 each). There’s also a gin cart for those who want to take it up a notch.
Toca Madera Las Vegas
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, modern Mexican restaurant Toca Madera spices up the afternoon with a discounted menu that includes queso fundido ($10), chicken tinga or short rib tostadas ($12), and fish ($14) or chicken al pastor ($10) tacos. A variety of classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon or guava) go for $13, while wine is $8 and Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are $5.
Bardot Brasserie
Dubbed “Le Happy Hour,” the Parisian cafe at ARIA serves up daily specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong signature cocktails are $12 and Kronenbourg is $5, while food specials include a $7 petite croque madame, $8 deviled eggs, $13 smoked salmon tartine, and oysters on the half shell for $3 apiece.
Eataly
Wine lovers won’t feel the squeeze at this sprawling Park MGM food destination. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a flight with three tastings starts at $10. Follow up the tasting by browsing the food hall for pasta; often, there are carts with samples like chilled shrimp and balsamic vinegar-doused parmesan shards, but the grab-and-go counters and cold displays offer affordable options like half focaccia sandwiches.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square, known for its “supercharged” burgers like the Twin Cam, which has pepper-bark bacon and nacho cheese piled between two grilled sandwiches, offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Its late-night happy hour runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to close with $7.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10.99 Bud and burger special.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails
Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail-heavy (all cocktails are $10). For those not cocktail-inclined, draft beers are $6 and house wines are $7. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.
Valley Cheese & Wine
Valley Cheese & Wine, a quaint, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine for $45. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio.
Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop
This southwest Las Vegas Italian restaurant recently introduced an all-day happy hour on Sundays, running from 3 p.m., when it opens its doors, to 9 p.m. The happy hour menu includes homey herbed focaccia bread with garlic miso dipping cream for $5; meatballs and arancini stuffed with beef, pork, and taleggio cheese both run for $10. Beer and wine options go for $8 and $11, respectively. One of the better deals might also be the $39 salumi board and wine special, which includes a full bottle of the sommelier’s wine selection that week.
Peyote
Psychedelic neon lighting, an inviting outdoor patio, and irreverent food and drink menus make Peyote’s happy hour hard to beat. Try three grilled oysters, served “Bufadora” style with salsa negra and pico de gallo, for $10, or opt for the ceviche tostada of the day for $6. Crispy barbacoa croquetas, served with pickled onion and spicy mayo, run for $9, while the $7 chipotle chicken wings make for a kicked-up happy hour classic.